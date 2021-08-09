Canadian Pacific Railway : plans to make new, higher bid for Kansas City Southern-WSJ

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd plans
to make a new, increased offer for Kansas City Southern,
valuing the U.S. railroad operator at about $27 billion, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar
with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3jDYHFP)
The reported offer comes after Canadian Pacific refused to
raise its bid for Kansas City, with the U.S. company saying that
Canadian National Railway's offer was "superior".
(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)