Canada Pacific-Kansas City Southern rail deal may boost price competition-analysts

March 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific's $25 billion
deal to buy Kansas City Southern and create a rail
network from Canada to Mexico may increase industry price
competition and is thus unlikely to face regulatory roadblocks,
analysts said on Monday.
Such a network is likely to offer shippers access to
improved service at a lower cost, while potentially undercutting
other railroads including Union Pacific, analysts say.
"This is by default negative for the other railroads,
including Canadian National which faces a longer haul
competitor into the Gulf Coast and Midwest," J.P.Morgan analyst
Brian Ossenbeck said in a research note.
Kansas City shares jumped 17% but were still $13 short of
the offer price of $275, a move that analysts attributed to the
extended lead-time for the deal, which is not expected to close
until the middle of 2022.
While it is the biggest M&A deal announced thus far in 2021
and is the largest ever involving two rail companies, it ranks
behind the 2010 takeover of BNSF by Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway for $26.4 billion.
"Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern don't compete
head to head in specific markets, thus a merger shouldn't result
in fewer rail-service options for shippers in most corridors,"
MorningStar analyst Matthew Young said in a research note.
The stock and cash offer has an enterprise value of about
$29 billion for Kansas City, implying an 18 times multiple to
its 2021 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and
amortization estimate, according to analysts.
This is higher than Kansas City's current multiple of 14
times, making any competing bids unlikely, said Ossenbeck.
(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru;
Editing by Christian Plumb and Anil D'Silva)