  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Canadian Solar Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSIQ   CA1366351098

CANADIAN SOLAR INC.

(CSIQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:00:19 2023-03-21 pm EDT
41.03 USD   +14.40%
12:36pToronto Stocks Higher as CPI Cools, Canadian Solar Rises on Profit Jump and Revenue Beat
DJ
09:06aSector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
08:45aSector Update: Tech
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Toronto Stocks Higher as CPI Cools, Canadian Solar Rises on Profit Jump and Revenue Beat

03/21/2023 | 12:36pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Canadian stocks were firmly in green territory on Tuesday, in step with markets around the world.

Most sectors were higher, led by manufacturing industries, consumer durables and energy, while materials was the only laggard.

Canada's consumer price index showed inflation cooled more than expected in February, easing to 5.2%, below the 5.4% analysts were forecasting, and down from 5.9% in January.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.69%, at 19654.23. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose 0.72% to 1181.07.

On the equities front, Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. jumped after the company reported a nearly threefold increase in fourth-quarter profit and a boost in revenue from solar-module shipments.

Canadian Solar Inc. shares in New York rose 15% to $41.11 after reporting a 29% rise in revenue from a year ago to $1.97 billion. This was higher than the company's top end of guidance of $1.9 billion and analysts expectations of $1.92 billion. Net income attributable to the company came to $77.8 million, or $1.11 a share, up from $26 million, or 39 cents, a year earlier.


Other market movers:


BlackBerry Ltd.'s Toronto-listed shares were up 4.5% to 5.16 Canadian dollars ($3.78) after it announced an agreement to sell nearly all of its non-core patents and patent applications to a subsidiary of Irish IP monetization company Key Patent Innovations Ltd. for up to $200 million in cash, as well as royalty entitlements.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. shares were 12% higher, reaching C$4.58, after reporting a swing to profit in the fourth quarter and revenue growth that beat analyst forecasts, and said it expects this to grow more in 2023.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc., a Canadian iGaming technology provider, saw its shares rise 13% to C$5.37 after it reported better-than-expected revenue and a narrowed loss in its fourth quarter, benefiting from the integration of recent acquisitions.

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. shares were 11% higher to C$1.09 after Pelham Investment Partners LP said it is looking to acquire 10 million of its common shares at a 22% premium to Monday's closing price.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 1235ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 5.87% 5.23 Delayed Quote.12.02%
BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. 12.61% 5.36 Delayed Quote.-9.33%
CANADIAN SOLAR INC. 14.58% 41.145 Delayed Quote.16.05%
NICKEL 28 CAPITAL CORP. 12.24% 1.1 Delayed Quote.-6.67%
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX 0.78% 1181.7 Delayed Quote.0.32%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.75% 19662.68 Delayed Quote.0.69%
WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. 11.95% 4.59 Delayed Quote.44.37%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 464 M - -
Net income 2022 251 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 172 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 305 M 2 305 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 13 535
Free-Float 78,6%
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 35,86 $
Average target price 46,29 $
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Managers and Directors
Shawn Qu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hui Feng Chang Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Jian Yi Zhang Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Harry E. Ruda Independent Director
Luen Cheung Wong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN SOLAR INC.16.05%2 305
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-27.34%26 277
TONGWEI CO.,LTD0.34%25 060
FIRST SOLAR, INC.36.64%21 821
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.18.37%20 829
JINKO SOLAR CO., LTD.-1.98%20 212