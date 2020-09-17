Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice Concerning Revised Date of Domestic Project Acquisitions

September 17, 2020
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
Notice Concerning Revised Date of Domestic Project Acquisitions
Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K. as the entrusted asset manager of Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
("CSIF") hereby announces the revised acquisition date of its acquisitions for 2 solar energy projects announced in
"Notice Concerning Domestic Project Acquisitions and Lease" released on August 14, 2020 and postponement
announced in "Notice Concerning Postponement of Domestic Project Acquisitions" released on August 31, 2020.
1. Summary of Acquisition
S-22
CS Ishikari Shinshinotsu-mura
Ishikari-gun,
680
CS Hokkaido Ishikari
Power Plant
Hokkaido
G.K.
S-23
Project name: CS Osaki-shi Kejonuma Power Plant
Osaki-shi,
208
CS Miyagi Kejonuma
Miyagi
G.K.
Total
888
2. Acquisition Date September 28, 2020
Regarding the earnings forecast for the fiscal periods ending December 31, 2020 (7th fiscal period), June 30, 2021 (8th fiscal period) and December 31, 2021 (9th fiscal period), there is no changes in the numbers announced in "Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended June 30, 2020 (Infrastructure Fund)" issued on August 14, 2020 since there is no change in the anticipated acquisition price announced in "Notice Concerning Domestic Project Acquisitions and Lease" released on August 14, 2020 and also the rental revenue for the month of September 2020 for the 2 solar energy projects to be acquired is to be calculated based on the full month basis from September 1 to September 30, 2020 as announced in "Notice Concerning Postponement of Domestic Project Acquisitions" released on August 31, 2020.
