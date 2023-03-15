CP Railway Shares Rise After Kansas City Southern Deal Gets U.S. OK

By Robb M. Stewart

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.'s shares steamed ahead Wednesday after its US$28 billion tie-up with Kansas City Southern to create a freight rail network linking Canada, the U.S. and Mexico was approved by a U.S. federal regulator.

In morning trading, the shares were 7.3% higher, at US$78.27, in New York and ahead 7.7%, at 107.50 Canadian dollars (US$78.54), on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Surface Transportation Board, the economic regulator primarily overseeing freight railroads, determined the merger meets the public interest test for approval.

The combination of CP Railway and Kansas City Southern received required clearance last August from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 1019ET