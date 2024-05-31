We are delighted to share Canadian Solar's annual Sustainability Report, which showcases the incredible progress we have made as a clean energy company committed to sustainable practices. We continue to embed sustainability deeply within the fabric of our operations and remain unwavering in our commitment to ambitious ESG goals. This report provides a comprehensive overview of our progress and achievements, demonstrating the substantial impacts we have achieved for the environment, our employees, the communities we support, and our stakeholders broadly. We would like to highlight three key areas of focus in this report:

1. We have made significant progress in reducing the environmental impact of our own operations and through technological and operational advancements, continue to help our customers and partners reduce their environmental impact. In 2023, we reduced GHG emissions, energy, water, and waste intensity by 37%, 37%, 72%, and 54%, respectively. We have diligently reported our GHG emissions since 2021. With metrics that now encompass total emissions across scopes 1 and 2, we have also broadened our scope 3 categories to include category 9 (Downstream Transportation and Distribution) and category 13 (Downstream Leased Assets) emissions. We remain firmly on course to power all our operations with 100% renewable energy by 2030. This year marked significant advancements in both our solar and battery energy storage solutions. We began mass production of our N-type TOPCon solar modules, achieving industry-leading efficiency rates and power ratings. These advancements not only reduce Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), but also minimize the environmental impact of solar projects using Canadian Solar's TOPCon modules. In the realm of battery energy storage, we launched a new iteration of our utility-scale product SolBank, enhancing both cost-efficiency and environmental impact. Furthermore, we advocate for a circular economy, maximizing resource efficiency through the principles of reducing, reusing, and recycling. Both CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy are integrating the recycling of solar modules and battery energy storage components into our operations, collaborating with global third-party partners. For instance, in the U.S., we are negotiating an agreement with a new partner to recycle our solar modules at the end of their life cycle. Additionally, Recurrent Energy is standardizing its decommissioning processes, drawing on the exemplary model from its 98-megawatt Bayou Galion project.

2. We remain firmly committed to a responsible supply chain and have made meaningful progress in ethical labor practices across our own operations and within our supply chain. In 2023, we conducted 129 supplier ESG audits, which included 29 on-site evaluations, an increase from the 122 audits and 17 on-site audits conducted in 2022. Following thorough consultations and the implementation of necessary corrective action plans, all suppliers have met our ESG standards. Moreover, in 2023, we commenced and successfully completed an RBA VAP audit at our module manufacturing facility in Thailand, where we achieved a silver-level recognition, confirming our adherence to the "Freely Chosen Employment" standards - that is, no forced labor in our operations. In 2024, we began another RBA VAP audit at our cell factory in Suqian, Jiangsu Province, China, and are planning to initiate an additional audit at our ingot factory in Qinghai Province, China, within the year. Additionally, one of our key polysilicon suppliers in Qinghai Province, China initiated an RBA VAP audit upon our recommendation. 3. We have enhanced our disclosures to accurately reflect the ongoing evolution of our business and to improve the transparency of our ESG progress. This year, we have added key environmental metrics for e- STORAGE, recognizing the critical role battery energy storage plays in integrating solar and other renewable energy sources into the power grid, thus increasing the adoption of clean energy globally. With BlackRock's investment, Recurrent Energy has also intensified its focus on establishing and achieving its ESG targets. In 2024, we are dedicated to enhancing our climate risk program to align with stakeholder expectations. We have initiated a standalone ESG strategy for Recurrent Energy, underpinned by a double materiality assessment conducted in partnership with a third-party sustainability firm, adhering to the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).