Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9284   JP3048590008

CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.

(9284)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice Concerning Appointment of Executive Officer and Change of Important Employees of the Asset Manager

10/07/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 7, 2021

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Representative: Tetsuya Nakamura

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 9284)

Asset Manager

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.

Representative:

Tetsuya Nakamura

CEO & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Yanagisawa

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-6279-0311

Notice Concerning Appointment of Executive Officer and Change of Important Employees

of the Asset Manager

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K. (the "Asset Manager"), which is entrusted with asset management by Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc., would like to inform you of its decision at the Board of Directors meeting on the date of this press release for the appointment of executive officers and the change of important employees of the Asset Manager as follows:

1. Appointment of Executive Officers of the Asset Manager (Effective October 8, 2021)

Name

New Title

Old Title

Hiroshi Yanagisawa

Executive Officer &

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Ryota Yamada

Executive Officer,

(Note)

Investment Management

(Note) : Canadian Solar Projects K.K., Senior Director

Please refer to the Reference Material for his career summary.

2. Change of Important Employees of the Asset Manager (Effective October 8, 2021)

Name

New Title

Old Title

Hiromoto Ishizuka

(Note)

Chief Investment Officer

Naoya Kotani

Chief Investment Officer

Investment Management

Department, Acquisition Manager

(Note) : Temporary assigned to Canadian Solar Projects K.K.

Please refer to the Reference Material for new Chief Investment Officer's career summary.

Reporting and notifications with regard to the change of important employees will be conducted in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Real Estate Brokerage Act and other applicable laws, regulations and rules.

End

URL of CSIF: https://www.canadiansolarinfra.com/en/

Reference Material

Career Summary of the Candidate for Executive Officer

Position

Name

Career Summary (Company names below are as of the date indicated.)

April 2005

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

May 2013

Canadian Solar Japan K.K.

Executive

January 2015

Canadian Solar Projects K.K. (employment transfer),

Project Development, Senior Manager

Officer,

Ryota

April 2015

Canadian Solar Projects K.K., Project Development,

Investment

Yamada

Director

Management

July 2019

Canadian Solar Projects K.K., Project Development,

Senior Director

October 2021

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.,

Executive Officer, Investment Management (to be

appointed)

Career Summary of the Candidate for New Chief Investment Officer

Position

Name

Career Summary (Company names below are as of the date indicated.)

November 2002

Japan Real Estate Institute

Chief

April 2008

Clover Advisors K.K.

Naoya

March 2019

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.,

Investment

Kotani

Investment Management Department,

Officer

Acquisition Manager

October 2021

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.,

Chief Investment Officer (to be appointed)

Disclaimer

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 06:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.
02:07aCANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Notice Concerning Appointment of Executive Officer an..
PU
02:07aCANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : The Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data
PU
10/0510 Canadian Solar Infrastructure Power Plants Hit by Temporary Energy Curtailment
MT
10/04CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Notice Concerning the Temporary Output Curtailment by..
PU
10/01CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : (Delayed) Notice Concerning the Partial Amendment of ..
PU
09/27Kyushu Electric's Temporary Energy Curtailment Hits Seven Canadian Solar Infrastructure..
MT
09/27CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Notice Concerning the Temporary Output Curtailment by..
PU
09/21Kyushu Electric's Temporary Energy Curtailment Hits 10 Canadian Solar Infrastructure Po..
MT
09/21CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Notice Concerning the Temporary Output Curtailment by..
PU
09/07Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Misses Solar Power Output Forecast
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 490 M 49,3 M 49,3 M
Net income 2020 1 695 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
Yield 2020 5,92%
Capitalization 48 409 M 435 M 434 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,82x
EV / Sales 2021 6,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 125 200,00 JPY
Average target price 142 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takashi Handa Supervisory Officer
Tetsuya Nakamura Executive Officer
Eriko Ishii Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.-6.15%435
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION22.91%9 256
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.37.20%6 407
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND21.60%4 421
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION46.77%3 074
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.13.01%2 703