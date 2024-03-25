March 25 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Maxeon Solar said on Monday it had initiated a patent infringement lawsuit against solar technology firm Canadian Solar in the Eastern District of Texas.

The lawsuit alleged infringement of Maxeon's patents related to TOPCon solar cell technology.

Canadian Solar did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Maxeon, which designs and manufactures Maxeon and SunPower brand solar panels, had filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Aiko Energy in a Dutch court last year, escalating its legal battle with the Chinese solar panel manufacturer.

The firm had also accused Aiko and its partners of infringing on the design patent of its All-Back Contact solar cells and had sued the company for similar reasons in a German court in November. (Reporting by Kabir Dweit in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)