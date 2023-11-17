By Robb M. Stewart

Canadian Pacific Kansas City is reviewing a draft decree issued by Mexico's government aimed at driving passenger traffic on rail lines, but said it doesn't expect an adverse impact on its concession in the country.

The rail company said it remains directly engaged with Mexico's federal government regarding passenger rail service on certain existing freight corridors.

CPKC said its Mexican business previously reached an agreement with the government to study what is required for the proposed new passenger service on the rail corridor between Mexico City and Queretaro. The draft decree, which is expected to become effective by Monday, also identifies the San Luis Potosi-Monterrey-Laredo corridor for a proposed passenger rail service, and the company said CPKC de Mexico will work with the Mexican government to evaluate passenger service on that corridor, as required by its concession.

The draft emphasizes public freight rail service will be respected, CPKC said.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he will require private rail companies that mostly carry freight to offer passenger service or else have the government schedule its own trains on their tracks, but denied that his planned decree amounted to expropriation of private property, the Associated Press reported last week. Lopez Obrador has made passenger rail travel, which has largely disappeared in the country, a key part of his transportation and economic policies.

CPKC said it has extensive experience hosting passenger rail services in a number of locations across its network in the U.S. and Canada, while managing freight service.

