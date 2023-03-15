Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CP   CA13645T1003

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED

(CP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:31:48 2023-03-15 am EDT
105.82 CAD   +6.03%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

CP Railway Shares Rise After Kansas City Southern Deal Gets U.S. OK

03/15/2023 | 10:20am EDT
By Robb M. Stewart


Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.'s shares steamed ahead Wednesday after its US$28 billion tie-up with Kansas City Southern to create a freight rail network linking Canada, the U.S. and Mexico was approved by a U.S. federal regulator.

In morning trading, the shares were 7.3% higher, at US$78.27, in New York and ahead 7.7%, at 107.50 Canadian dollars (US$78.54), on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Surface Transportation Board, the economic regulator primarily overseeing freight railroads, determined the merger meets the public interest test for approval.

The combination of CP Railway and Kansas City Southern received required clearance last August from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 1019ET

Financials
Sales 2023 13 306 M 9 728 M 9 728 M
Net income 2023 4 074 M 2 978 M 2 978 M
Net Debt 2023 19 726 M 14 422 M 14 422 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,2x
Yield 2023 0,77%
Capitalization 92 891 M 67 913 M 67 913 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,46x
EV / Sales 2024 7,16x
Nbr of Employees 12 754
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 99,80 CAD
Average target price 115,35 CAD
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Edward Creel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadeem S. Velani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Isabelle Courville Chairman
Justin Dale Meyer Senior Vice President-Engineering & Mechanical
Pam Arpin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-1.14%67 913
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-5.76%119 407
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-1.29%77 594
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-15.56%47 397
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.6.79%11 392
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.1.18%8 535