MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian Pacific Railway Limited    CP   CA13645T1003

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED

(CP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian Pacific Railway : Railroads Strike a $25 Billion Merger

03/21/2021 | 08:54am EDT
By Jacquie McNish

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. agreed to acquire Kansas City Southern in a merger valued at about $25 billion that would create the first freight-rail network linking Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

The companies said Sunday their boards agreed to a deal that values Kansas City at $275 a share in a combination of cash and stock. Kansas City investors will receive 0.489 of a Canadian Pacific share and $90 in cash for each Kansas City common share held.

If approved by regulators, the deal would unite two of the major North American freight carriers, linking factories and ports in Mexico, farms and plants in the Midwestern U.S. and Canada's ocean ports and energy resources.

The combined company would have about $8.7 billion in annual revenue and employ nearly 20,000 people. It would be run by Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-21 0853ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -1.36% 474.27 Delayed Quote.7.42%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 0.38% 224.16 Delayed Quote.9.40%
Financials
Sales 2021 8 354 M 6 675 M 6 675 M
Net income 2021 2 679 M 2 140 M 2 140 M
Net Debt 2021 9 320 M 7 447 M 7 447 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 63 220 M 50 539 M 50 513 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,68x
EV / Sales 2022 8,14x
Nbr of Employees 11 890
Free-Float 99,0%
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 470,65 CAD
Last Close Price 474,27 CAD
Spread / Highest target 7,32%
Spread / Average Target -0,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keith Edward Creel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadeem S. Velani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Isabelle Courville Chairman
Michael John Redeker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Scott MacDonald SVP-Engineering, Mechanical & Procurement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.42%49 701
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION3.43%142 453
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY4.72%82 117
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION9.62%65 565
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN9.40%19 969
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.4.66%13 080
