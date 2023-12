Quest Critical Metals Inc., formerly Canadian Palladium Resources Inc., is a mineral exploration company that is focused on acquiring and exploring exploration and evaluation assets in Europe and North America. The Company's properties include Tisova/TGER European Copper-Cobalt Properties, Agnew Lake Property and East Bull Palladium Property. Tisova/TGER European Copper-Cobalt Properties are located in the Czech Republic and Germany. The Agnew Lake property comprises approximately 260 claims and is located in Ontario. The Company has 100% interest in the East Bull palladium property, which is located approximately 90 kilometers west of Sudbury, Ontario. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include East Bull Resources Inc., Tisova Pty. Ltd., TGER Pty. Ltd. and Golden Pet S.R.O.