Canadian Solar : Investor Presentation - August 2022
09/02/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Investor Presentation
August 2022
Q2 2022
UPDATES
Quarterly income statement highlights
USD millions except per share data
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
qoq
yoy
Net revenues
1,430
1,229
1,529
1,250
2,314
+85%
+62%
-CSI Solar
1,184
1,149
1,343
1,210
1,816
+50%
+53%
-Global Energy
281
140
232
93
554
+496%
+97%
-Elimination
(35)
(60)
(46)
(53)
(56)
Gross margin
12.9%
18.6%
19.7%
14.5%
16.0%
+150 bp
+310 bp
-CSI Solar margin
13.1%
15.1%
21.3%
14.5%
15.9%
+140 bp
+280 bp
-Global Energy margin
4.2%
43.7%
3.5%
19.2%
14.4%
Selling and distribution expenses
84
102
129
109
158
+45%
+89%
General and admin expenses
69
83
90
63
88
+40%
+28%
R&D expenses
13
13
19
13
18
+36%
+37%
Other operating income, net
(7)
(23)
(4)
(20)
(9)
Total operating expenses
158
176
234
165
255
+54%
+61%
Operating income
26
53
67
16
116
+648%
+340%
Net interest expense
(12)
(11)
(13)
(11)
(15)
Net FX gain or (loss)
(3)
(14)
1
3
6
Income tax benefit or (expense)
2
3
(27)
5
(28)
Net income
19
38
40
9
89
+891%
+378%
Net income attributable to Canadian Solar Inc.
11
35
26
9
74
+709%
+561%
Diluted EPS
0.18
0.52
0.39
0.14
1.07*
+664%
+494%
Note: Elimination effect from inter-segment sales not included in segment margin. Please refer to 6-K for further details.
*Diluted EPS includes the dilutive effect of convertible bonds. $1.07/share is calculated from total earnings of $76M (including 2.5% coupon of
$1.3M) divided by diluted shares 71.1 million shares (including 6.3 million shares issuable upon the conversion of convertible notes).
Results summary by divisions
USD millions except shipment data(1)
2Q22
yoy
qoq
FY21
yoy
Total module shipments (MW)
5,063
37%
39%
14,489
23%
Revenues
1,816
53%
50%
4,372
41%
CSI Solar
Gross profit
290
86%
65%
682
12%
Income from operations
62
317%
96%
74
-71%
Revenues
554
97%
496%
1,124
55%
Global
Gross profit
80
580%
349%
194
30%
Energy
Income from operations
56
1,538%
5,607%
97
82%
CSI Solar Revenue (1)
19.6%
15.6%
13.1%
15.1%
21.3%
14.5%
15.9%
4,372
3,105
%
Gross margin
USD mn
HIGHLIGHTS
Q2 solar module shipments were up 37% yoy to 5.1 GW and total revenue was up 62% yoy to $2.31 billion.
CSI Solar revenue up 53% yoy driven by higher solar shipment volumes and average selling price, and significant growth in battery storage solutions business. Gross profit was up 86% yoy due to higher module pricing, lower manufacturing costs from CNY depreciation relative to USD. Battery storage shipments >1 GWh in 1H22.
Global Energy Q2 revenue and profit was the highest quarterly performance since 2018. Completed sale of 880 MW (fully constructed or earlier stage projects) in Australia, the U.S., Japan and the U.K.
Global Energy Revenue
20.5%
17.3%
4.2%
43.7%
3.5%
19.2%
14.4%
1,124
USD mn
726
1,184 1,149 1,343 1,210
1,816
554
281
140
232
93
FY20
FY21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
FY20
FY21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
Includes effects of both sales to third party customers and to the Company's Global Energy business to reflect the real underlying performance.
Please refer to the financial tables in the quarterly press release for the intercompany transaction elimination information. Income from operation
amounts reflect management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the two segments of the Company.
