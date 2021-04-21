Log in
    CP   CA13645T1003

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED

(CP)
CN Rail kicks off regulatory approval process for $30 billion Kansas bid

04/21/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A wagon of a freight train of KCS Railway Company is pictured in Toluca

(Reuters) -Canadian National said on Wednesday it had notified the U.S. Surface Transportation Board of its intent to buy Kansas City Southern after it made an unsolicited $30 billion bid for the U.S. railroad.

Canadian National had informed the STB, which oversees freight rail service and rates in the United States, that it plans to file an application, seeking permission to combine with Kansas City Southern, the company said.

The notice commences a regulatory process should Kansas City Southern accept Canadian National's offer, it added.

The company's offer trumps a $25 billion bid made by rival Canadian Pacific for Kansas City Southern in March.

Canadian Pacific also wrote to the STB on Wednesday, urging the regulator to allow its bid for Kansas City Southern to proceed.

Analysts widely expect Canadian Pacific to raise it offer for Kansas City Southern that is set to heat up a bidding war for the U.S. company.

Separately, credit rating agency DBRS Ltd placed Canadian National's issuer rating of "A" under review with negative implications following its buyout offer.

The benefits of a deal with Kansas City Southern are not sufficient to compensate for the additional debt needed to fund the transaction, DBRS said.

"The combined entity's debt-to-EBITDA ratio will be just above 4.5 times while cash flow-to-debt will decline below 20%, levels that are no longer commensurate with the current ratings."

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 355 M 6 684 M 6 684 M
Net income 2021 2 704 M 2 163 M 2 163 M
Net Debt 2021 9 045 M 7 236 M 7 236 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 0,88%
Capitalization 59 684 M 47 814 M 47 748 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,23x
EV / Sales 2022 7,59x
Nbr of Employees 11 890
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 516,50 CAD
Last Close Price 444,00 CAD
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keith Edward Creel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadeem S. Velani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Isabelle Courville Chairman
Michael John Redeker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Scott MacDonald SVP-Engineering, Mechanical & Procurement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED0.56%48 531
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION7.32%147 122
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-0.78%83 655
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION15.02%68 621
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN25.61%26 871
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.13.60%15 057
