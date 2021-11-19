Flood-hit Canadian province limits fuel, non-essential travel

HOPE, British Columbia, Nov 19 (Reuters) - British Columbia
imposed temporary restrictions on fuel and non-essential travel
on Friday to ease supply chain disruptions and support recovery
work after floods and mudslides destroyed roads, houses and left
thousands stranded in the western Canadian province.
The orders, announced by Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth in a
briefing, limits people in some areas, including the Vancouver
Island, to 30 liters (7.9 gallons) of fuel per visit to a gas
station until Dec. 1. Non-essential travel along severely
affected highways will also be prohibited.
"These orders will help keep commercial traffic moving,
stabilize our supply chains and make sure everyone gets home
safely," Farnworth said.
The storms, which started on Sunday, forced the closure of
the Trans Mountain pipeline and cut two critical east-west rail
lines owned by Canadian Pacific Railway and Canadian
National Railway Co that lead to Canada's busiest port
of Vancouver, impeding the supply of fuel and goods.
Farnworth said the province was also working with the
federal government to import fuel via alternate ways including
by truck and barge from the United States or neighboring
Alberta.
Hours before the restrictions were announced, the
flood-battered province received some good news when CP said
work to repair damaged infrastructure would continue non-stop
and service should be restored in the middle of next week.
"Barring any unforeseen issues, we currently estimate
service will be restored mid-week," spokesperson Salem Woodrow
said in an email.
The Trans Mountain pipeline, which carries up to 300,000
barrels per day of crude oil from Alberta province to the
Pacific coast, also said it was "optimistic" that it can restart
the pipeline in some capacity by the end of next week.
CN said it was making progress in repairing its impacted
rail network in British Columbia, but it expects the repair work
to continue at least into next week.
The disaster looks set to be the costliest natural disaster
https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadas-10-costliest-natural-disasters-by-insurance-claims-2021-11-17
to ever hit Canada.
The railway shutdowns have left exporters of commodities
scrambling to divert shipments away from Vancouver and
underscored the vulnerability of Canada's supply chains to
climate change.
Water pumps are still working flat out in the city of
Abbotsford to the east of Vancouver. If they fail, officials
said all 160,000 residents may have to leave.
Bruce Banman, a provincial lawmaker who represents the area,
surveyed the damage from a helicopter on Friday and said about
50% of agriculture-rich Sumas prairie remains underwater.
"The damage is significant, it's catastrophic," he said.
"It's heartbreaking to see. There are farmers still trying to
save livestock."
He said infrastructure repairs alone would cost more than
C$1 billion ($790 million) and that did not cover the loss of
crops.
($1 = 1.2648 Canadian dollars)
