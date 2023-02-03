Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XOP   CA13643D8008

CANADIAN OVERSEAS PETROLEUM LIMITED

(XOP)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:02:04 2023-02-03 pm EST
0.1250 CAD   -7.41%
02:18pTRADING UPDATES: Residential Secure sees rental rise; PetroTal NPV up
AN
02/01IIROC Trade Resumption - XOP
AQ
02/01IIROC Trading Halt - XOP
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRADING UPDATES: Residential Secure sees rental rise; PetroTal NPV up

02/03/2023 | 02:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Residential Secure Income PLC - real estate investment trust focused on retirement living and shared ownership homes - IFRS net asset value per share as at December 31 amounted to 98.3p, down from its NAV as at September 30 of 108.8p. Records a total EPRA return of negative 9.9% for its first quarter. Declares a quarterly dividend of 1.29p, in line with its dividend target. Rent collection remains at 99% for the quarter, it adds. Records rental growth of 5.3% on 502 properties representing 1.0% like-for-like growth. "We're pleased by ReSI's operational performance this quarter, with strong rental growth, continued high occupancy and good demand for new homes. As with many other REITs and investment companies, the difficult UK macro environment in the last three months of 2022 drove a spike in gilt yields, which has directly impacted our valuations as at the end of December," Managing Director Ben Fry says.

----------

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd - Calgary-based international oil and gas firm - Reports that its average annual gross lease oil production for 2022 was 1,550 barrels per day. Total gross miscible flood injection volumes in 2022 at the Barron Flats Shannon Unit were 1,434 million standard cubic feet of natural gas and 6.9 million gallons of liquefied petroleum gas. Expects production at its Barron Flats Shannon Unit to remain "constrained", until it secures funding to debottleneck the gas gathering system to recover produced gas for re-injection.

----------

ADM Energy PLC - London-based natural resource investor - Says that the Federal High Court of Nigeria has adjourned the injunction matter to March 28. On December 13, it obtained an interim injunction at the Federal High Court of Nigeria to restrain Noble Hill-Network Lt, its officers, agents, privies, or persons connected from selling, disposing, divesting, or tampering with the 70% shareholding interest of KONH in NHNL to third-party investors "or in any other manner whatsoever."

----------

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings PLC - London-based offshore construction company - Executes a subcontract with Navantia UK Ltd, further to the execution of the Fleet Solid Support Programme's Manufacture contract between the UK Ministry of Defence and Navantia UK Ltd. On January 18, the company said that the deal is worth around GBP1.6 billion follows the award of preferred bidder status as announced on November 16. A formal ceremony took place at Harland & Wolff's Belfast facility on Wednesday, with UK defence secretary Ben Wallace, senior industry leaders representatives of each party of Team Resolute in attendance. Says that the subcontract is expected to generate revenue of between GBP700 million and GBP800 million. Adds that it will propel the company to the next stage of its development.

----------

PetroTal Corp - Calgary, Canada-based, Peru-focused oil and gas development and production company - Records net present value increases of USD0.90 per share, USD1.75 per share, and USD2.86 per share for 1P, 2P, and 3P, respectively. Reports a 2P estimated ultimate recovery of over 108 million barrels, a 24% increase in 2P reserves to 96.7 million barrels, and a 21% increase in 1P Reserves to 45.4 million barrels. "Bretana's reserves have grown tremendously since 2017. Our drilling success combined with the field's strong natural aquifer support that allow for recovery factors beyond 30% has underpinned a world-class oil operation that is expected to deliver immense free cash flow for the next 20 years. The field's initial 2017 2P estimated ultimate recovery was 37.5 million barrels which we have now almost tripled to 108.2 million barrels," Chief Executive Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker comments.

----------

Trident Royalties PLC - London-based mining royalty and streaming company - Says that General Motors Co and LAC have agreed to jointly invest to develop the Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada that it holds 60% interest in. Says that GM has entered into a 10-year off-take agreement, to purchase the phase 1 production from Thacker Pass. It will make a USD650 million equity investment in LAC, it adds. Notes that LAC estimated that the lithium extracted and processed from the Project can support the production of up to 1 million electric vehicles per year. "For Trident, Thacker Pass is expected to become an important component in our expanding revenue-generative royalty portfolio as LAC advances towards Phase 1 production of 40,000tpa in H2 2026. Until then, we continue to keenly monitor its development including the result of the appeal process held in early January, with a decision expected in the coming months," Trident CEO Adam Davidson comments.

----------

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADM ENERGY PLC 0.00% 0.625 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BRENT OIL -2.54% 79.99 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
CANADIAN OVERSEAS PETROLEUM LIMITED -7.41% 0.125 Delayed Quote.-57.81%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.24% 41.38 Delayed Quote.23.37%
HARLAND & WOLFF GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -2.46% 16.825 Delayed Quote.8.66%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) -1.36% 6061.97 Real-time Quote.9.97%
PETROTAL CORP. -2.86% 0.68 Delayed Quote.4.48%
RESIDENTIAL SECURE INCOME PLC -0.25% 78.8 Delayed Quote.-5.95%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.83% 112.8851 Real-time Quote.-44.85%
TRIDENT ROYALTIES PLC -0.92% 54 Delayed Quote.9.00%
UK 10Y CASH -9.55% 3.0513 Delayed Quote.-9.60%
WTI -2.92% 73.715 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
All news about CANADIAN OVERSEAS PETROLEUM LIMITED
02:18pTRADING UPDATES: Residential Secure sees rental rise; PetroTal NPV up
AN
02/01IIROC Trade Resumption - XOP
AQ
02/01IIROC Trading Halt - XOP
AQ
02/01Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
02/01Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Reports Production Results for the Fourth Quarter a..
CI
02/01Canadian Overseas Petroleum : Prospectus
PU
01/26Canadian Overseas Petroleum Frontier 1 production a "game changer"
AQ
01/23Canadian Overseas Petroleum notes successful oil completion at Cole Creek
AN
01/23Canadian Overseas Petroleum Details First Oil Production from Frontier 1 Sands at WI Co..
MT
01/23Canadian Overseas Petroleum Produces First Oil from Frontier 1 Sands in Wyoming, US
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 22,3 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net income 2022 -16,4 M -12,3 M -12,3 M
Net Debt 2022 53,7 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,5 M 28,0 M 28,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart CANADIAN OVERSEAS PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,14
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Arthur S. Millholland President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Ryan Gaffney Chief Financial Officer
Harald H. Ludwig Chairman
Massimo Carlo Carello Independent Director
John F. Cowan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN OVERSEAS PETROLEUM LIMITED-57.81%28
CHEVRON CORPORATION-4.53%326 804
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.68%138 688
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-3.68%73 277
CNOOC LIMITED15.63%69 989
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.45%64 058