  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
  News
  Summary
    CP   CA13645T1003

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED

(CP)
  Report
Canadian Pacific Railway : Kansas City rejects Canadian Pacific's new proposal, sticks with Canadian National

08/12/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern said on Thursday its board determined that the unsolicited proposal received from Canadian Pacific Railway does not constitute a "superior proposal" to its agreement with Canadian National Railway Co.

CP presented a new $27 billion offer for U.S. peer Kansas City Southern on Tuesday, lower than a $29 billion rival bid from Canadian National Railway, hoping antitrust concerns over the latter will give it an edge. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 0.32% 135.56 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -0.94% 90.96 Delayed Quote.3.98%
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 8 375 M 6 684 M 6 684 M
Net income 2021 3 315 M 2 645 M 2 645 M
Net Debt 2021 7 871 M 6 282 M 6 282 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 61 230 M 48 906 M 48 869 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,25x
EV / Sales 2022 7,57x
Nbr of Employees 12 709
Free-Float 100,0%
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 91,82 CAD
Average target price 102,85 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Edward Creel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadeem S. Velani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Isabelle Courville Chairman
Justin Dale Meyer Vice President-Engineering
Pam Arpin Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.98%48 944
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION6.48%147 634
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.44%76 464
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION9.03%65 623
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN43.60%26 665
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-4.76%11 962