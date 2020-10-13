Log in
CANADIAN SILVER HUNTER INC.

CANADIAN SILVER HUNTER INC.

(AGH.H)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 10/13 09:30:00 am
0.075 CAD   -16.67%
09:30aSampling Program Kicks off at Lost Dog, West Timmins
NE
09/22Canadian Silver Hunter Receives TSX Approval for Lost Dog Acquisition
NE
08/14Canadian Silver Hunter Enters into Consulting Agreement
NE
Sampling Program Kicks off at Lost Dog, West Timmins

10/13/2020 | 09:30am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2020) - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) ("Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a preliminary follow-up surface soil sampling program has begun on the Lost Dog property in Denton Township west of Timmins, Ontario (the "Property"). A soil sampling team from Exsics Exploration Ltd., has been mobilized to the Property to carry out a detailed surface sampling program on select areas of the Property.

The soil sampling program is being conducted following the recent reprocessing of the existing geophysical data on the Property. This survey is covering several resistive zones and apparent structural breaks identified by previous geophysical surveys in 2011. 82.5 kms of grid and line cutting, magnetometer surveying, and IP (Induced Polarization) surveying was completed by the previous property owners but was never followed up. The geophysical surveys had identified a potential fault structure running across the property, with numerous related cross cutting structures, representing high priority targets for follow up soil sampling, and potential targets for a drill campaign early next year.

A first phase of data reprocessing was carried out on a portion of the IP data set. The data was subjected to modern processing and inversion to highlight resistivity and chargeability features to depth. DCIP is considered an effective geophysical technique for resistive zones, often associated with structure as well as chargeability zones which highlight potential concentrations of disseminated sulphides.

At the neighbouring Melkior Resources property in adjoining Carscallen Township, "Within the intrusive host on the property a very strong positive correlation has been observed between sulphide content and gold assays. The strong IP anomalies indicate a significant zone of possible sulphide concentration within 100 metres of the surface." (MKR-TSXV February 2009).

The Company is pleased that John Grant and Exsics Exploration have been retained to perform the work. Mr. Grant is familiar with the Property having conducted the IP and Magnetic surveys on the Property, and has extensive experience working in the area including the Carscallen project for Melkior Resources.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold and silver exploration in Ontario and Quebec. Canadian Silver Hunter is currently in exclusive negotiations to acquire the Lost Dog Property and owns two additional properties: the Silver Centre-Keeley Frontier property, located near Cobalt in Northern Ontario; and the Lac Lachance property, located near Lebel-sur-Quevillon in Northern Quebec. For further details about the Company's projects and plans please visit the Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, and commodity prices. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

For more information please contact:

Jeffrey Hunter
President & CEO
(416) 707-4230
jhunter@cshi.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65796

© Newsfilecorp 2020

