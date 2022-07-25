Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice Concerning the Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Period Ending June 30, 2022
07/25/2022 | 02:44am EDT
July 25, 2022
For Immediate Release
Investment Corporation
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
Representative: Hiroshi Yanagisawa
Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 9284)
Asset Manager
Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.
Representative:
Hiroshi Yanagisawa
CEO & Representative Director
Inquiries:
Keiichi Yoshida
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: +81-3-6279-0311
Notice Concerning the Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts
for the Fiscal Period Ending June 30, 2022
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. ("CSIF") hereby announces the revisions to the earnings forecasts for the fiscal period ending June 30, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022, the "10th fiscal period") released on June 20, 2022, as shown below.
1. Revisions to the earnings and distributions forecasts for the fiscal period ending June 30, 2022
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
Net
Distributions
Distributions
Distributions
revenues
income
income
income
per unit
in excess of
per unit
(excluding
earnings per
(including
distributions
unit
distributions
in excess of
in excess of
earnings)
earnings)
Previous
¥3,920
¥1,611
¥1,369
¥1,368
¥3,540
¥260
¥3,800
Forecast
million
million
million
million
(A)
Revised
¥4,060
¥1,743
¥1,509
¥1,509
¥3,903
¥-
¥3,903
Forecast
million
Million
million
Million
(B)
Difference
¥140
¥132
¥140
¥140
¥363
(¥260)
¥103
(B-A)
Million
Million
million
Million
% Difference
3.6%
8.2%
10.2%
10.7%
10.3%
(100.0%)
2.7%
(Reference)
10th fiscal period - number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the period:
386,656 units. Forecasted net income per unit: ¥3,902.
1
(Notes)
The above forecasts are formulated at this time in the procedures for closing the accounts for the Fiscal Periods Ending June 30, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) and the final results may differ from these forecasts. In addition, these forecasts are not intended to guarantee the distribution amount and the amount of distributions in excess of earnings.
CSIF may revise the above forecasts in the event that the difference between the forecasts and actual results are anticipated to exceed a certain threshold.
All figures are rounded down to the nearest unit amount. The same applies hereinafter.
2. Reasons for the Revisions
CSIF has revised the earnings forecasts for the fiscal period ending June 30, 2022 (10th fiscal period) announced on June 20, 2022 to reflect the differences with respect to the expected revenue, operating income, ordinary income and net incomes and the expected distributions per unit (excluding distributions in excess of earnings), respectively.
The main factors are as follows:
Generation of electricity was much higher than expected due to continuous favorable weather by the end of June, 2022.
The following expenses are forecasted to be lower than expected with respect to operating expenses.
Legal fees and IR costs in total 8.5 million
There are not significant differences in the "Assumptions underlying the earnings forecasts for the 10th fiscal period ending June 30, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)" released on June 20, 2022 except main reasons mentioned above.
