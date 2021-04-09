Canadian Silver Hunter Announces Closing of Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2021) - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) ("Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non- brokered private placement issuing (i) 2,762,500 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit and (ii) 2,230,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $444,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering was over-subscribed, however given the funds previously raised by Company within the past twelve months, the Company was only permitted to raise $444,000 in accordance with the policies of the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.11 for a period of twelve (12) months from the closing date (the "Closing Date") of the Offering. Each FT Unit is comprised of one Common Share issued on a flow-through basis (each, a "FT Share") and one Warrant, issued on a non-flow-through basis, having the same terms as the Warrants partially comprising the Units. The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used by the Company for mineral exploration and development of the Company's properties in Ontario and Quebec, and for general working capital purposes. The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)).

Certain eligible persons (the "Finders") were paid a cash commission in the amount of $29,440 and issued an aggregate of 335,400 non-transferrable finder warrants (the "Finder Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.11 until April 9, 2022.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month statutory hold period until August 10, 2021 in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold, silver and cobalt exploration in Ontario and Quebec. The Company currently owns three properties: the Keeley Frontier Silver Centre property, located near Cobalt, Ontario; the Lac Lachance property, located in the Lac Windfall area near Lebel sur Quevillon, Quebec; the Dark Horse and Whitesides property located near West Timmins, Ontario, and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lost Dog property, located near Timmins, Ontario. For further details about the Company's projects, plans and results please visit the company website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

For more information please contact:

Jeffrey Hunter

President & CEO

(416) 707-4230

jhunter@cshi.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, and commodity prices. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80017