MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED March 31, 2024

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis March 31, 2024 Dated May 29, 2024 Introduction The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of the operations of Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (the "Company" or "Silver Hunter") constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Company's financial and operating performance for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 This MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Company for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 together with the notes thereto. Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee. Information contained herein is presented as of May 29, 2024 unless otherwise indicated. For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of the Company's common shares; (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity. Additional information relating to the Company is available free of charge on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedar.com.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis March 31, 2024 Dated May 29, 2024 looking statements and material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements Assumptions Risk factors Potential of Silver Hunter's properties to Financing will be available for future Silver price volatility; uncertainties contain economic deposits of silver exploration and development of involved in interpreting geological and/or other metals Silver Hunter's properties; the data and confirming title to actual results of Silver Hunter's acquired properties; the possibility Exploration and development that future exploration results will Activities will be favourable; not be consistent with Silver operating, exploration and Hunter's expectations; availability development costs will not exceed of financing for and actual results Silver Hunter's expectations; the of Silver Hunter's exploration and Company will be able to retain and development activities; increases attract skilled staff; all requisite in costs; environmental regulatory and governmental compliance and changes in approvals for exploration projects environmental and other local and other operations will be legislation and regulation; interest received on a timely basis upon rate and exchange rate terms acceptable to Silver Hunter, fluctuations; changes in economic and applicable political and and political conditions; the economic conditions will be Company's ability to retain and favourable to Silver Hunter; the attract skilled staff Price of silver and/or other applicable metals and applicable interest and exchange rates will be favourable to Silver Hunter; no title disputes exist with respect to the Company's properties The Company's ability to meet its The operating and exploration Changes in debt and equity working capital needs at the current activities of the Company for the markets; timing and availability of level for the twelve-month period ending twelve-month period ending external financing on acceptable December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 and the costs terms; increases in costs; associated therewith, will be environmental compliance and consistent with Silver Hunter's changes in environmental and current expectations; debt and other local legislation and equity markets, exchange and regulation; interest rate and interest rates and other applicable exchange rate fluctuations; economic conditions will be changes in economic conditions favourable to Silver Hunter The Company's ability to carry out The exploration activities of the Changes in debt and equity anticipated exploration on its property Company for the twelve-months markets; timing and availability of interests ending December 31, 2024 and the external financing on acceptable costs associated therewith, will be terms; increases in costs; consistent with Silver Hunter's environmental compliance and current expectations; debt and changes in environmental and equity markets, exchange and other local legislation and interest rates and other applicable regulation; interest rate and economic conditions will be exchange rate fluctuations; favourable to Silver Hunter changes in economic conditions; receipt of applicable permits Page | 3

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis March 31, 2024 Dated May 29, 2024 Silver and gold price volatility, Changes in debt and equity markets; timing and availability Plans, costs, timing and capital for Financing will be available for Silver Silver and gold price volatility, future exploration and development of Hunter's exploration and development changes in debt and equity markets; Silver Hunter's property interests, activities and the results thereof timing and availability financing on including the costs and potential impact of will be favourable; actual operating acceptable terms; the uncertainties complying with existing and proposed and exploration costs will be consistent involved in interpreting geological laws and regulations with the Company's current data and confirming title to acquired expectations; the Company will be properties; the possibility that future able to retain and attract skilled staff; exploration results will not be all applicable regulatory and consistent with Silver Hunter's governmental approvals for expectations; increases in costs; exploration projects and other environmental compliance and operations will be received on a timely changes in environmental and other basis upon terms acceptable to Silver local legislation and regulation; Hunter; the Company will not be interest rate and exchange rate adversely affected by market fluctuations; changes in economic competition; debt and equity markets, and political conditions; the exchange and interest rates and other Company's ability to retain and attract applicable economic and political skilled staff conditions will be favourable to Silver Hunter; the price of silver and/or other applicable metals will be favourable to Silver Hunter; no title disputes exist with respect to Silver Hunter's properties Management's outlook regarding future Financing will be available for Silver Silver and gold price volatility; trends Hunter's exploration and operating changes in debt and equity markets; activities; the price of silver and/or interest rate and other applicable metals will be exchange rate fluctuations; changes favourable to Silver Hunter in economic and political Sensitivity analysis of financial Based on management's knowledge and Changes in debt and equity markets; instruments experience of the financial markets, the interest rate and exchange rate Company believes that there would be fluctuations no material changes to its results for the year ended December 31, 2024 as a result of changes in interest and foreign exchange rates The proposed exploration program for the Actual costs of the various line items Costs could vary from Quebec Project is estimated to cost of the budget are consistent with the management's expectations approximately $70,000 costs that management anticipates Silver Hunter will continue to focus its No major events prevent exploration of Management may change its plans exploration efforts on existing targets in these targets and new targets are not based on future exploration results Northern Quebec Project in close proximity discovered that take to the Osisko Minings Windfall Lake precedence over these targets Discovery. Page | 4

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis March 31, 2024 Dated May 29, 2024 Prices and price volatility for silver and gold The price of silver and gold will be favourable; debt and equity markets, interest and exchange rates and other economic factors which may impact the price of silver will be favourable Changes in debt and equity markets and the spot price of silver; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic and political conditions Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond Silver Hunter's ability to predict or control. Please also make reference to those risk factors referenced in the "Risk Factors" section below. Readers are cautioned that the above chart does not contain an exhaustive list of the factors or assumptions that may affect the forward-looking statements, and that the assumptions underlying such statements may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Silver Hunter's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward- looking statements, no inference should be made that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law. Description of Business The Company is an exploration stage business enterprise incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on April 7, 2006 and is principally engaged in the business of exploring for and developing base and precious metal mineral properties. Substantially all of the efforts of the Company are devoted to these business activities and to date the Company has not earned significant revenues. The Company is in the exploration stage and is subject to the same risks and challenges as other companies in a comparable stage of development. These risks include, but are not limited to, the dependence on key individuals, successful exploration, and the ability to secure adequate financing to meet the minimum capital required to successfully complete its planned work programs on mineral properties. The financial statements as at and for the period ended March 31,2024 and 2023 have been prepared using accounting policies applicable to a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and settlement of liabilities in the normal course of business as they become due. The business of mining and exploring for minerals involves a high degree of risk and there can be no assurance that current exploration programs will result in profitable mining operations. The recoverability of the carrying value of exploration properties and the Company's continued existence is dependent upon the preservation of its interests in the underlying properties, the discovery of economically recoverable reserves and the Company's ability to dispose of its interests on an advantageous basis. Changes in future conditions could require material write-downs of the carrying values. Page | 5

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis March 31, 2024 Dated May 29, 2024 Although the Company has taken steps to verify title to the properties on which it is conducting exploration and in which it has an interest in accordance with industry standards, these procedures do not guarantee the Company's title. Property title may be subject to government licensing requirements or regulations, unregistered prior agreements, unregistered claims, aboriginal claims, and non-compliance with regulatory requirements. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS applicable to a going concern. Accordingly, they do not give effect to adjustments that would be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern and therefore be required to sell its assets and liquidate its liabilities at amounts different from those presented in the financial statements. On July 28, 2011, the Company successfully secured financing through completion of its initial public offering (the "Offering"), raising aggregate gross proceeds of $2,500,000. On March 31, 2024 the Company had a working capital of $356,344 (December 31, 2023 - $386,665). The Company accumulated losses of $2,332,016 (December 31,2023- $2,299,666) and expects to incur further losses in the development of its business. While the Company has been successful in securing financing, there is no assurance that it will be able to do so in the future. The Company will require additional financing in order to conduct its planned work programs on mineral properties, meet its ongoing levels of corporate overhead and discharge its liabilities as they come due. Accordingly, the financial statements do not give effect to adjustments, if any, that would be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. If the going concern assumption is not used, then the adjustments required to report the Company's assets and liabilities on a liquidation basis could be material to the financial statements. These material uncertainties cast doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Overall Performance On July 14, 2011 the Company filed a final prospectus in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and had earlier received conditional approval to list the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). A copy of the Company's prospectus can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. On July 28, 2011 the Company completed its Offering and raised total gross proceeds of $2,500,000. The net proceeds to the Company raised pursuant to the Offering are being used to conduct an extensive exploration program on the Company's flagship Silver Centre. The Project located within the historic South Lorrain Silver Camp, which along with the historic Cobalt and Gowganda silver camps, is part of a world- class silver district in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt between Temagami and Kirkland Lake, in northeastern Ontario. The Silver Centre Project consists of the prolific past-producing Keeley and Frontier silver- cobalt mines, the Veinlode Silver Mines mining leases, the Montreal River Extension claims and the Tooth Lake/King George claims (together referred to as the "Silver Centre Project"). The Abitibi Greenstone Belt is one of the most prolific greenstone belts in the world for Page | 6

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis March 31, 2024 Dated May 29, 2024 production of gold, silver and base metals. The Cobalt-SouthLorrain-Gowganda Mining Camps have produced over 600 million ounces of silver, 45 million pounds of cobalt, 16 million pounds of nickel, and 5 million pounds of copper. In 2023 the Company sold its interest in the Keeley Frontier Properties in Cobalt and the Lost Dog Property in Timmins, Ontario. The officers and directors of the Company are Jeffrey Hunter (President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and a Director), Rob Gordon (Director), and Tim D. Towers (Director). Trends The Company anticipates that it will continue to experience net losses as a result of ongoing exploration and development of properties prospective for precious metals and operating costs until such time as revenue generating activity is commenced. The Company's future financial performance is dependent on many external factors. Both the price of, and the market for, precious metals are volatile, difficult to predict, and subject to changes in domestic and international political, social, and economic environments. Circumstances and events such as economic conditions and volatility in the capital markets could materially affect the future financial performance of the Company. See "Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors". Interest in Exploration Property and Exploration and Evaluation Expenditures Keeley and Frontier mines Cobalt,Ontario The Company held a 100% interest in certain mineral exploration interests and all technical information and data related thereto (the "Silver Centre Project"). Silver Centre is located in the South Lorrain Township, Larder Lake Mining Division, Ontario and is comprised of the past producing Keeley and Frontier silver-cobalt mines, the Veinlode Silver Mines mining leases and various strategic mineral exploration claims. On March 29, 2023 the Company sold its interest in the Cobalt Properties to Kuya Silver Corporation for a deemed value of $ 450,000. The consideration was 1,666,667 Kuya common shares based on a moving average price of $0.27 per common share. In January 2017, the Company entered into a binding option agreement with Cobalt Projects International Corp. ("Cobalt"), whereby Cobalt may earn up to a 100% interest in the South Lorrain Project in exchange for the following consideration: Pay an aggregate of $850,000 and incur total cumulative expenditures of $1,750,000 on the property over a period of three years to earn an initial 50% interest. During 2017, the Company received a cash payment of $300,000. A second cash payment of $300,000 was received in January 2018. A further cash payment of $200,000 was received in January 2019.

43-101 report on or before the fourth anniversary date of the option agreement, to earn an additional 1% interest. The payment was not received and the option expired. Pay an aggregate of $750,000 and incur expenditures of $1,250,000 on or before the fifth anniversary date of the option agreement to earn the final 49% interest. This option expired. Cobalt did not fulfill the expenditure requirements and as such the Company retained 100 % of the property.

On October 23, 2020 the Company entered into an agreement with Timothy Towers, a director of the Company , for the exclusive right and option to acquire 100 % interest in Page | 7

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis March 31, 2024 Dated May 29, 2024 "The Lost Dog Property" in Denton Township Timmins,Ontariio. To earn 100 % interest in the property, the Company must : Pay (paid) $5,000 and issue 250,000 common shares of the Company upon signing the agreement. The shares were issued in 2020 and valued at $0.095 being the quoted market price at time of issuance (see note 8)

Incur $25,000 in exploration expenditures before August 4 ,2021 (met).

Pay $ 10,000 (paid) and issued 250,000 common shares of the Company before October 1,2021: The shares were issued in 2021 and valued at $0.065 being the market price on the date of issuance.

Incur exploration expenditures of $50,000 before August 4, 2022(met)

Pay $50,000 and issue 500,000 common shares before October 1, 2022: and

Incur $50,000 in exploration expenditures before August 4, 2023.

The Company has made the cash payment as required on Oct 1,2022 and the optionor has in good faith agreed to lower the cash payment to $40,000 and extend the payment date for one year till Oct 1, 2023. As a proviso the company must file assessment work on the claims in the amount of $125,000 before January 31, 2023.

In September the Company exercised its option on the property by paying the sum of $40,000 to Mr. Towers and issuing 500,000 common shares to acquire and undivided 100 % interest in the Lost Dog Property .

On August 22, 2023, the company sold the Lost Dog property to 15083974 Canada Inc. for a total cash payment of $165,000. The company retains a 1% royalty and Tim Towers retains a 2% royalty on net smelter returns payable from future commercial production.

On January 5, 2021 the Company acquired by staking additional property near Osisko Mining's Windfall Lake Project near Lebel Sur Quevillon Northern Quebec.

On January 21, 2021 the Company acquired the Carscallen Property in Carscallen Township West Timmins Ontario from arm's length parties by the issuance of 100,000 common shares of the Company. The Company has allowed the claims to lapse and the full value has been written off in the December 31, 2022 financials.

On January 27, 2021 the Company acquired the Dark Horse Property in Turnbull Township. West Timmins Ontario from an arm's length party by the issuance of 400,000 common shares of the Company This property claims have lapsed and are no longer owned by the Company and the full costs of the claims has been written off on the December 31, 2022 financials. Results of Operations Expenditures in both periods were primarily for management and consulting fees associated with the administration of the Company, and professional and general costs incurred to administer the day-to-day operations and reporting requirements of the Company. Three Months Ended March 31st, 2024 compared to March 31st, 2023 During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 the Company had operating revenues from operations and reported a net loss of $32,350 with basic and diluted income per share of Page | 8

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis March 31, 2024 Dated May 29, 2024 $0.00. That compares to a net loss of $39,355 with basic and diluted loss per share of $0.00 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Costs were maintained in the year however management fees showed a small increase of $2,500 from 2023, and professional fees decreasing by $11,187. Share-based payments On July 6, 2019, the Company granted options to purchase 300,000 common shares of the Company to directors. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share and expire on July 6, 2023. The options vested immediately. The fair value of each option was estimated on the date of grant using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions: expected dividend yield of 0%; expected volatility of 146%; risk-free interest rate of 2.04%; and an expected average life of five years. The estimated grant date fair value of the options was determined to be $16,400, which was reflected as an expense for the year ended December 31, 2018. In August of 2022 the Company entered into an agreement with German Mining Networks GmBH with the respect to provide assistance with building and facilitating communications with investors and other related parties residing in Europe to the Company. The Agreement has an initial term of 3 months wherein the Consultant shall be provided 350,000 common share purchase options at a price of $ 0.10 for a period of one year in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The Gmbh options expired in the period as of August 2023 . Exploration Expenses During the period ended March 31, 2024, there was $20,009 (2023 - $20,009) of capitalized acquisition and exploration expenses. The decrease was due to the sale of the Keeley Frontier and Lost Dog properties. Selected Annual Information The following table sets out selected financial information for the Company as at March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 & December 2022. Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended March 31 December 31, December 31, Description 2024 2023 2022 ($) ($) ($) Net sales/total revenues nil 615,000 nil Total net income (Loss)(1)(2) (32,350) 86,207 (228,510) Net income(loss) per common share on a (0.00) 0.00 (0.01) basic and diluted basis (3)(4) As at March 31 As at As at Descripti 2024 December 31, December 31, on 2023 2022 Total assets 451,663 394,236 394,236 Current liabilities 69,951 55,509 86,314 Deficit (2,332,016) (2,262,999) (2,676,284) Page | 9