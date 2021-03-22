Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian Pacific Railway Limited    CP   CA13645T1003

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED

(CP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street rises on tech rebound; Tesla gains

03/22/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Monday as technology stocks rebounded from a recent selloff sparked by surging bond yields and Tesla jumped after a fund run by an influential investor in the electric-car maker said its shares could approach $3,000 by 2025.

Tesla Inc's 5.6% gain to $691.46 provided one of the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq after Ark Invest, founded by star stockpicker Cathie Wood, raised its price target on Friday using 34 inputs.

Growth stocks rose 1.82% while value shares were flat.

A sharp run-up in Treasury yields since mid-February has weighed on high-flying technology stocks that benefit from low yields and led to a rotation into underpriced value stocks from growth stocks that have fueled the past year's rally.

An easing off of 14-month highs in the 10-year U.S. Treasury note's yield after it hit 1.754% last week has allowed tech shares to bounce back, said Tom Hayes, chairman of hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

"It's going to look like tech and growth is back but I think it will be much more moderate than people think," Hayes said. "There's a plethora of growth, growth across many sectors, and we've seen managers bidding those (shares) up in cyclicals and value. I think that persists over the next 18 months," he said.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq outpaced the S&P 500 and the Dow, which posted all-time highs last week on bets that stimulus and vaccine rollouts would lead to a strong rebound in the U.S. economy.

"The technology stocks are pretty beaten down and it's not shocking to see those rebounding a little bit from their lows," said Jake Wujastyk, chief market analyst and founding member of TrendSpider.

Kansas City Southern surged 12.5% after Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd agreed to acquire the railroad operator in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal to create the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada.

At 2:31 p.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 148.47 points, or 0.46%, to 32,776.44, the S&P 500 gained 38.84 points, or 0.99%, to 3,951.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 231.18 points, or 1.75%, to 13,446.42.

Bank stocks, which have enjoyed a rally on brightening economic prospects, dropped almost 2%.

The S&P 500 tech index jumped about 2.35%, while energy and financials were in the red.

The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF sank about 20% as President Tayyip Erdogan's decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor sparked fears of a reversal of recent rate hikes.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.05-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.10-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 87 new highs and 23 new lows.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York; Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Matthew Lewis)

By Herbert Lash


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -4.31% 454.15 Delayed Quote.7.42%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.49% 32799.12 Delayed Quote.6.60%
NASDAQ 100 2.23% 13155.459031 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.73% 13446.488348 Delayed Quote.2.54%
S&P 500 0.99% 3953.1 Delayed Quote.4.18%
All news about CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
02:59pWall Street rises on tech rebound; Tesla gains
RE
02:56pWall Street rises on tech rebound; Tesla gains
RE
01:53pCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY  : CP Rail merger with Kansas City Southern expected to..
AQ
01:50pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY  : Canada's Richardson International to double canola ..
RE
01:09pStocks Advance Midday as Yields Retreat From 14-Month High
MT
12:59pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Advance as Yields Retreat From 14-Month High
MT
12:47pCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY  : National Bank Adjusts Canadian Pacific Railway PT to..
MT
12:44pCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY  : CIBC Adjusts Canadian Pacific Railway PT to C$560 Fr..
MT
12:35pKansas City Southern Shares Up After Canadian Pacific Deal
DJ
12:29pWall Street rises on tech boost; Tesla gains
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 348 M 6 668 M 6 668 M
Net income 2021 2 692 M 2 150 M 2 150 M
Net Debt 2021 9 320 M 7 444 M 7 444 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 63 220 M 50 539 M 50 494 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,69x
EV / Sales 2022 8,06x
Nbr of Employees 11 890
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 491,47 CAD
Last Close Price 474,27 CAD
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keith Edward Creel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadeem S. Velani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Isabelle Courville Chairman
Michael John Redeker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Scott MacDonald SVP-Engineering, Mechanical & Procurement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.42%49 701
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION1.24%142 453
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY4.72%82 117
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION9.62%65 565
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN9.81%19 969
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.4.66%13 080
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ