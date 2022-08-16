Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
  News
  Summary
    CP   CA13645T1003

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED

(CP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-08-16 pm EDT
105.37 CAD   +1.18%
01:14pCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY : and TCRC-T&E arbitration ends with new two-year collective agreement - Form 8-K
PU
01:06pCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD/CN : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:13pToronto Stocks Edge Up; Anaergia Climbs on Positive Growth Momentum Outlook for 2022
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Canadian Pacific Railway : and TCRC-T&E arbitration ends with new two-year collective agreement - Form 8-K

08/16/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
Canadian Pacific and TCRC-T&E arbitration ends with new two-year collective agreement

Calgary - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today announced a new two-year collective agreement with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) - Train and Engine following binding arbitration.

The new agreement includes a 3.5 percent wage increase in 2022 and 2023 and increased benefits. Under the arbitration decision, the TCRC will also join a CP Pension Improvement Account. The new collective agreement runs through 2023.

"CP welcomes the conclusion of arbitration and is pleased to have completed this agreement with the TCRC Negotiating Committee," said CP President and CEO Keith Creel. "We continue to work with our union partners to reach agreements that meet the needs of our industry-leading railroaders and allow us to grow our business as we provide essential services for our customers and the North American supply chain."

TCRC represents approximately 3,000 locomotive engineers, conductors, train and yard workers across Canada.

CP and TCRC agreed to enter binding arbitration in March 2022 to resolve outstanding matters as part of a new collective agreement, including wages and pensions.

Forward looking information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating, but not limited to, collective bargaining between CP and its labour unions, work stoppage and CP's business, operations and service. This forward-looking information also includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning expectations, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions and statements about possible future events, conditions, and results of operations or performance. Forward-looking information may contain statements with words or headings such as "financial expectations", "key assumptions", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "will", "outlook", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. By its nature, CP's forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information, including but not limited to the following factors: changes in business strategies; general North American and global economic, credit and business conditions; risks in agricultural production such as weather conditions and insect populations; the availability and price of energy commodities; the effects of competition and pricing pressures; industry capacity; shifts in market demand; changes in commodity prices; uncertainty surrounding timing and volumes of commodities being shipped via CP; inflation; changes in laws and regulations, including regulation of rates; changes in taxes and tax rates; potential increases in maintenance and operating costs; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; labour disputes; risks and liabilities arising from derailments; transportation of dangerous goods; timing of completion of capital and maintenance projects; currency and interest rate fluctuations; effects of changes in market conditions and discount rates on the financial position of pension plans and

investments; and various events that could disrupt operations, including severe weather, droughts, floods, avalanches and earthquakes as well as security threats and governmental response to them, and technological changes. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. These and other factors are detailed from time to time in reports filed by CP with securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Reference should be made to "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and "Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Forward-Looking Information" in CP's annual and interim reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections and it is possible that predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forms of forward-looking information will not be achieved by CP. Except as required by law, CP undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

Contacts:

Media

Alert_MediaRelations@cpr.ca

Investment Community

Maeghan Albiston

403-319-3591

investor@cpr.ca

Page 2

Disclaimer

CPR - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 17:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
