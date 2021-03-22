Wall Street closes up on tech rebound; Tesla gains

Tesla Inc's 2.31% gain to $670 was the fourth-largest boost to the S&P 500 after Ark Invest, founded by star stockpicker Cathie Wood, raised the company's price target on Friday using 34 inputs in a Monte Carlo model.

Tesla traded more than 6% higher during the session before trimming gains. (Graphic: Tesla's 12-month stock performance trounces Nasdaq,

Growth stocks rose more than 1.43% while value shares slid 0.07% in a reversal of this year's big rotation in investment portfolios.

A sharp run-up in Treasury yields since mid-February has weighed on high-flying technology stocks that benefit from low yields as investors swarmed into underpriced value stocks from the mega-cap growth stocks that have fueled the past year's rally.

An easing off of 14-month highs in the 10-year U.S. Treasury note's yield after it hit 1.754% last week has allowed tech shares to bounce back, said Tom Hayes, chairman of hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

"It's going to look like tech and growth is back but I think it will be much more moderate than people think," Hayes said. "There's a plethora of growth, growth across many sectors, and we've seen managers bidding those (shares) up in cyclicals and value. I think that persists over the next 18 months," he said.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq outpaced the S&P 500 and the Dow, both of which posted all-time highs last week on bets that stimulus and vaccine rollouts will likely lead to the strongest U.S. economic growth since 1983.

"The technology stocks are pretty beaten down and it's not shocking to see those rebounding a little bit from their lows," said Jake Wujastyk, chief market analyst and founding member of TrendSpider.

Kansas City Southern surged 11.1% after Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd agreed to acquire the railroad operator in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal to create the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 103.23 points, or 0.32%, at 32,731.2. The S&P 500 gained 27.49 points, or 0.70%, to 3,940.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 162.31 points, or 1.23%, to 13,377.54.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.91 billion shares, compared with the 14.3 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

Bank stocks, which have enjoyed a rally on brightening economic prospects, dropped 2.27%.

The S&P 500 tech index jumped 1.93%, while energy and financials closed down 1.01% and 1.30%, respectively.

The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF sank 18.96% after President Tayyip Erdogan's decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor sparked fears of a reversal of recent rate hikes.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.18-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.25-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 12 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 99 new highs and 30 new lows.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York, additional reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco, and Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Matthew Lewis)

By Herbert Lash