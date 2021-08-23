Canadian Solar : Investor Presentation - August 2021
08/23/2021 | 11:14pm EDT
Investor Presentation
August 2021
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation has been prepared by the Company solely to facilitate the understanding of the Company's business model and growth strategy. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. None of the Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives will be liable (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation.
This presentation contains forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking
statements in response to your questions. Such written and oral disclosures are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor
provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements include descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to its future performance, consolidated results of operations and financial condition. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ
materially from expectations implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions. Although we believe our expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that they will be realized, and therefore we refer you to a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties contained in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F as well as other documents filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission. In addition, these forward looking statements are made as of the current date, and the Company does not
undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by
law.
2
Q2 2021
UPDATES
3
Quarterly income statement highlights
USD millions except per share data
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
qoq
yoy
Net revenues
696
914
1,041
1,089
1,430
+31%
+105%
-CSI Solar
709
921
785
695
1,184
+70%
+67%
-Global Energy
33
79
373
471
281
-40%
+765%
-Elimination
-46
-86
-117
-77
-35
Gross margin
21.2%
19.5%
13.6%
17.9%
12.9%
-500 bp
-830 bp
-CSI Solar margin
22.2%
19.9%
13.5%
9.7%
13.1%
+340 bp
-910 bp
-Global Energy margin
10.3%
31.7%
8.6%
24.0%
4.2%
Selling and distribution expenses
53
54
64
84
84
General and admin expenses
46
56
70
67
69
R&D expenses
11
14
10
12
13
Operating income
Net interest expense Net FX gain or (loss)
Income tax benefit or (expense)
Net income attributable to Canadian Solar Inc.
45
59
2
43
26
-39%
-42%
-15
-16
-16
-11
-12
-5
-13
4
-7
-3
-9
-21
2
-14
2
21
9
7
23
11
-51%
-45%
Diluted EPS
0.34
0.15
0.11
0.36
0.18
-50%
-47%
Note: Elimination effect from inter-segment sales not included in segment margin. Please refer to 6-K for further details.
4
Results summary by divisions
USD millions except shipment data(1)
2Q21
yoy
qoq
FY20
yoy
Total shipments (MW)
3,657
26%
17%
11,286
32%
Revenues
1,184
67%
70%
3,105
20%
CSI Solar
Gross profit
155
-1%
130%
609
-1%
Income from operations
15
-81%
128%
253
-5%
Revenues
281
765%
-40%
726
1%
Global
Gross profit
12
251%
-90%
149
31%
Energy
Income from operations
-4
74%
-105%
53
184%
HIGHLIGHTS
In Q2, total module shipments were up 26% yoy to 3.7 GW and total revenue was up 105% yoy to 1.43 billion, both setting records. Shipments recognized in revenue were 4.1 GW due to the timing of
shipments from Q1 that were recognized in Q2.
ASPs in Q2 were 15-20% higher than the lowest point in 2020, partially offsetting the continued cost pressures, in particular from raw material and shipping costs.
CSI Solar gross margin was up 340 bp yoy to 13.1%, turning a corner
in margin trajectory. Global Energy revenue and margin remained
lumpy due to the timing of individual project sales.
CSI Solar Revenue (1)
Global Energy Revenue
23.7%
19.6%
22.2%
19.9%
13.5%
9.7%
13.1%
15.8%
20.5%
10.3%
31.7%
8.6%
24.0%
4.2%
3,105
719
726
USD mn
2,591
%
Gross margin
USD mn
373
471
1,184
281
709
921
785
695
79
32
FY19
FY20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
FY19
FY20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
(1) Includes effects of both sales to third party customers and to the Company's Global Energy business to reflect the real underlying
performance. Please refer to the financial tables in the quarterly press release for the intercompany transaction elimination information.
5
Income from operation amounts reflect management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the two segments of the
Company.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Canadian Solar Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 03:13:01 UTC.