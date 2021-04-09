Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bourse de Toronto  >  Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.    AGH.H   CA13662P1062

CANADIAN SILVER HUNTER INC.

(AGH.H)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canadian Silver Hunter Announces Closing of Private Placement

04/09/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2021) -  Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) ("Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non- brokered private placement issuing (i) 2,762,500 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit and (ii) 2,230,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $444,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering was over-subscribed, however given the funds previously raised by Company within the past twelve months, the Company was only permitted to raise $444,000 in accordance with the policies of the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.11 for a period of twelve (12) months from the closing date (the "Closing Date") of the Offering. Each FT Unit is comprised of one Common Share issued on a flow-through basis (each, a "FT Share") and one Warrant, issued on a non-flow-through basis, having the same terms as the Warrants partially comprising the Units. The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used by the Company for mineral exploration and development of the Company's properties in Ontario and Quebec, and for general working capital purposes. The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)).

Certain eligible persons (the "Finders") were paid a cash commission in the amount of $29,440 and issued an aggregate of 335,400 non-transferrable finder warrants (the "Finder Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.11 until April 9, 2022.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month statutory hold period until August 10, 2021 in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold, silver and cobalt exploration in Ontario and Quebec. The Company currently owns three properties: the Keeley Frontier Silver Centre property, located near Cobalt, Ontario; the Lac Lachance property, located in the Lac Windfall area near Lebel sur Quevillon, Quebec; the Dark Horse and Whitesides property located near West Timmins, Ontario, and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lost Dog property, located near Timmins, Ontario. For further details about the Company's projects, plans and results please visit the company website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

For more information please contact:

Jeffrey Hunter
President & CEO
(416) 707-4230
jhunter@cshi.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, and commodity prices. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80017


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about CANADIAN SILVER HUNTER INC.
05:55pCanadian Silver Hunter Announces Closing of Private Placement
NE
03/24Canadian Silver Hunter Provides Update of Recent Exploration Programs and Fut..
NE
03/18Canadian Silver Hunter Announces Private Placement of Units and Flow-through ..
NE
02/09Canadian Silver Hunter Reports Anomalous Gold, Silver and Copper Values from ..
NE
02/04Canadian Silver Hunter Acquires New Property in the Prolific West Timmins Are..
NE
01/28CANADIAN SILVER HUNTER  : Completed Acquisition Carscallen Whiteside Property Cl..
AQ
01/27Canadian Silver Hunter Completed Acquisition Carscallen, Whiteside Property C..
NE
01/25CANADIAN SILVER HUNTER  : Announces Agreement for Carscallen, Whiteside Property..
PU
01/20Canadian Silver Hunter Announces Agreement for Carscallen, Whiteside Property..
NE
01/18Canadian Silver Hunter Acquires Additional Claims in Prospective Lac Windfall..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,20 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,56x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1,96 M 1,56 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart CANADIAN SILVER HUNTER INC.
Duration : Period :
Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey Hunter President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Robert L. Gordon Independent Director
Timothy D. Towers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN SILVER HUNTER INC.50.00%2
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED43.67%15 558
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED11.80%13 664
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.2.37%6 502
HECLA MINING COMPANY-7.41%3 389
SILVERCREST METALS INC.-22.41%1 264
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ