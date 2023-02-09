Canadian Pacific Reaches Tentative Collective Agreement with United Steelworkers Local in Canada

By Adriano Marchese

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and a local chapter of the steelworkers union have come to a tentative agreement in Canada.

The Canadian railroad said Thursday that it has reached a tentative collective agreement with the United Steelworkers Local 1976, which represents about 550 administrative support and intermodal employees in the country.

CP Rail didn't release any details of the tentative deal, as the railroad is waiting for it to be ratified first.

