Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited(TSX:CP) dropped from S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, formerly Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, operates a single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and Mexico, with access to the ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada, to the Gulf of Mexico, and to Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico. The Company operates approximately 20,000 miles of rail and provides North American customers with unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. The Company offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions, and supply chain expertise. It transports ethanol from production areas in the Midwest United States to consumer markets across the Northeast United States and Canada. The Company serves various markets, including Canadian grain; United States grain; bulk; intermodal; automotive; forest and industrial products; transload; and energy, chemicals and plastics. Its wholly owned subsidiary is Canadian Pacific Railway Company.