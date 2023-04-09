Advanced search
    CSIQ   CA1366351098

CANADIAN SOLAR INC.

(CSIQ)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
37.90 USD   -1.10%
07:26aCanadian Solar : Investor Presentation - April 2023
PU
03/22UBS Adjusts Canadian Solar Price Target to $48 From $45, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
03/21Sector Update: Energy Stocks Add Support Tuesday Afternoon
MT
Canadian Solar : Investor Presentation - April 2023

04/09/2023 | 07:26am EDT
Investor Presentation

April 2023

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation has been prepared by the Company solely to facilitate the understanding of the Company's business model and growth strategy. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. None of the Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives will be liable (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking

statements in response to your questions. Such written and oral disclosures are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor

provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements include descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to its future performance, consolidated results of operations and financial condition. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking

statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ

materially from expectations implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions. Although we believe our expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that they will be realized, and therefore we refer you to a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties contained in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, as amended, as well as other documents filed with Securities & Exchange Commission. In addition, these forward looking statements are made as of the current date, and the Company

does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, unless otherwise

required by law.

2

Q4 2022

UPDATES

3

Quarterly income statement highlights

USD millions except per share data

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

qoq

yoy

Net revenues

1,529

1,250

2,314

1,932

1,972

+2%

+29%

-CSI Solar

1,343

1,210

1,816

1,973

1,976

+1%

+47%

-Global Energy

232

93

554

101

74

-27%

-68%

-Elimination

(46)

(53)

(56)

(142)

(78)

Gross margin

19.7%

14.5%

16.0%

18.8%

17.7%

-110 bp

-200 bp

-CSI Solar margin

21.3%

14.5%

15.9%

17.3%

17.4%

+10 bp

-390 bp

-Global Energy margin

3.5%

19.2%

14.4%

47.1%

21.7%

Selling and distribution expenses

129

109

158

166

126

-24%

-2%

General and admin expenses

90

63

88

102

89

-13%

-1%

R&D expenses

19

13

18

18

21

+15%

-7%

Other operating income

(4)

(20)

(9)

(12)

(23)

Total operating expenses

234

165

255

274

213

-22%

-9%

Operating income

67

16

116

89

136

+53%

+101%

Net interest income or (expense)

(13)

(11)

(15)

4

(11)

Net FX gain or (loss)

1

3

6

39

(15)

Income tax benefit or (expense)

(27)

5

(28)

(29)

(22)

Net income

40

9

89

102

99

-3%

+149%

Net income attributable to Canadian Solar Inc.

26

9

74

78

78

-1%

+200%

Diluted EPS

0.39

0.14

1.07

1.12

1.11*

-1%

+185%

Note: Elimination effect from inter-segment sales not included in segment margin. Please refer to 6-K for further details.

*Diluted EPS includes the dilutive effect of convertible bonds. $1.11/share is calculated from total earnings of $79M (including 2.5% coupon of

4

$1.3M) divided by diluted shares 71.3 million shares (including 6.3 million shares issuable upon the conversion of convertible notes).

Results summary by divisions

USD millions except shipment data(1)

4Q22

yoy

qoq

FY22

yoy

Total module shipments (GW)

6.4

68%

7%

21.1

45%

Revenues

1,976

47%

0%

6,976

60%

CSI Solar

Gross profit

345

20%

1%

1,151

69%

Income from operations

153

87%

57%

344

364%

Revenues

74

-68%

-27%

822

-27%

Global

Gross profit

16

98%

-66%

161

-17%

Energy

Income from operations

-1

n/m

n/m

80

-17%

CSI Solar Revenue (1)

15.6%

16.5%

21.3%

14.5%

15.9%

17.3%

17.4%

6,979

%

4,372

Gross margin

USD mn

1,343

1,210

1,816

1,973

1,976

FY21

FY22

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

HIGHLIGHTS

FY22 solar module shipments up 45% yoy to 21.1 GW; total net income up 152% yoy to $240 million or $3.44 per diluted share.

CSI Solar FY22 revenue up 60% yoy and gross profit up 69%, driven by higher solar and battery storage shipment volumes. Battery storage cumulative shipments reached 2.7 GWh.

Global Energy completed 2 GW project sales in 2022 and gross margin improved by 230 basis points to 19.6%. As of January 31, 2023, Global Energy had 14 GW of solar and 12 GWh of battery storage interconnections secured.

Global Energy Revenue

17.3%

19.6%

3.5%

19.2%

14.4%

47.1%

21.7%

1,124

USD mn

822

554

232

93

101

74

FY21

FY22

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

  1. Includes effects of both sales to third party customers and to the Company's Global Energy business to reflect the real underlying performance.

Please refer to the financial tables in the quarterly press release for the intercompany transaction elimination information. Income from operation

5

amounts reflect management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the two segments of the Company.

Disclaimer

Canadian Solar Inc. published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
