Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CP   CA13645T1003

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED

(CP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian Pacific Railway : Dow, S&P 500 hit records as infrastructure bill passes Senate

08/10/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Senate votes 69-30 to pass infrastructure package

* 'Meme stock' AMC gives up early gains after Q2 results

* Kansas City Southern jumps as Canadian Pacific ups buyout offer

* Dow up 0.49%, S&P 500 up 0.15%, Nasdaq down 0.49%

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The blue-chip Dow and the benchmark S&P 500 rose to record highs on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in economically sensitive value stocks after the Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.

The bill, which now heads to the House of Representatives, could provide the nation's biggest investment in decades in roads, bridges, airports and waterways. Senators also began voting on a follow-up $3.5 trillion spending package that Democrats plan to pass without Republican votes.

"The market is looking at it as part one is a done deal, the market is OK with that," said Ken Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors in Boca Raton, Florida.

"I do not believe the market is going to be OK with $3.5 trillion but there is still the possibility they are able to block it, or slow it, and have more conversation so the market isn’t focusing on that one yet."

Energy, industrials and materials , which stand to benefit from an economic recovery, were the top performing sectors, while names such as Caterpillar , Deere and Vulcan Materials each rose about 2% as they are poised to reap the benefits of infrastructure projects.

The iShares US Infrastructure ETF rose 1.39% and the Global X US Infrastructure Development ETF advanced 2.17%.

Energy shares also moved higher as crude prices rebounded more than 2%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172.17 points, or 0.49%, to 35,274.02, the S&P 500 gained 6.56 points, or 0.15%, to 4,438.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 73.34 points, or 0.49%, to 14,786.84.

With new coronavirus cases rising in the United States, progress on the infrastructure package should support the recovery in the world's largest economy.

The rapid spread of the Delta variant has pushed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to a six-month high, with cases averaging 100,000 for three days in a row - up 35% over the past week.

Investor will also watch inflation numbers this week for more insight into the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, in the wake of comments from two Fed officials on Monday that inflation was already at a level that could satisfy one portion of the requirement for the beginning of rate hikes.

AMC Entertainment gave up early gains and was last down 5.16% even after beating second-quarter revenue estimates as moviegoers returned to its theaters after a year of closures and restrictions.

Kansas City Southern gained 7.4% after Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd raised its offer for the U.S. railroad operator by about $2 billion to $27.29 billion.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.17-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.21-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 50 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 76 new highs and 84 new lows. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
02:45pCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY : Dow, S&P 500 hit records as infrastructure bill passe..
RE
02:29pCanadian Pacific challenges Canadian National with $27 billion Kansas City So..
RE
01:52pEquities Mixed Midday as Higher Yields Push Nasdaq Lower; Oil Extends Gains a..
MT
01:40pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Mixed as Higher Yields Push Nasdaq Lower; Oil Extends ..
MT
12:58pDow, S&P 500 scale new peaks as $1 trln infrastructure bill passes
RE
12:37pCanadian Pacific Railway Challenges Kansas City Southern-Canadian National Ra..
MT
12:05pCP Rail makes sweetened bid for Kansas City Southern valued at US$31B includi..
AQ
11:51aCanadian Pacific raises bid for Kansas City Southern
RE
11:41aCN'S Pro-Competitive Combination with Kansas City Southern Continues to be Su..
AQ
11:27aUBS Says Richer CP Rail Offer for Kansas City Southern May Sway Shareholders ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 368 M 6 675 M 6 675 M
Net income 2021 3 315 M 2 644 M 2 644 M
Net Debt 2021 7 832 M 6 248 M 6 248 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 61 017 M 48 687 M 48 670 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,23x
EV / Sales 2022 7,52x
Nbr of Employees 12 709
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 91,50 CAD
Average target price 102,85 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Edward Creel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadeem S. Velani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Isabelle Courville Chairman
Justin Dale Meyer Vice President-Engineering
Pam Arpin Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.62%48 520
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION5.90%143 434
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-2.89%76 500
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION7.74%63 143
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN33.14%24 524
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-3.06%11 803