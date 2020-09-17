Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice Concerning Revised Date of Domestic Project Acquisitions

September 17, 2020

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.

Notice Concerning Revised Date of Domestic Project Acquisitions

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K. as the entrusted asset manager of Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

("CSIF") hereby announces the revised acquisition date of its acquisitions for 2 solar energy projects announced in

"Notice Concerning Domestic Project Acquisitions and Lease" released on August 14, 2020 and postponement

announced in "Notice Concerning Postponement of Domestic Project Acquisitions" released on August 31, 2020.

1. Summary of Acquisition

Asset Anticipated Project name Location acquisition price To be acquired from number (¥ million) S-22 CS Ishikari Shinshinotsu-mura Ishikari-gun, 680 CS Hokkaido Ishikari Power Plant Hokkaido G.K. S-23 CS Osaki-shi Kejonuma Power Plant Osaki-shi, 208 CS Miyagi Kejonuma Miyagi G.K. Total 888

2. Acquisition Date September 28, 2020

Regarding the earnings forecast for the fiscal periods ending December 31, 2020 (7th fiscal period), June 30, 2021 (8th fiscal period) and December 31, 2021 (9th fiscal period), there is no changes in the numbers announced in "Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended June 30, 2020 (Infrastructure Fund)" issued on August 14, 2020 since there is no change in the anticipated acquisition price announced in "Notice Concerning Domestic Project Acquisitions and Lease" released on August 14, 2020 and also the rental revenue for the month of September 2020 for the 2 solar energy projects to be acquired is to be calculated based on the full month basis from September 1 to September 30, 2020 as announced in "Notice Concerning Postponement of Domestic Project Acquisitions" released on August 31, 2020.

