    CSIQ   CA1366351098

CANADIAN SOLAR INC.

(CSIQ)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-01 pm EDT
44.96 USD   -0.46%
Canadian Solar : Investor Presentation - August 2022

09/02/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Investor Presentation

August 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation has been prepared by the Company solely to facilitate the understanding of the Company's business model and growth strategy. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. None of the Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives will be liable (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking

statements in response to your questions. Such written and oral disclosures are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor

provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements include descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to its future performance, consolidated results of operations and financial condition. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking

statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ

materially from expectations implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions. Although we believe our expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that they will be realized, and therefore we refer you to a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties contained in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F as well as other documents filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission. In addition, these forward looking statements are made as of the current date, and the Company does not

undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by

law.

2

Q2 2022

UPDATES

3

Quarterly income statement highlights

USD millions except per share data

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

qoq

yoy

Net revenues

1,430

1,229

1,529

1,250

2,314

+85%

+62%

-CSI Solar

1,184

1,149

1,343

1,210

1,816

+50%

+53%

-Global Energy

281

140

232

93

554

+496%

+97%

-Elimination

(35)

(60)

(46)

(53)

(56)

Gross margin

12.9%

18.6%

19.7%

14.5%

16.0%

+150 bp

+310 bp

-CSI Solar margin

13.1%

15.1%

21.3%

14.5%

15.9%

+140 bp

+280 bp

-Global Energy margin

4.2%

43.7%

3.5%

19.2%

14.4%

Selling and distribution expenses

84

102

129

109

158

+45%

+89%

General and admin expenses

69

83

90

63

88

+40%

+28%

R&D expenses

13

13

19

13

18

+36%

+37%

Other operating income, net

(7)

(23)

(4)

(20)

(9)

Total operating expenses

158

176

234

165

255

+54%

+61%

Operating income

26

53

67

16

116

+648%

+340%

Net interest expense

(12)

(11)

(13)

(11)

(15)

Net FX gain or (loss)

(3)

(14)

1

3

6

Income tax benefit or (expense)

2

3

(27)

5

(28)

Net income

19

38

40

9

89

+891%

+378%

Net income attributable to Canadian Solar Inc.

11

35

26

9

74

+709%

+561%

Diluted EPS

0.18

0.52

0.39

0.14

1.07*

+664%

+494%

Note: Elimination effect from inter-segment sales not included in segment margin. Please refer to 6-K for further details.

*Diluted EPS includes the dilutive effect of convertible bonds. $1.07/share is calculated from total earnings of $76M (including 2.5% coupon of

4

$1.3M) divided by diluted shares 71.1 million shares (including 6.3 million shares issuable upon the conversion of convertible notes).

Results summary by divisions

USD millions except shipment data(1)

2Q22

yoy

qoq

FY21

yoy

Total module shipments (MW)

5,063

37%

39%

14,489

23%

Revenues

1,816

53%

50%

4,372

41%

CSI Solar

Gross profit

290

86%

65%

682

12%

Income from operations

62

317%

96%

74

-71%

Revenues

554

97%

496%

1,124

55%

Global

Gross profit

80

580%

349%

194

30%

Energy

Income from operations

56

1,538%

5,607%

97

82%

CSI Solar Revenue (1)

19.6%

15.6%

13.1%

15.1%

21.3%

14.5%

15.9%

4,372

3,105

%

Gross margin

USD mn

HIGHLIGHTS

Q2 solar module shipments were up 37% yoy to 5.1 GW and total revenue was up 62% yoy to $2.31 billion.

CSI Solar revenue up 53% yoy driven by higher solar shipment volumes and average selling price, and significant growth in battery storage solutions business. Gross profit was up 86% yoy due to higher module pricing, lower manufacturing costs from CNY depreciation relative to USD. Battery storage shipments >1 GWh in 1H22.

Global Energy Q2 revenue and profit was the highest quarterly performance since 2018. Completed sale of 880 MW (fully constructed or earlier stage projects) in Australia, the U.S., Japan and the U.K.

Global Energy Revenue

20.5%

17.3%

4.2%

43.7%

3.5%

19.2%

14.4%

1,124

USD mn

726

1,184 1,149 1,343 1,210

1,816

554

281

140

232

93

FY20

FY21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

FY20

FY21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

  1. Includes effects of both sales to third party customers and to the Company's Global Energy business to reflect the real underlying performance.

Please refer to the financial tables in the quarterly press release for the intercompany transaction elimination information. Income from operation

5

amounts reflect management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the two segments of the Company.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canadian Solar Inc. published this content on 02 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2022 06:33:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
