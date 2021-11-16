Rescuers search for victims of Canada landslides, railways disrupted

OTTAWA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Search teams using dogs started
looking for people whose cars may have been buried in landslides
across the Canadian province of British Columbia on Tuesday, as
the country's two biggest railways reported serious damage to
their networks.
The storms, which started on Sunday, wrecked roads in the
Pacific province, forced an oil pipeline to close and limited
land access to Vancouver, the largest city.
Canadian Pacific Rail said it was shutting down its
Vancouver main line because of the flooding, while Canadian
National Railway said it experienced mudslides and
washouts in southern British Columbia.
Some areas received eight inches (200 mm) of rain on Sunday,
the amount that usually falls in a month.
Rescuers equipped with diggers and dogs will start
dismantling large mounds of debris that have choked highways.
"If a bit of machinery contacts a vehicle or the dogs
indicate a person, that's when we stop and ... dig by hand until
we find what they were indicating, to confirm whether it's a
live victim or if it's a recovery," Captain John Gormick of
Vancouver's heavy urban search and rescue team told the Canadian
Broadcasting Corp.
Police in Abbotsford, some 70 km (40 miles) southeast of
Vancouver, on Tuesday ordered the evacuation of parts of the
city.
Authorities in Merritt, some 200 km (120 miles) northeast of
Vancouver, ordered all 8,000 citizens to leave on Monday as
river waters rose quickly, but some are trapped in their homes,
city spokesman Greg Lowis told the CBC.
"We are not confident about the structural integrity of any
of our bridges," he said.
The landslides and floods come less than six months after a
wildfires gutted an entire town, as temperatures in the province
soared during a record-breaking heat dome.
Helicopters carried out multiple missions on Monday to
rescue hundreds of people trapped in their vehicles when
mudslides cut off a highway near the mountain town of Agassiz,
about 120km (75 miles) east of Vancouver.
The storms forced the closure of the Trans Mountain
pipeline, which takes crude oil from Alberta to the Pacific
Coast. The line has a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; additional reporting by Nia
Williams in Calgary and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by
Ed Osmond and Jonathan Oatis)