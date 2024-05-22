Investor Presentation
May 2024
Our Mission
To power the world with solar energy and create a better and cleaner Earth for future generations
Our Business
Canadian Solar at a Glance
A Top 5 Global Company
2001
Founded in Ontario Canada
2006
Listed on the NASDAQ as CSIQ
61 GW
Solar module capacity(1)
30 GWh
Battery energy storage capacity(2)
20+
Countries
22,000+
Dedicated workforce
- By December 31, 2024.
- By December 31, 2025.
- As of March 31, 2024.
With a Stellar Track Record
>125 GW
Cumulative
modules delivered
globally(3)
>10 GWp
Solar power
projects and battery
&
energy storage
projects developed,
>3 GWh
built, and connected
globally (3)
18.8% 3.7%
5-year average
5-year average
gross margin
net margin
And World Class Brand
Top Bankable Manufacturer
(2022)
Tier 1 Solar Company
(2017-2023)
Sustainability Reporting of the Year
(2023)
Seal of Excellence for Sustainability
(2024)
Top Brand PV USA
(2024)
A Global Solar and Storage Manufacturing and Project Development Business
62%
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ)
$7.61B 16.8% $793M
FY23 Revenue FY23 Gross Margin FY23 EBITDA
$274M
$3.87
FY23 Net Income
FY23 Diluted EPS(1)
80%(2)
CSI Solar
Vertically Integrated Manufacturing
Solar
Battery Energy Storage
Recurrent Energy
Global Project Development
Solar
Battery Energy Storage
30.7 GW
FY23 Shipments
>125 GW
Cumulative Shipments(4)
1.9 GWh(3)
>10 GWp
FY23 Shipments
Track Record(4)
$2.5B
26 GWp
Contracted Backlog(4)
Pipeline(4)
>3 GWh
Track Record(4)
56 GWh
Pipeline(4)
- Diluted EPS includes the dilutive effect of convertible bonds. $3.87/share is calculated from total earnings of $279M (including 2.5% coupon of $5.3M) divided by diluted shares 72.2 million shares (including 6.3 million shares issuable upon the conversion of convertible bonds).
- In January 2024, Recurrent Energy secured a $500 million preferred equity investment commitment, convertible into common equity, from BlackRock, representing 20% of the outstanding fully diluted shares of Recurrent Energy on an as-converted basis.
(3)
Including approx. 760 MWh expected to be recognized as revenues in 2024 due to being shipments in late Q4 2023.
(4)
Developed, built, and connected as of March 31, 2024; cumulative shipment, pipeline, and contracted backlog as of the same date.
Premium Quality Solar PV Modules: Our Growth Story
Canadian's 20 Years of Double Digit Growth
Historical Solar PV Module Annual Shipments, GW
Canadian Solar has consistently outpaced the industry, gaining
market share.
30.7
18 TW Cumulative Solar Capacity Base by 2050
Global Solar PV Cumulative Installations, GW
To achieve the 1.5ºC Paris Agreement goal,
solar PV's global installed capacity must reach
5.5 TW by 2030 and 18 TW by 2050.
18,200
0.2 0.3 0.8 1.3 1.5 1.9
21.1
14.5
11.3
8.6
6.9 6.6
4.4 5.2
2.8
Average annual installations
420 GW
60 GW
160 GW
8 GW
5,500
2,500
1
102
241
416
791
956
1,234
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
TODAY
Source: BNEF, IRENA World Energy Transitions Outlook 2023.
2000
2012
2015
2017
2020
2021
2022
2025E
2030E
2050E
TOMORROW
Today, Solar Is a Hugely Underpenetrated yet Cost-effective Source of Energy
Massive Headroom for Solar
Attractive Returns with Module at Record Low Cost
Electricity Generation by Fuel Type
Solar PV Module Cost, $/W
105.7
Coal, 35%
Gas, 23%
29.3
Hydro, 15%
Nuclear, 10%
12.7
7.9
Solar, 5%
5.5
4.9
4.4
1.9
0.6
0.2
0.3
0.3
0.2
1990
1992
1994
1996
1998
2000
2002
2004
2006
2008
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
2022
1975
1980
1985
1990
1995
2000
2005
2010
2015
2020
2021
2022
2023
Source: BP Energy Outlook 2021, International Energy Agency (IEA), BNEF, S&P Global.
"Solar + Energy Storage" Will Lead the Terawatt Generation
Massive Growth in Both Solar and Energy Storage
"Solar + Energy Storage" Key to Energy Transition
Global Solar Cumulative
Installations, GW
1,600
28%
CAGR
141
2013
2023
Global Energy Storage
Mean Unsubsidized Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) and
Cumulative Installations, GWh
Levelized Cost of Storage (LCOS), $/MWh
1,114
359
PV + 4 Hour Energy
275
Storage (FTM)
$65-91/MWh
55%
CAGR
Nuclear
180
135
168
Gas Peaker
123
117
Coal
111
91
70
83
65
CCGT*
60
Solar
14
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2023E
50
Wind
2018
2028
While global solar cumulative installations reached 1 TW in 2022, global
energy storage system cumulative installations are expected to reach 1 Solar + 4 hour energy storage is increasingly competitive. TWh by 2028.
Source: S&P Global, Wood Mackenzie, Lazard 2023 LCOE and LCOS Reports.
*CCGT = Combined Cycle Gas Turbine.
Success Driven by Global-local Team and Culture of Diversity
North America
Canada
Guelph: Global HQ
U.S.
Austin: North America HQ
Mesquite, Texas
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Walnut Creek
San Francisco
New York City
Manufacturing operations
Europe
Germany
Spain
Netherlands
Munich, EMEA CSIS HQ
Madrid: EMEA RE HQ
Amsterdam
Frankfurt
Sevilla, Barcelona, Badajoz
U.K.
Italy
London
Milan
Colchester
Rome
Poland
France
Warsaw
Biarritz
Latin
America
Brazil
São Paulo
Middle East
Mexico
and Africa
Mexico City
Colombia
U.A.E.
Bogotá
Dubai
Chile
South Africa
Santiago
Cape Town
Asia Pacific
P.R. China
Suzhou: China HQ
Yancheng
Yangzhou
Funing
Suqian
Luoyang
Baotou
Hohhot
Jiaxing
Xining
Beijing
Jinan
Guangzhou
Kunming
Wuhan
Wuhu
Hong Kong, SAR
Taiwan, China
Hsinchu
Japan
Tokyo
Osaka
South Korea
Seoul
Gwangju
India
New Delhi
Thailand
Chonburi
Vietnam
Hai Phong
Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur
Singapore
Singapore
Australia
Melbourne
Sydney
Note: Showing office locations only. Certain offices are shared between the CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy businesses. Canadian Solar may do business in more locations than shown on the map.
