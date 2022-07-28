Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CP   CA13645T1003

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED

(CP)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:43 2022-07-28 pm EDT
99.30 CAD   +0.78%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY : declares dividend - Form 8-K
PU
03:25pCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD/CN : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:58pCP RAIL BRIEF : Stock Rating Sector Perform Unchanged, But Target Raised To $98 from $93 at National Bank, Which Notes "H2 Volume Outlook Looking Positive"
MT
Canadian Pacific Railway : declares dividend - Form 8-K

07/28/2022 | 03:28pm EDT
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited declares dividend

Calgary - The Board of Directors of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share on the outstanding Common Shares.

The dividend is payable on October 31, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022, and is an "eligible" dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial/territorial legislation.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

Contacts:

Media

Salem Woodrow

403-835-9005

Salem_Woodrow@cpr.ca

Alert_MediaRelations@cpr.ca

Investment Community

Chris De Bruyn

403-319-3591

investor@cpr.ca

Disclaimer

CPR - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 19:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
