    9284   JP3048590008

CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.

(9284)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-25 am EDT
120800.00 JPY    0.00%
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice Concerning the Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Period Ending June 30, 2022

07/25/2022 | 02:44am EDT
July 25, 2022

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Representative: Hiroshi Yanagisawa

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 9284)

Asset Manager

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.

Representative:

Hiroshi Yanagisawa

CEO & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Keiichi Yoshida

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-6279-0311

Notice Concerning the Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts

for the Fiscal Period Ending June 30, 2022

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. ("CSIF") hereby announces the revisions to the earnings forecasts for the fiscal period ending June 30, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022, the "10th fiscal period") released on June 20, 2022, as shown below.

1. Revisions to the earnings and distributions forecasts for the fiscal period ending June 30, 2022

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net

Distributions

Distributions

Distributions

revenues

income

income

income

per unit

in excess of

per unit

(excluding

earnings per

(including

distributions

unit

distributions

in excess of

in excess of

earnings)

earnings)

Previous

¥3,920

¥1,611

¥1,369

¥1,368

¥3,540

¥260

¥3,800

Forecast

million

million

million

million

(A)

Revised

¥4,060

¥1,743

¥1,509

¥1,509

¥3,903

¥-

¥3,903

Forecast

million

Million

million

Million

(B)

Difference

¥140

¥132

¥140

¥140

¥363

(¥260)

¥103

(B-A)

Million

Million

million

Million

% Difference

3.6%

8.2%

10.2%

10.7%

10.3%

(100.0%)

2.7%

(Reference)

10th fiscal period - number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the period:

386,656 units. Forecasted net income per unit: ¥3,902.

1

(Notes)

  1. The above forecasts are formulated at this time in the procedures for closing the accounts for the Fiscal Periods Ending June 30, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) and the final results may differ from these forecasts. In addition, these forecasts are not intended to guarantee the distribution amount and the amount of distributions in excess of earnings.
  2. CSIF may revise the above forecasts in the event that the difference between the forecasts and actual results are anticipated to exceed a certain threshold.
  3. All figures are rounded down to the nearest unit amount. The same applies hereinafter.

2. Reasons for the Revisions

CSIF has revised the earnings forecasts for the fiscal period ending June 30, 2022 (10th fiscal period) announced on June 20, 2022 to reflect the differences with respect to the expected revenue, operating income, ordinary income and net incomes and the expected distributions per unit (excluding distributions in excess of earnings), respectively.

The main factors are as follows:

  1. Generation of electricity was much higher than expected due to continuous favorable weather by the end of June, 2022.
  2. The following expenses are forecasted to be lower than expected with respect to operating expenses.
    • Legal fees and IR costs in total 8.5 million

There are not significant differences in the "Assumptions underlying the earnings forecasts for the 10th fiscal period ending June 30, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)" released on June 20, 2022 except main reasons mentioned above.

2

Disclaimer

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Inc. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 06:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
