    CP   CA13645T1003

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED

(CP)
  Report
Good news at last for flood-hit Canadian province -some rail services to restart

11/19/2021 | 05:52pm EST
HOPE, British Columbia, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The flood-battered Canadian province of British Columbia received some good news at last on Friday when Canadian Pacific Railway said it should restore service in the middle of next week.

Massive floods and mudslides caused by extreme rainfall destroyed roads, bridges and homes and cut two critical east-west rail lines owned by CP and Canadian National Railway Co that lead to Canada's busiest port in Vancouver.

CP said work to repair damaged infrastructure and restore service to the rail corridor between Kamloops and Vancouver would continue non-stop.

"Barring any unforeseen issues, we currently estimate service will be restored mid-week," spokesperson Salem Woodrow said in an email.

CN said it was making progress in repairing its impacted rail network in British Columbia, but it expects the repair work to continue at least into next week.

The disaster looks set to be the costliest natural disaster https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadas-10-costliest-natural-disasters-by-insurance-claims-2021-11-17 to ever hit Canada.

The railway shutdowns have left exporters of commodities scrambling to divert shipments away from Vancouver and underscored the vulnerability of Canada's supply chains to climate change.

The restoration of rail service is a first step in what will be a massive effort to restore smashed infrastructure across a giant mainly mountainous province that covers some 360,000 square miles (925,000 square km) - the same size as Nigeria.

Water pumps are still working flat out in the city of Abbotsford to the east of Vancouver. If they fail, officials said all 160,000 residents may have to leave.

Bruce Banman, a provincial lawmaker who represents the area, surveyed the damage from a helicopter on Friday and said about 50% of agriculture-rich Sumas prairie remains underwater.

"The damage is significant, it's catastrophic," he said. "It's heartbreaking to see. There are farmers still trying to save livestock."

He said infrastructure repairs alone would cost more than C$1 billion ($790 million) and that did not cover the loss of crops.

"I was talking with a farmer who had cabbage and Brussels sprouts yet to be harvested and he figures he's lost a million tonnes of produce," he said.

($1 = 1.2648 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Jesse Winter in Hope, David Ljunggren and Julie Gordon in Ottawa, Nia Williams in Calgary, Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 0.54% 163.68 Delayed Quote.15.09%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -0.57% 94.71 Delayed Quote.7.86%
Financials
Sales 2021 8 041 M 6 358 M 6 358 M
Net income 2021 2 976 M 2 353 M 2 353 M
Net Debt 2021 9 493 M 7 506 M 7 506 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 0,80%
Capitalization 63 529 M 50 284 M 50 231 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,08x
EV / Sales 2022 8,63x
Nbr of Employees 12 262
Free-Float 100,0%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 95,25 CAD
Average target price 102,27 CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Edward Creel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadeem S. Velani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Isabelle Courville Chairman
Justin Dale Meyer Vice President-Engineering
Pam Arpin Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.86%50 279
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION15.14%154 444
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY15.09%91 002
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION15.57%67 119
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-11.61%27 879
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.0.04%12 207