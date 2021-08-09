Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CP   CA13645T1003

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED

(CP)
  Report
Canadian Pacific Railway : plans to make new, higher bid for Kansas City Southern-WSJ

08/09/2021
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd plans to make a new, increased offer for Kansas City Southern, valuing the U.S. railroad operator at about $27 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3jDYHFP)

The reported offer comes after Canadian Pacific refused to raise its bid for Kansas City, with the U.S. company saying that Canadian National Railway's offer was "superior". (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 0.32% 135.9 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -0.87% 91.5 Delayed Quote.4.52%
Financials
Sales 2021 8 369 M 6 656 M 6 656 M
Net income 2021 3 312 M 2 635 M 2 635 M
Net Debt 2021 7 832 M 6 230 M 6 230 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 61 550 M 48 944 M 48 958 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,29x
EV / Sales 2022 7,58x
Nbr of Employees 12 709
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 92,30 CAD
Average target price 102,85 CAD
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Edward Creel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadeem S. Velani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Isabelle Courville Chairman
Justin Dale Meyer Vice President-Engineering
Pam Arpin Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED4.52%48 972
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION5.90%143 793
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.19%76 302
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION7.74%63 227
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN33.14%24 721
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-3.06%11 986