  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Canadian Solar Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSIQ   CA1366351098

CANADIAN SOLAR INC.

(CSIQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:41 2022-07-07 am EDT
32.02 USD   +9.36%
11:34aU.S. to lift tariffs on Canadian solar products, minister says
RE
09:14aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Gain Premarket Thursday
MT
07:41aCanadian Solar Completes Sale of Two Solar Farms to CalEnergy Resources
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. to lift tariffs on Canadian solar products, minister says

07/07/2022 | 11:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of International Trade Ng speaks on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The United States has agreed to lift tariffs on Canadian solar products after a trade dispute settlement panel sided with Ottawa earlier this year, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Thursday.

Canada, arguing that the tariffs violated the terms of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), had sought the assistance of a dispute settlement panel last year.

In February, Canada said the panel had confirmed that the tariffs were "unjustified and in violation" of the trade pact. The United States, too, said it had prevailed on some aspects of the panel's decision.

Washington and Ottawa have been engaged in talks to resolve the dispute since then.

"Today, I welcomed the agreement reached with the United States to remove the U.S. safeguard tariffs on solar products from Canada," Ng said in a statement.

Ng said the U.S. and Canada "shared goals and commitments to fight climate change" and that the removal of tariffs would "bring stability and predictability to our renewable energy sector and strengthen North American competitiveness."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has made tackling climate change one of its top priorities and has pledged net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump first imposed the "Section 201" safeguard tariffs on imported solar panels and cells in January 2018, but did not exempt Canada and Mexico from the duties. The terms of the USMCA eliminate most tariffs among the North American partners.

U.S. President Joe Biden extended the tariffs for another four years in February, but in a major concession to installers he eased the terms to exclude a panel technology dominant among big U.S. projects.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 249 M - -
Net income 2022 181 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 926 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 882 M 1 882 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 13 535
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart CANADIAN SOLAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Canadian Solar Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN SOLAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 29,28 $
Average target price 42,71 $
Spread / Average Target 45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shawn Qu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hui Feng Chang Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Jian Yi Zhang Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Harry E. Ruda Independent Director
Luen Cheung Wong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN SOLAR INC.-6.42%1 882
TONGWEI CO.,LTD45.42%43 876
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.43.23%28 729
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.16%26 459
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.6.55%26 321
XINJIANG DAQO NEW ENERGY CO.,LTD.20.24%21 380