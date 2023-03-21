Toronto Stocks Higher as CPI Cools, Canadian Solar Rises on Profit Jump and Revenue Beat

By Adriano Marchese

Canadian stocks were firmly in green territory on Tuesday, in step with markets around the world.

Most sectors were higher, led by manufacturing industries, consumer durables and energy, while materials was the only laggard.

Canada's consumer price index showed inflation cooled more than expected in February, easing to 5.2%, below the 5.4% analysts were forecasting, and down from 5.9% in January.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.69%, at 19654.23. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose 0.72% to 1181.07.

On the equities front, Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. jumped after the company reported a nearly threefold increase in fourth-quarter profit and a boost in revenue from solar-module shipments.

Canadian Solar Inc. shares in New York rose 15% to $41.11 after reporting a 29% rise in revenue from a year ago to $1.97 billion. This was higher than the company's top end of guidance of $1.9 billion and analysts expectations of $1.92 billion. Net income attributable to the company came to $77.8 million, or $1.11 a share, up from $26 million, or 39 cents, a year earlier.

Other market movers:

BlackBerry Ltd.'s Toronto-listed shares were up 4.5% to 5.16 Canadian dollars ($3.78) after it announced an agreement to sell nearly all of its non-core patents and patent applications to a subsidiary of Irish IP monetization company Key Patent Innovations Ltd. for up to $200 million in cash, as well as royalty entitlements.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. shares were 12% higher, reaching C$4.58, after reporting a swing to profit in the fourth quarter and revenue growth that beat analyst forecasts, and said it expects this to grow more in 2023.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc., a Canadian iGaming technology provider, saw its shares rise 13% to C$5.37 after it reported better-than-expected revenue and a narrowed loss in its fourth quarter, benefiting from the integration of recent acquisitions.

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. shares were 11% higher to C$1.09 after Pelham Investment Partners LP said it is looking to acquire 10 million of its common shares at a 22% premium to Monday's closing price.

