Canadian Pacific Railway : Kansas City rejects Canadian Pacific's new proposal, sticks with Canadian National

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern said on
Thursday its board determined that the unsolicited proposal
received from Canadian Pacific Railway does not
constitute a "superior proposal" to its agreement with Canadian
National Railway Co.
CP presented a new $27 billion offer for U.S. peer Kansas
City Southern on Tuesday, lower than a $29 billion rival bid
from Canadian National Railway, hoping antitrust concerns over
the latter will give it an edge.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)