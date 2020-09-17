Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice concerning the Current Situation of S-12/CS Kannami-cho Power Plant (follow-up for previous notice)

September 17, 2020
For Immediate Release
Investment Corporation
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
Representative: Tetsuya Nakamura
Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 9284)
Asset Manager
Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.
|
Representative:
|
Tetsuya Nakamura
|
|
CEO & Representative Director
|
Inquiries:
|
Hiroshi Yanagisawa
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
TEL: +81-3-6279-0311
Notice concerning the Current Situation of S-12/CSKannami-cho Power Plant
(follow-up for previous notice)
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. ("CSIF") announces the details on a recovery work with regard to the damage at its power plant regarding the aftermath of the typhoon (19th, named "Hagibis") in October 2019, as was reported in the press release titled "Notice concerning the Current Situation of S-12/CSKannami-cho Power Plant" on January 10, 2020. The concrete purpose, period and cost of its recovery work are described below:
1． The Purpose, Period and Cost of Its Recovery Work
(1) Purpose
A land slide happened on the slope face of the Power Plant due to the typhoon, however, there have been no damages on the Power Plant itself and the generation of electrical power has been operated as usual. The recovery work will enhance the slope face in order to keep a further land slide and prevent occurrence of a secondary damage in the future.
-
Period and Cost
From September 23, 2020 to December 25, 2020 (Plan)
JPY 37 million (Plan)
2． Outlook
The recovery work will not affect the CSIF's Business Forecast. CSIF will announce the progress of the current situation when it is affected.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Inc. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 06:04:04 UTC