Canadian Solar : Investor Presentation - April 2023
04/09/2023 | 07:26am EDT
Investor Presentation
April 2023
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation has been prepared by the Company solely to facilitate the understanding of the Company's business model and growth strategy. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. None of the Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives will be liable (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation.
This presentation contains forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking
statements in response to your questions. Such written and oral disclosures are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor
provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements include descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to its future performance, consolidated results of operations and financial condition. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ
materially from expectations implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions. Although we believe our expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that they will be realized, and therefore we refer you to a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties contained in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, as amended, as well as other documents filed with Securities & Exchange Commission. In addition, these forward looking statements are made as of the current date, and the Company
does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, unless otherwise
required by law.
2
Q4 2022
UPDATES
3
Quarterly income statement highlights
USD millions except per share data
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
qoq
yoy
Net revenues
1,529
1,250
2,314
1,932
1,972
+2%
+29%
-CSI Solar
1,343
1,210
1,816
1,973
1,976
+1%
+47%
-Global Energy
232
93
554
101
74
-27%
-68%
-Elimination
(46)
(53)
(56)
(142)
(78)
Gross margin
19.7%
14.5%
16.0%
18.8%
17.7%
-110 bp
-200 bp
-CSI Solar margin
21.3%
14.5%
15.9%
17.3%
17.4%
+10 bp
-390 bp
-Global Energy margin
3.5%
19.2%
14.4%
47.1%
21.7%
Selling and distribution expenses
129
109
158
166
126
-24%
-2%
General and admin expenses
90
63
88
102
89
-13%
-1%
R&D expenses
19
13
18
18
21
+15%
-7%
Other operating income
(4)
(20)
(9)
(12)
(23)
Total operating expenses
234
165
255
274
213
-22%
-9%
Operating income
67
16
116
89
136
+53%
+101%
Net interest income or (expense)
(13)
(11)
(15)
4
(11)
Net FX gain or (loss)
1
3
6
39
(15)
Income tax benefit or (expense)
(27)
5
(28)
(29)
(22)
Net income
40
9
89
102
99
-3%
+149%
Net income attributable to Canadian Solar Inc.
26
9
74
78
78
-1%
+200%
Diluted EPS
0.39
0.14
1.07
1.12
1.11*
-1%
+185%
Note: Elimination effect from inter-segment sales not included in segment margin. Please refer to 6-K for further details.
*Diluted EPS includes the dilutive effect of convertible bonds. $1.11/share is calculated from total earnings of $79M (including 2.5% coupon of
4
$1.3M) divided by diluted shares 71.3 million shares (including 6.3 million shares issuable upon the conversion of convertible notes).
Results summary by divisions
USD millions except shipment data(1)
4Q22
yoy
qoq
FY22
yoy
Total module shipments (GW)
6.4
68%
7%
21.1
45%
Revenues
1,976
47%
0%
6,976
60%
CSI Solar
Gross profit
345
20%
1%
1,151
69%
Income from operations
153
87%
57%
344
364%
Revenues
74
-68%
-27%
822
-27%
Global
Gross profit
16
98%
-66%
161
-17%
Energy
Income from operations
-1
n/m
n/m
80
-17%
CSI Solar Revenue (1)
15.6%
16.5%
21.3%
14.5%
15.9%
17.3%
17.4%
6,979
%
4,372
Gross margin
USD mn
1,343
1,210
1,816
1,973
1,976
FY21
FY22
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
HIGHLIGHTS
FY22 solar module shipments up 45% yoy to 21.1 GW; total net income up 152% yoy to $240 million or $3.44 per diluted share.
CSI Solar FY22 revenue up 60% yoy and gross profit up 69%, driven by higher solar and battery storage shipment volumes. Battery storage cumulative shipments reached 2.7 GWh.
Global Energy completed 2 GW project sales in 2022 and gross margin improved by 230 basis points to 19.6%. As of January 31, 2023, Global Energy had 14 GW of solar and 12 GWh of battery storage interconnections secured.
Global Energy Revenue
17.3%
19.6%
3.5%
19.2%
14.4%
47.1%
21.7%
1,124
USD mn
822
554
232
93
101
74
FY21
FY22
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
Includes effects of both sales to third party customers and to the Company's Global Energy business to reflect the real underlying performance.
Please refer to the financial tables in the quarterly press release for the intercompany transaction elimination information. Income from operation
5
amounts reflect management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the two segments of the Company.
Canadian Solar Inc. published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2023 11:25:07 UTC.