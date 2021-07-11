Canadian Pacific Railway : Canada orders rail restrictions to reduce wildfire risk

OTTAWA, July 11 (Reuters) - Canada on Sunday ordered rail
transport restrictions for areas where there is a high wildfire
risk in both British Columbia and nationally after a blaze wiped
out the town of Lytton and killed two people earlier this month.
The order will require both the Canadian National Railway
(CN) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) to take
a number of precautions to protect against wildfires, including
reducing train speeds, according to a transport ministry
statement.
On Friday, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra had ordered a
48-hour stop to rail transport in parts of British Columbia that
expired Saturday at midnight. The new restrictions took effect
on Sunday morning and will remain until Oct. 31.
The order "will put in place interim measures while the
department works with railway companies to incorporate these
fire risk reduction measures on a permanent basis," the ministry
said.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) on Friday
said it was deploying teams of investigators to see if freight
trains were potentially responsible for sparking two fires,
including the one that ravaged Lytton.
The Lytton blaze erupted after the town broke Canada's more
than 80-year-old heat record with a 49.6-degree Celsius
(121.3-degree Fahrenheit) temperature. There are now 297
wildfires burning in British Columbia, an increase of 97 in two
days, according to official data.
In areas of the province facing extreme fire risk, CN and CP
must ensure at least 10 fire detection patrols, remove
combustible materials from the tracks, and ask conductors to
report fires they spot, among other measures.
Nationally, trains will have to run at reduced speeds when
there is extreme fire risk and when the outdoor temperature is
high. CN and CP will also be required to come up with a fire
risk mitigation plan and consult with indigenous communities
about fire hazards.
Already the recent spate of fires had disrupted shipments of
goods in and out of the port of Vancouver.
CN and CP did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer
Editing by David Goodman and Peter Graff)