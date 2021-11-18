Canadian indigenous protesters say police making arrests at site of disputed pipeline

OTTAWA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Thursday
started arresting indigenous protesters at the site of TC Energy
Corp's Coastal GasLink pipeline in British Columbia, a
First Nations group opposed to the project said.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police earlier said they would
break up a blockade around the project in the remote northern
part of the province, which has long been opposed by the
Gidimt'en clan and others on environmental grounds.
"Arrests are being made at Gidimt'en checkpoint," said a
Twitter account representing the Gidimt'en blockade. At least
four arrests had been made and police were using heavy trucks
and bulldozers, it said.
The Gidimt'en said on Sunday they had ordered workers to
leave the camp, which is on their traditional territory. Coastal
says its 500 workers on site are allowed to be there.
The RCMP did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. It said earlier that some demonstrators had vandalized
equipment, destroyed a road and blocking essential supplies.
Hereditary chiefs from the Gidimt'en and the four other
clans that make up the Wet'suwet'en people have been trying for
more than a year to halt construction of the pipeline.
All of the 20 elected indigenous band councils along Coastal
GasLink's 415 mile (670 km) route support the project. But
Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs insist they have the final say.
Coastal, owned by private equity firm KKR & Co Inc,
Alberta Investment Management Corp and TC, says the protests are
illegal, citing an injunction granted by the British Columbia
Supreme Court in 2019.
"It is unfortunate that the RCMP must take this step so that
lawful access to our lodges and public forestry roads can be
restored," it said in a statement.
"The Province has chosen to send busloads of police to
criminalize Wet'suwet'en water protectors and to work as a
mercenary force for oil and gas," the Gidimt'en said before the
arrests began.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Aurora Ellis)