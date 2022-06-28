Canadian Solar : Investor Presentation - June 2022
06/28/2022 | 11:37pm EDT
Investor Presentation
June 2022
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation has been prepared by the Company solely to facilitate the understanding of the Company's business model and growth strategy. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. None of the Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives will be liable (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation.
This presentation contains forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking
statements in response to your questions. Such written and oral disclosures are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor
provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements include descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to its future performance, consolidated results of operations and financial condition. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ
materially from expectations implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions. Although we believe our expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that they will be realized, and therefore we refer you to a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties contained in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F as well as other documents filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission. In addition, these forward looking statements are made as of the current date, and the Company does not
undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by
law.
2
Q1 2022
UPDATES
3
Quarterly income statement highlights
USD millions except per share data
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
qoq
yoy
Net revenues
1,089
1,430
1,229
1,529
1,250
-18%
+15%
-CSI Solar
695
1,184
1,149
1,343
1,210
-10%
+74%
-Global Energy
471
281
140
232
93
-60%
-80%
-Elimination
(77)
(35)
(60)
(46)
(53)
Gross margin
17.9%
12.9%
18.6%
19.7%
14.5%
-520 bp
-340bp
-CSI Solar margin
9.7%
13.1%
15.1%
21.3%
14.5%
-680bp
+480 bp
-Global Energy margin
24.0%
4.2%
43.7%
3.5%
19.2%
Selling and distribution expenses
84
84
102
129
109
-16%
+29%
General and admin expenses
68
69
83
90
63
-30%
-7%
R&D expenses
12
13
13
19
13
-31%
+7%
Other operating income
(13)
(7)
(23)
(4)
(20)
Total operating expenses
151
158
176
234
165
-29%
+9%
Operating income
43
26
53
67
16
-77%
-64%
Net interest expense
(11)
(12)
(11)
(13)
(11)
Net FX gain or (loss)
(7)
(3)
(14)
1
3
Income tax benefit or (expense)
(14)
2
3
(27)
5
Net income
14
19
38
40
9
-77%
-34%
Net income attributable to Canadian Solar Inc.
23
11
35
26
9
-65%
-60%
Diluted EPS
0.36
0.18
0.52
0.39
0.14*
-64%
-61%
Note: Elimination effect from inter-segment sales not included in segment margin. Please refer to 6-K for further details.
*Diluted EPS includes the dilutive effect of convertible bonds. $0.14/share is calculated from total earnings of $9mn divided by diluted shares 64.7
4
million shares.
Results summary by divisions
USD millions except shipment data(1)
1Q22
yoy
qoq
FY21
yoy
Total module shipments
3,634
42%
-8%
13,893
23%
recognized in revenue (MW)
Revenues
1,210
74%
-10%
4,372
41%
CSI Solar
Gross profit
176
161%
-39%
682
12%
Income from operations
32
161%
-61%
74
-71%
Revenues
93
-80%
-60%
1,124
55%
Global
Gross profit
18
-84%
121%
194
30%
Energy
Income from operations
-1
-101%
93%
97
82%
CSI Solar Revenue (1)
19.6%
15.6%
9.7%
13.1%
15.1%
21.3%
14.5%
4,372
3,105
%
Gross margin
USD mn
HIGHLIGHTS
Q1 solar module shipments were up 42% yoy to 3.6 GW and total revenue was up 15% yoy to $1.25 billion.
CSI Solar revenue was up 74% yoy to $1.16 billion and gross profit was up 161% yoy to $176 million. Gross margin was 14.5%, weighted by higher upstream costs, but is expected to improve through the year with greater manufacturing vertical integration and decline in upstream costs. Battery storage systems shipments were 290 MWh.
Global Energy revenue was $93 million and gross margin was 19.2%. Completed the sale of 350 MW pre-or-early-construction solar projects in the U.S., so dollar per MW was relatively lower but margin was healthy.
Global Energy Revenue
20.5% 17.3% 24.0% 4.2% 43.7% 3.5% 19.2%
1,124
USD mn
726
695
1,184 1,149 1,343 1,210
471
281 14023293
FY20
FY21
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
FY20
FY21
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
Includes effects of both sales to third party customers and to the Company's Global Energy business to reflect the real underlying performance.
Please refer to the financial tables in the quarterly press release for the intercompany transaction elimination information. Income from operation
5
amounts reflect management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the two segments of the Company.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.