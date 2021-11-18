Canadian police set to remove indigenous protesters at site of disputed pipeline

OTTAWA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Thursday
prepared to remove indigenous protesters from the site of TC
Energy Corp's Coastal GasLink pipeline in British
Columbia, a development long opposed by some First Nations
groups.
One of the clans, the Gidimt'en, said on Sunday it had
ordered company workers to leave a camp in the north of the
province, which is on their traditional territory. Coastal says
it is allowed to work on the pipeline.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in British Columbia said
some demonstrators had been breaking the law by vandalizing
equipment and destroying a road. They were also blocking
essential supplies, it said.
"We were hoping that a solution would be reached without the
need for police enforcement ... we are now mobilizing our
resources for a rescue mission," Chief Superintendent John
Brewer said in a statement.
Hereditary chiefs from the five clans of the Wet'suwet'en
people, who oppose the project, have been trying for more than a
year to halt construction.
All of the 20 elected indigenous band councils along Coastal
GasLink's 415 mile (670 km) route support the project. But
Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs say they, not the community's
elected officials, hold authority over traditional lands.
Coastal, which is owned by private equity firm KKR & Co Inc
, Alberta Investment Management Corp and TC, says it is
allowed to work on the pipeline, citing an injunction granted by
the British Columbia Supreme Court in 2019 against blockades
preventing access for workers. It says the protests are illegal
and puts it 500-strong workforce at risk.
"It is unfortunate that the RCMP must take this step so that
lawful access to our lodges and public forestry roads can be
restored," it said in a statement, adding that the protestors
"had no interest in dialog."
A social media account representing the Gidimt'en blockade
tweeted on Sunday that between 30 and 50 police officers had
landed at a local airport.
"Throughout today, helicopters have circled over our camps,
conducting low, deliberate flights for surveillance ... we will
not back down," it said.
"The Province has chosen to send busloads of police to
criminalize Wet'suwet'en water protectors and to work as a
mercenary force for oil and gas," the Gidimt'en said, arguing
the pipeline's construction will pollute water and destroy the
environment.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Aurora Ellis)