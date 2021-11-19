Good news at last for flood-hit Canadian province -some rail services to restart

HOPE, British Columbia, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The
flood-battered Canadian province of British Columbia received
some good news at last on Friday when Canadian Pacific Railway
said it should restore service in the middle of next
week.
Massive floods and mudslides caused by extreme rainfall
destroyed roads, bridges and homes and cut two critical
east-west rail lines owned by CP and Canadian National Railway
Co that lead to Canada's busiest port in Vancouver.
CP said work to repair damaged infrastructure and restore
service to the rail corridor between Kamloops and Vancouver
would continue non-stop.
"Barring any unforeseen issues, we currently estimate
service will be restored mid-week," spokesperson Salem Woodrow
said in an email.
CN said it was making progress in repairing its impacted
rail network in British Columbia, but it expects the repair work
to continue at least into next week.
The disaster looks set to be the costliest natural disaster
https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadas-10-costliest-natural-disasters-by-insurance-claims-2021-11-17
to ever hit Canada.
The railway shutdowns have left exporters of commodities
scrambling to divert shipments away from Vancouver and
underscored the vulnerability of Canada's supply chains to
climate change.
The restoration of rail service is a first step in what will
be a massive effort to restore smashed infrastructure across a
giant mainly mountainous province that covers some 360,000
square miles (925,000 square km) - the same size as Nigeria.
Water pumps are still working flat out in the city of
Abbotsford to the east of Vancouver. If they fail, officials
said all 160,000 residents may have to leave.
Bruce Banman, a provincial lawmaker who represents the area,
surveyed the damage from a helicopter on Friday and said about
50% of agriculture-rich Sumas prairie remains underwater.
"The damage is significant, it's catastrophic," he said.
"It's heartbreaking to see. There are farmers still trying to
save livestock."
He said infrastructure repairs alone would cost more than
C$1 billion ($790 million) and that did not cover the loss of
crops.
"I was talking with a farmer who had cabbage and Brussels
sprouts yet to be harvested and he figures he's lost a million
tonnes of produce," he said.
($1 = 1.2648 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Jesse Winter in Hope, David Ljunggren and Julie
Gordon in Ottawa, Nia Williams in Calgary, Rod Nickel in
Winnipeg; writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler)