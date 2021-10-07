Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice Concerning Appointment of Executive Officer and Change of Important Employees of the Asset Manager

October 7, 2021
For Immediate Release
Investment Corporation
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
Representative: Tetsuya Nakamura
Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 9284)
Asset Manager
Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.
|
Representative:
|
Tetsuya Nakamura
|
|
CEO & Representative Director
|
Inquiries:
|
Hiroshi Yanagisawa
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: +81-3-6279-0311
Notice Concerning Appointment of Executive Officer and Change of Important Employees
of the Asset Manager
Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K. (the "Asset Manager"), which is entrusted with asset management by Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc., would like to inform you of its decision at the Board of Directors meeting on the date of this press release for the appointment of executive officers and the change of important employees of the Asset Manager as follows:
1. Appointment of Executive Officers of the Asset Manager (Effective October 8, 2021)
|
Name
|
New Title
|
|
Old Title
|
|
|
|
|
Hiroshi Yanagisawa
|
Executive Officer &
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
|
|
Ryota Yamada
|
Executive Officer,
|
|
－ (Note)
|
Investment Management
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) : Canadian Solar Projects K.K., Senior Director
|
|
Please refer to the Reference Material for his career summary.
|
2. Change of Important Employees of the Asset Manager (Effective October 8, 2021)
|
Name
|
New Title
|
Old Title
|
|
|
|
Hiromoto Ishizuka
|
－ (Note)
|
Chief Investment Officer
|
Naoya Kotani
|
Chief Investment Officer
|
Investment Management
|
Department, Acquisition Manager
|
|
(Note) : Temporary assigned to Canadian Solar Projects K.K.
Please refer to the Reference Material for new Chief Investment Officer's career summary.
Reporting and notifications with regard to the change of important employees will be conducted in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Real Estate Brokerage Act and other applicable laws, regulations and rules.
End
URL of CSIF: https://www.canadiansolarinfra.com/en/
Reference Material
Career Summary of the Candidate for Executive Officer
|
Position
|
Name
|
Career Summary (Company names below are as of the date indicated.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 2005
|
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
May 2013
|
Canadian Solar Japan K.K.
|
Executive
|
|
January 2015
|
Canadian Solar Projects K.K. (employment transfer),
|
|
|
Project Development, Senior Manager
|
Officer,
|
Ryota
|
|
April 2015
|
Canadian Solar Projects K.K., Project Development,
|
Investment
|
Yamada
|
|
Director
|
Management
|
|
|
|
July 2019
|
Canadian Solar Projects K.K., Project Development,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Senior Director
|
|
|
October 2021
|
Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.,
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer, Investment Management (to be
|
|
|
|
appointed)
|
Career Summary of the Candidate for New Chief Investment Officer
|
Position
|
Name
|
Career Summary (Company names below are as of the date indicated.)
|
|
|
|
November 2002
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
Chief
|
|
April 2008
|
Clover Advisors K.K.
|
|
Naoya
|
March 2019
|
Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.,
|
|
Investment
|
|
Kotani
|
|
Investment Management Department,
|
|
Officer
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition Manager
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
October 2021
|
Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.,
|
|
|
|
|
Chief Investment Officer (to be appointed)
|
Disclaimer
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 06:06:09 UTC.