Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CP   CA13645T1003

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED

(CP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian Pacific Railway : Canada orders rail restrictions until Oct. 31 to reduce risk of wildfires

07/11/2021 | 07:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTTAWA, July 11 (Reuters) - Canada on Sunday ordered additional rail transport restrictions until Oct. 31 in both British Columbia and nationally to reduce the risk of wildfires, the transport ministry said in a statement.

The order, which took effect on Sunday, will require both the Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Railway to take a number of precautions to protect against wildfires, including reducing train speeds, the statement said. (Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 1.26% 133.74 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED 1.94% 93.04 Delayed Quote.3.36%
All news about CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
07:56aCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY  : Canada orders rail restrictions until Oct. 31 to red..
RE
07/09Canadian Pacific Says Biden Order Favors Its Bid For Kansas City Southern
MT
07/09CP RAIL BRIEF : Co Comments on Biden Executive Order Addressing Competition in t..
MT
07/09CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY  : CP Comments on Biden Executive Order Addressing Comp..
AQ
07/09UBS on Canadian Experience of Reciprocal Switching
MT
07/09UBS Says Reciprocal Switching Would Mean "Added Complexity and Impact to Capa..
MT
07/09UBS on Carload Shippers Most Likely to Benefit From Reciprocal Switching
MT
07/09UBS on Surface Transportation Board's Independence
MT
07/09CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Canadian Pacific Railway's Price..
MT
07/09Deutsche Bank on the Canada Wildfires and Rail Volumes
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 350 M 6 707 M 6 707 M
Net income 2021 2 765 M 2 221 M 2 221 M
Net Debt 2021 8 700 M 6 988 M 6 988 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 62 026 M 49 727 M 49 820 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,47x
EV / Sales 2022 7,77x
Nbr of Employees 12 398
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 93,04 CAD
Average target price 102,38 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Edward Creel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadeem S. Velani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Isabelle Courville Chairman
Michael John Redeker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Justin Dale Meyer Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.36%51 448
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION4.86%146 990
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-4.43%75 473
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION6.81%66 527
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN28.74%26 050
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.18.37%16 770