Canadian Solar : Investor Presentation - June 2022

06/28/2022 | 11:37pm EDT
Investor Presentation

June 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation has been prepared by the Company solely to facilitate the understanding of the Company's business model and growth strategy. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. None of the Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives will be liable (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking

statements in response to your questions. Such written and oral disclosures are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor

provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements include descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to its future performance, consolidated results of operations and financial condition. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking

statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ

materially from expectations implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions. Although we believe our expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that they will be realized, and therefore we refer you to a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties contained in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F as well as other documents filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission. In addition, these forward looking statements are made as of the current date, and the Company does not

undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by

law.

2

Q1 2022

UPDATES

3

Quarterly income statement highlights

USD millions except per share data

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

qoq

yoy

Net revenues

1,089

1,430

1,229

1,529

1,250

-18%

+15%

-CSI Solar

695

1,184

1,149

1,343

1,210

-10%

+74%

-Global Energy

471

281

140

232

93

-60%

-80%

-Elimination

(77)

(35)

(60)

(46)

(53)

Gross margin

17.9%

12.9%

18.6%

19.7%

14.5%

-520 bp

-340bp

-CSI Solar margin

9.7%

13.1%

15.1%

21.3%

14.5%

-680bp

+480 bp

-Global Energy margin

24.0%

4.2%

43.7%

3.5%

19.2%

Selling and distribution expenses

84

84

102

129

109

-16%

+29%

General and admin expenses

68

69

83

90

63

-30%

-7%

R&D expenses

12

13

13

19

13

-31%

+7%

Other operating income

(13)

(7)

(23)

(4)

(20)

Total operating expenses

151

158

176

234

165

-29%

+9%

Operating income

43

26

53

67

16

-77%

-64%

Net interest expense

(11)

(12)

(11)

(13)

(11)

Net FX gain or (loss)

(7)

(3)

(14)

1

3

Income tax benefit or (expense)

(14)

2

3

(27)

5

Net income

14

19

38

40

9

-77%

-34%

Net income attributable to Canadian Solar Inc.

23

11

35

26

9

-65%

-60%

Diluted EPS

0.36

0.18

0.52

0.39

0.14*

-64%

-61%

Note: Elimination effect from inter-segment sales not included in segment margin. Please refer to 6-K for further details.

*Diluted EPS includes the dilutive effect of convertible bonds. $0.14/share is calculated from total earnings of $9mn divided by diluted shares 64.7

4

million shares.

Results summary by divisions

USD millions except shipment data(1)

1Q22

yoy

qoq

FY21

yoy

Total module shipments

3,634

42%

-8%

13,893

23%

recognized in revenue (MW)

Revenues

1,210

74%

-10%

4,372

41%

CSI Solar

Gross profit

176

161%

-39%

682

12%

Income from operations

32

161%

-61%

74

-71%

Revenues

93

-80%

-60%

1,124

55%

Global

Gross profit

18

-84%

121%

194

30%

Energy

Income from operations

-1

-101%

93%

97

82%

CSI Solar Revenue (1)

19.6%

15.6%

9.7%

13.1%

15.1%

21.3%

14.5%

4,372

3,105

%

Gross margin

USD mn

HIGHLIGHTS

Q1 solar module shipments were up 42% yoy to 3.6 GW and total revenue was up 15% yoy to $1.25 billion.

CSI Solar revenue was up 74% yoy to $1.16 billion and gross profit was up 161% yoy to $176 million. Gross margin was 14.5%, weighted by higher upstream costs, but is expected to improve through the year with greater manufacturing vertical integration and decline in upstream costs. Battery storage systems shipments were 290 MWh.

Global Energy revenue was $93 million and gross margin was 19.2%. Completed the sale of 350 MW pre-or-early-construction solar projects in the U.S., so dollar per MW was relatively lower but margin was healthy.

Global Energy Revenue

20.5% 17.3% 24.0% 4.2% 43.7% 3.5% 19.2%

1,124

USD mn

726

695

1,184 1,149 1,343 1,210

471

281 140 232 93

FY20

FY21

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

FY20

FY21

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

  1. Includes effects of both sales to third party customers and to the Company's Global Energy business to reflect the real underlying performance.

Please refer to the financial tables in the quarterly press release for the intercompany transaction elimination information. Income from operation

5

amounts reflect management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the two segments of the Company.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canadian Solar Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 03:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
