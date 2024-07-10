BASIS OF PRESENTATION & NON-GAAP MEASURES

Basis of presentation

Except where noted, all figures are in millions of Canadian dollars.

Financial information is prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), unless otherwise noted.

Financial and operating results described in this presentation, unless the context indicates otherwise, represent the financial and operating results of CP for the period from April 1, 2023, through April 13, 2023, during which time KCS was held in voting trust and accounted for as an equity investment under the equity method of accounting, and the financial and operating results of CPKC for the period beginning on April 14, 2023, and ending on December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP measures

CPKC presents Non-GAAP measures, including Core adjusted combined operating income, Core adjusted combined operating ratio, Core adjusted combined diluted earnings per share (EPS), Adjusted combined free cash, and Adjusted combined net debt to adjusted combined Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") ratio, to provide an additional basis for evaluating underlying earnings and liquidity trends in CPKC's current periods' financial results that can be compared with the results of operations in prior periods. Management believes these Non-GAAP measures facilitate a multi-period assessment of long-term profitability, including assessing future profitability.

These Non-GAAP measures have no standardized meaning and are not defined by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of these Non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as superior to the financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Although CPKC has provided forward-lookingNon-GAAP measures (Core adjusted combined diluted EPS, Adjusted net debt to adjusted combined EBITDA) management is unable to reconcile, without unreasonable efforts, the forward-looking Core adjusted combined diluted EPS to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, due to unknown variables and uncertainty related to future results. These unknown variables may include unpredictable transactions of significant value. In recent years, the Company has recognized acquisition-related costs, the merger termination payment received, KCS' gain on unwinding of interest rate hedges (net of CP- associated purchase accounting basis differences and tax), loss on derecognition of CPKC's previously held equity method investment in KCS, discrete tax items, changes in the outside basis tax difference between the carrying amount of the Company's equity investment in KCS and its tax basis of the investment, settlement of Mexican taxes relating to prior years, changes in income tax rates, and changes to an uncertain tax item. Acquisition-related costs include legal, consulting, financing fees, integration costs including third-party services and system migration, debt exchange transaction costs, community investments, fair value gain or loss on foreign exchange ("FX") forward contracts and interest rate hedges, FX gain on U.S. dollar-denominated cash on hand from the issuances of long-term debt to fund the KCS acquisition, restructuring, employee retention and synergy incentive costs, and transaction and integration costs incurred by KCS which were recognized within Equity earnings of KCS in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income. KCS has also recognized FX gains and losses. These items may not be non-recurring, and may include items that are settled in cash. Specifically, due to the magnitude of the acquisition, its significant impact to the Company's business and complexity of integrating the acquired business and operations, the Company expects to incur the acquisition-related costs beyond the year of acquisition. These or other similar, large unforeseen transactions affect diluted EPS but may be excluded from CPKC's Core adjusted combined diluted EPS. Additionally, the Canadian-to-U.S. dollar and Mexican peso-to-U.S. dollar exchange rates are unpredictable and can have a significant impact on CPKC's

reported results but may be excluded from CPKC's Core adjusted combined diluted EPS.

For further information regarding Non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the Non-GAAP Measures supplement to the Q4 2023 Earnings Release on our website at investor.cpkcr.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.caunder CPKC's SEDAR+ profile, and the Q4 2023 and Q1 2024 Unaudited Combined Summary of Supplemental Data on our website at investor.cpkcr.com.