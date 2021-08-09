Canadian Pacific Railway : plans to make new, higher bid for Kansas City Southern-WSJ

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd plans to make a new, increased offer for Kansas City Southern, valuing the U.S. railroad operator at about $27 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3jDYHFP)

The reported offer comes after Canadian Pacific refused to raise its bid for Kansas City, with the U.S. company saying that Canadian National Railway's offer was "superior". (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)