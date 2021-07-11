Canadian Pacific Railway : Canada orders rail restrictions until Oct. 31 to reduce risk of wildfires

OTTAWA, July 11 (Reuters) - Canada on Sunday ordered
additional rail transport restrictions until Oct. 31 in both
British Columbia and nationally to reduce the risk of wildfires,
the transport ministry said in a statement.
The order, which took effect on Sunday, will require both
the Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific
Railway to take a number of precautions to protect
against wildfires, including reducing train speeds, the
statement said.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer
Editing by David Goodman
)