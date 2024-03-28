(Reuters) - Solar technology firm Canadian Solar on Thursday denied allegations of patent infringement by Singapore-based Maxeon Solar related to TOPCon solar cell technology.

Earlier this week, Maxeon filed a lawsuit against Canadian Solar in the Eastern District of Texas, alleging infringement of Maxeon's patents.

Canadian Solar said its "preliminary assessment is that the claims in the complaint are entirely without merit." It added that it intended to defend itself against Maxeon's claims.

Maxeon, which designs and manufactures solar panels, had filed two lawsuits against Aiko Energy last year for infringement of two separate design patents.

Maxeon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)