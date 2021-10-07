Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice Concerning Appointment of Executive Officer and Change of Important Employees of the Asset Manager

October 7, 2021

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.

Notice Concerning Appointment of Executive Officer and Change of Important Employees

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K. (the "Asset Manager"), which is entrusted with asset management by Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc., would like to inform you of its decision at the Board of Directors meeting on the date of this press release for the appointment of executive officers and the change of important employees of the Asset Manager as follows:

1. Appointment of Executive Officers of the Asset Manager (Effective October 8, 2021)

Name New Title Old Title Hiroshi Yanagisawa Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer Chief Financial Officer Ryota Yamada Executive Officer, － (Note) Investment Management (Note) : Canadian Solar Projects K.K., Senior Director Please refer to the Reference Material for his career summary.

2. Change of Important Employees of the Asset Manager (Effective October 8, 2021)

Name New Title Old Title Hiromoto Ishizuka － (Note) Chief Investment Officer Naoya Kotani Chief Investment Officer Investment Management Department, Acquisition Manager

(Note) : Temporary assigned to Canadian Solar Projects K.K.

Please refer to the Reference Material for new Chief Investment Officer's career summary.