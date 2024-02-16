By Ben Glickman

Two Canadian rail operators have filed notices of dispute in negotiations with the Teamsters group representing their workers.

Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City on Friday filed notices of dispute, which are requests made to Canadian labor officials to appoint a conciliation officer to help in negotiations.

The disputes involve the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents Canadian rail workers.

CPKC said it had been negotiation with the union since September in good faith. The company said the collective bargaining agreements, which separately cover workers in the train and engine division and the traffic controllers division, expired Dec. 31 but remain in effect under Canadian law.

CPKC said that in its latest bargaining negotiation session several weeks ago, the two parties remained far apart on the issues.

Canadian National said it "strongly believes that an agreement can be achieved through the collective bargaining process."

