CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.

(9284)
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice Concerning Revised Date of Domestic Project Acquisitions

09/17/2020 | 02:05am EDT

September 17, 2020

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Representative: Tetsuya Nakamura

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 9284)

Asset Manager

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.

Representative:

Tetsuya Nakamura

CEO & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Yanagisawa

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-6279-0311

Notice Concerning Revised Date of Domestic Project Acquisitions

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K. as the entrusted asset manager of Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

("CSIF") hereby announces the revised acquisition date of its acquisitions for 2 solar energy projects announced in

"Notice Concerning Domestic Project Acquisitions and Lease" released on August 14, 2020 and postponement

announced in "Notice Concerning Postponement of Domestic Project Acquisitions" released on August 31, 2020.

1. Summary of Acquisition

Asset

Anticipated

Project name

Location

acquisition price

To be acquired from

number

(¥ million)

S-22

CS Ishikari Shinshinotsu-mura

Ishikari-gun,

680

CS Hokkaido Ishikari

Power Plant

Hokkaido

G.K.

S-23

CS Osaki-shi Kejonuma Power Plant

Osaki-shi,

208

CS Miyagi Kejonuma

Miyagi

G.K.

Total

888

2. Acquisition Date September 28, 2020

Regarding the earnings forecast for the fiscal periods ending December 31, 2020 (7th fiscal period), June 30, 2021 (8th fiscal period) and December 31, 2021 (9th fiscal period), there is no changes in the numbers announced in "Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended June 30, 2020 (Infrastructure Fund)" issued on August 14, 2020 since there is no change in the anticipated acquisition price announced in "Notice Concerning Domestic Project Acquisitions and Lease" released on August 14, 2020 and also the rental revenue for the month of September 2020 for the 2 solar energy projects to be acquired is to be calculated based on the full month basis from September 1 to September 30, 2020 as announced in "Notice Concerning Postponement of Domestic Project Acquisitions" released on August 31, 2020.

End

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Inc. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 06:04:04 UTC
