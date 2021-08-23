Log in
Canadian Solar : Investor Presentation - August 2021

08/23/2021 | 11:14pm EDT
Investor Presentation

August 2021

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation has been prepared by the Company solely to facilitate the understanding of the Company's business model and growth strategy. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. None of the Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives will be liable (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking

statements in response to your questions. Such written and oral disclosures are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor

provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements include descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to its future performance, consolidated results of operations and financial condition. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking

statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ

materially from expectations implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions. Although we believe our expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that they will be realized, and therefore we refer you to a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties contained in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F as well as other documents filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission. In addition, these forward looking statements are made as of the current date, and the Company does not

undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by

law.

2

Q2 2021

UPDATES

3

Quarterly income statement highlights

USD millions except per share data

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

qoq

yoy

Net revenues

696

914

1,041

1,089

1,430

+31%

+105%

-CSI Solar

709

921

785

695

1,184

+70%

+67%

-Global Energy

33

79

373

471

281

-40%

+765%

-Elimination

-46

-86

-117

-77

-35

Gross margin

21.2%

19.5%

13.6%

17.9%

12.9%

-500 bp

-830 bp

-CSI Solar margin

22.2%

19.9%

13.5%

9.7%

13.1%

+340 bp

-910 bp

-Global Energy margin

10.3%

31.7%

8.6%

24.0%

4.2%

Selling and distribution expenses

53

54

64

84

84

General and admin expenses

46

56

70

67

69

R&D expenses

11

14

10

12

13

Operating income

Net interest expense Net FX gain or (loss)

Income tax benefit or (expense)

Net income attributable to Canadian Solar Inc.

45

59

2

43

26

-39%

-42%

-15

-16

-16

-11

-12

-5

-13

4

-7

-3

-9

-21

2

-14

2

21

9

7

23

11

-51%

-45%

Diluted EPS

0.34

0.15

0.11

0.36

0.18

-50%

-47%

Note: Elimination effect from inter-segment sales not included in segment margin. Please refer to 6-K for further details.

4

Results summary by divisions

USD millions except shipment data(1)

2Q21

yoy

qoq

FY20

yoy

Total shipments (MW)

3,657

26%

17%

11,286

32%

Revenues

1,184

67%

70%

3,105

20%

CSI Solar

Gross profit

155

-1%

130%

609

-1%

Income from operations

15

-81%

128%

253

-5%

Revenues

281

765%

-40%

726

1%

Global

Gross profit

12

251%

-90%

149

31%

Energy

Income from operations

-4

74%

-105%

53

184%

HIGHLIGHTS

In Q2, total module shipments were up 26% yoy to 3.7 GW and total revenue was up 105% yoy to 1.43 billion, both setting records. Shipments recognized in revenue were 4.1 GW due to the timing of

shipments from Q1 that were recognized in Q2.

ASPs in Q2 were 15-20% higher than the lowest point in 2020, partially offsetting the continued cost pressures, in particular from raw material and shipping costs.

CSI Solar gross margin was up 340 bp yoy to 13.1%, turning a corner

in margin trajectory. Global Energy revenue and margin remained

lumpy due to the timing of individual project sales.

CSI Solar Revenue (1)

Global Energy Revenue

23.7%

19.6%

22.2%

19.9%

13.5%

9.7%

13.1%

15.8%

20.5%

10.3%

31.7%

8.6%

24.0%

4.2%

3,105

719

726

USD mn

2,591

%

Gross margin

USD mn

373

471

1,184

281

709

921

785

695

79

32

FY19

FY20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

FY19

FY20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

(1) Includes effects of both sales to third party customers and to the Company's Global Energy business to reflect the real underlying

performance. Please refer to the financial tables in the quarterly press release for the intercompany transaction elimination information.

5

Income from operation amounts reflect management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the two segments of the

Company.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canadian Solar Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 03:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
