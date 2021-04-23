Canadian Pacific Railway : Senior U.S. lawmaker warns against railroad industry consolidation

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S.
House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure
Committee said on Friday the potential acquisition of the Kansas
City Southern freight railroad should set off "alarm
bells" about industry consolidation.
Representative Peter DeFazio, a Democrat, said the deal
could spark a "new wave of railroad mergers that stifle
competition and trigger industry-wide consolidation."
"Wall Street will make money from railroad consolidation,
but the U.S. economy and workforce will be worse off for it," he
said in a statement.
Both Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd have offered to buy Kansas City
Southern.
Canadian National said on Thursday it had informed Kansas
City's board about its confidence in winning regulatory
approvals for its $33.7 billion offer for the U.S. railroad.
Canadian National told the U.S. Surface Transportation Board
the merged railroads “would remain only the fifth largest
railroad in the United States - both on a track-mile basis and
on an operating revenue basis” and would not be
anti-competitive.
Canadian argued that “the fiercest and most aggressive
‘competitor’ to the freight rail industry is the trucking
industry, which has a dominant market share for the
transportation of most commodities - including intermodal
traffic.”
The railroads would have limited overlap - just 1% of their
network - and Canadian said it would work with customers to
ensure they would not be served by just one railroad as a result
of a merger.
DeFazio said that there were 33 Class I, or major, railroads
in 1980. "Today there are seven, and a merger between KCS and
Canadian National or Canadian Pacific would leave only six."
He added that a series of mergers "will likely result in a
significant reduction of the railroad workforce, a workforce
that has lost tens of thousands of jobs since 2015, and will
negatively impact the rail network’s ability to provide
affordable and reliable access for our nation’s shippers."
The railroads did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
