Investor Presentation

May 2024

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation has been prepared by the Company solely to facilitate the understanding of the Company's business model and growth strategy. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. None of the

Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives will be liable (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss

howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking

statements in response to your questions. Such written and oral disclosures are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor

provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to its future performance, consolidated results of operations and financial condition. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ

materially from expectations implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions.

Although we believe our expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that they will be realized, and therefore we refer you to a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties contained in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, as well as other documents filed with Securities & Exchange Commission. In addition, these forward-looking statements are made as of the current date, and the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

2

Our Mission

To power the world with solar energy and create a better and cleaner Earth for future generations

Our Business

4

Canadian Solar at a Glance

A Top 5 Global Company

2001

Founded in Ontario Canada

2006

Listed on the NASDAQ as CSIQ

61 GW

Solar module capacity(1)

30 GWh

Battery energy storage capacity(2)

20+

Countries

22,000+

Dedicated workforce

  1. By December 31, 2024.
  2. By December 31, 2025.
  3. As of March 31, 2024.

With a Stellar Track Record

>125 GW

Cumulative

modules delivered

globally(3)

>10 GWp

Solar power

projects and battery

&

energy storage

projects developed,

>3 GWh

built, and connected

globally (3)

18.8% 3.7%

5-year average

5-year average

gross margin

net margin

And World Class Brand

Top Bankable Manufacturer

(2022)

Tier 1 Solar Company

(2017-2023)

Sustainability Reporting of the Year

(2023)

Seal of Excellence for Sustainability

(2024)

Top Brand PV USA

(2024)

5

A Global Solar and Storage Manufacturing and Project Development Business

62%

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ)

$7.61B 16.8% $793M

FY23 Revenue FY23 Gross Margin FY23 EBITDA

$274M

$3.87

FY23 Net Income

FY23 Diluted EPS(1)

80%(2)

CSI Solar

Vertically Integrated Manufacturing

Solar

Battery Energy Storage

Recurrent Energy

Global Project Development

Solar

Battery Energy Storage

30.7 GW

FY23 Shipments

>125 GW

Cumulative Shipments(4)

1.9 GWh(3)

>10 GWp

FY23 Shipments

Track Record(4)

$2.5B

26 GWp

Contracted Backlog(4)

Pipeline(4)

>3 GWh

Track Record(4)

56 GWh

Pipeline(4)

  1. Diluted EPS includes the dilutive effect of convertible bonds. $3.87/share is calculated from total earnings of $279M (including 2.5% coupon of $5.3M) divided by diluted shares 72.2 million shares (including 6.3 million shares issuable upon the conversion of convertible bonds).
  2. In January 2024, Recurrent Energy secured a $500 million preferred equity investment commitment, convertible into common equity, from BlackRock, representing 20% of the outstanding fully diluted shares of Recurrent Energy on an as-converted basis.

(3)

Including approx. 760 MWh expected to be recognized as revenues in 2024 due to being shipments in late Q4 2023.

6

(4)

Developed, built, and connected as of March 31, 2024; cumulative shipment, pipeline, and contracted backlog as of the same date.

Premium Quality Solar PV Modules: Our Growth Story

Canadian's 20 Years of Double Digit Growth

Historical Solar PV Module Annual Shipments, GW

Canadian Solar has consistently outpaced the industry, gaining

market share.

30.7

18 TW Cumulative Solar Capacity Base by 2050

Global Solar PV Cumulative Installations, GW

To achieve the 1.5ºC Paris Agreement goal,

solar PV's global installed capacity must reach

5.5 TW by 2030 and 18 TW by 2050.

18,200

0.2 0.3 0.8 1.3 1.5 1.9

21.1

14.5

11.3

8.6

6.9 6.6

4.4 5.2

2.8

Average annual installations

420 GW

60 GW

160 GW

8 GW

5,500

2,500

1

102

241

416

791

956

1,234

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

TODAY

Source: BNEF, IRENA World Energy Transitions Outlook 2023.

2000

2012

2015

2017

2020

2021

2022

2025E

2030E

2050E

TOMORROW

7

Today, Solar Is a Hugely Underpenetrated yet Cost-effective Source of Energy

Massive Headroom for Solar

Attractive Returns with Module at Record Low Cost

Electricity Generation by Fuel Type

Solar PV Module Cost, $/W

105.7

Coal, 35%

Gas, 23%

29.3

Hydro, 15%

Nuclear, 10%

12.7

7.9

Solar, 5%

5.5

4.9

4.4

1.9

0.6

0.2

0.3

0.3

0.2

1990

1992

1994

1996

1998

2000

2002

2004

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

2022

1975

1980

1985

1990

1995

2000

2005

2010

2015

2020

2021

2022

2023

Source: BP Energy Outlook 2021, International Energy Agency (IEA), BNEF, S&P Global.

8

"Solar + Energy Storage" Will Lead the Terawatt Generation

Massive Growth in Both Solar and Energy Storage

"Solar + Energy Storage" Key to Energy Transition

Global Solar Cumulative

Installations, GW

1,600

28%

CAGR

141

2013

2023

Global Energy Storage

Mean Unsubsidized Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) and

Cumulative Installations, GWh

Levelized Cost of Storage (LCOS), $/MWh

1,114

359

PV + 4 Hour Energy

275

Storage (FTM)

$65-91/MWh

55%

CAGR

Nuclear

180

135

168

Gas Peaker

123

117

Coal

111

91

70

83

65

CCGT*

60

Solar

14

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2023E

50

Wind

2018

2028

While global solar cumulative installations reached 1 TW in 2022, global

energy storage system cumulative installations are expected to reach 1 Solar + 4 hour energy storage is increasingly competitive. TWh by 2028.

Source: S&P Global, Wood Mackenzie, Lazard 2023 LCOE and LCOS Reports.

*CCGT = Combined Cycle Gas Turbine.

9

Success Driven by Global-local Team and Culture of Diversity

North America

Canada

Guelph: Global HQ

U.S.

Austin: North America HQ

Mesquite, Texas

Jeffersonville, Indiana

Walnut Creek

San Francisco

New York City

Manufacturing operations

Europe

Germany

Spain

Netherlands

Munich, EMEA CSIS HQ

Madrid: EMEA RE HQ

Amsterdam

Frankfurt

Sevilla, Barcelona, Badajoz

U.K.

Italy

London

Milan

Colchester

Rome

Poland

France

Warsaw

Biarritz

Latin

America

Brazil

São Paulo

Middle East

Mexico

and Africa

Mexico City

Colombia

U.A.E.

Bogotá

Dubai

Chile

South Africa

Santiago

Cape Town

Asia Pacific

P.R. China

Suzhou: China HQ

Yancheng

Yangzhou

Funing

Suqian

Luoyang

Baotou

Hohhot

Jiaxing

Xining

Beijing

Jinan

Guangzhou

Kunming

Wuhan

Wuhu

Hong Kong, SAR

Taiwan, China

Hsinchu

Japan

Tokyo

Osaka

South Korea

Seoul

Gwangju

India

New Delhi

Thailand

Chonburi

Vietnam

Hai Phong

Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur

Singapore

Singapore

Australia

Melbourne

Sydney

Note: Showing office locations only. Certain offices are shared between the CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy businesses. Canadian Solar may do business in more locations than shown on the map.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Canadian Solar Inc. published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2024 04:18:06 UTC.