Flood-hit Canada province braces for heavy rain, three bodies found

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Searchers
located three bodies swept away by landslides in British
Columbia, officials said on Saturday, after record rainfall that
paralyzed parts of the province, leading to food and fuel
shortages.
Canada's westernmost province declared a state of emergency
after a phenomenon known as an "atmospheric river" brought a
month's worth of rain in two days. The rainfall washed out roads
and railways, cutting off Vancouver and the lower mainland
region from the rest of the country, and blocking access to some
towns entirely.
Another similar weather system is forecast to hit northern
British Columbia on Sunday and bring heavy rains to the lower
mainland, according to Environment Canada.
The province imposed temporary restrictions on fuel and
non-essential travel on Friday to ease supply chain disruptions
and aid recovery work.
Three more bodies were found, in addition to one located on
Monday, and efforts to reach a fifth person caught in a mudslide
have been unsuccessful, the province's chief coroner said on
Saturday.
"This has been an incredibly difficult year for all of us in
B.C., and my heart goes out to the many families and communities
who have suffered tragic losses," Lisa Lapointe said in a
statement.
The storms, which started last Sunday, forced the closure
of the Trans Mountain pipeline and cut two critical east-west
rail lines owned by Canadian Pacific Railway and
Canadian National Railway Co that lead to Canada's
busiest port of Vancouver, impeding the supply of fuel and
goods.
CP said work to repair damaged infrastructure would continue
non-stop and service should be restored in the middle of next
week.
About 14,000 people remain under evacuation orders in
several communities in the Pacific province.
(Reporting by Jennifer Gauthier; Writing by Amran Abocar;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)