Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CP   CA13645T1003

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED

(CP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:40:31 2023-02-09 pm EST
104.44 CAD   -0.01%
12:40pCanadian Pacific Reaches Tentative Collective Agreement with United Steelworkers Local in Canada
DJ
12:35pCP Rail Reaches Tentative Collective Agreement with United Steelworkers Local 1976
MT
12:17pCP and United Steelworkers Local 1976 reach tentative collective agreement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian Pacific Reaches Tentative Collective Agreement with United Steelworkers Local in Canada

02/09/2023 | 12:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and a local chapter of the steelworkers union have come to a tentative agreement in Canada.

The Canadian railroad said Thursday that it has reached a tentative collective agreement with the United Steelworkers Local 1976, which represents about 550 administrative support and intermodal employees in the country.

CP Rail didn't release any details of the tentative deal, as the railroad is waiting for it to be ratified first.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1239ET

All news about CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
12:40pCanadian Pacific Reaches Tentative Collective Agreement with United Steelworkers Local ..
DJ
12:35pCP Rail Reaches Tentative Collective Agreement with United Steelworkers Local 1976
MT
12:17pCP and United Steelworkers Local 1976 reach tentative collective agreement
AQ
02/08National Bank Provides Monthly Canadian Freight Update
MT
02/07Barclays Adjusts Canadian Pacific Railway Price Target to $90 From $88, Maintains Overw..
MT
02/03'ready To Roll' : CP Rail preparing for KCS merger, ruling expected within weeks
AQ
02/02RBC Capital Markets Details Q4 2022 Scorecard For Canadian Railway Companies
MT
02/02CP Rail Sets Fresh January Record for Canadian Grain Transport -- Commodity Comment
DJ
02/02CP Rail Says Transported Record Canadian Grain in January
MT
02/02CP reports new record January for Canadian grain transport
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 803 M 6 551 M 6 551 M
Net income 2022 3 267 M 2 431 M 2 431 M
Net Debt 2022 19 573 M 14 566 M 14 566 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 97 191 M 72 327 M 72 327 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 12 754
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 104,45 CAD
Average target price 115,12 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Edward Creel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadeem S. Velani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Isabelle Courville Chairman
Justin Dale Meyer Senior Vice President-Engineering & Mechanical
Pam Arpin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.47%72 327
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION0.95%133 165
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-1.86%78 527
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION0.08%56 176
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.12.96%12 175
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.18.37%9 756