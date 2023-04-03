Advanced search
    XOP   CA13643D8008

CANADIAN OVERSEAS PETROLEUM LIMITED

(XOP)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  01:33:14 2023-04-03 pm EDT
0.1150 CAD   +4.55%
01:34pCanadian Overseas Petroleum fourth quarter sales drop on lower prices
AN
03/27Star Phoenix legal win; Hamak Gold survey underway
AN
03/27Canadian Overseas Petroleum Completes Convertible Bond Financing
MT
Canadian Overseas Petroleum fourth quarter sales drop on lower prices

04/03/2023 | 01:34pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd on Monday reported a drop in fourth quarter petroleum sales, despite a rise in production, due to a fall in commodity prices.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum is an oil and gas exploration, production and development company with operations focused in the US state of Wyoming.

The company's working interest crude oil sales before royalties averaged 1,177 barrels per day in the final quarter of 2022, compared to 1,107 barrels per day in the previous quarter.

Petroleum sales, net of royalties, totalled USD6.7 million in the quarter, down from USD7.1 million the prior quarter. This was due to a reduction in commodity prices over the fourth quarter, COPL said.

The operating netback was USD23.38 per barrel, before the net realized loss on crude oil and butane commodities contracts, compared to USD38.26 per barrel in the third quarter of 2022.

The decrease was mainly due to the reduction in WTI to USD82.65 per barrel in the fourth quarter from USD91.56 per barrels in the third quarter, and increased operating costs due to weather-related difficulties.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum closed down 6.0% at 5.88 pence on Monday in London.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 6.12% 84.65 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
CANADIAN OVERSEAS PETROLEUM LIMITED 4.55% 0.115 Delayed Quote.-65.63%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 6.41% 441.3021 Real-time Quote.-5.72%
WTI -0.17% 80.401 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
