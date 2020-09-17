Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice concerning the Current Situation of S-12/CS Kannami-cho Power Plant (follow-up for previous notice)

September 17, 2020

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Notice concerning the Current Situation of S-12/CSKannami-cho Power Plant

(follow-up for previous notice)

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. ("CSIF") announces the details on a recovery work with regard to the damage at its power plant regarding the aftermath of the typhoon (19th, named "Hagibis") in October 2019, as was reported in the press release titled "Notice concerning the Current Situation of S-12/CSKannami-cho Power Plant" on January 10, 2020. The concrete purpose, period and cost of its recovery work are described below:

1． The Purpose, Period and Cost of Its Recovery Work

(1) Purpose

A land slide happened on the slope face of the Power Plant due to the typhoon, however, there have been no damages on the Power Plant itself and the generation of electrical power has been operated as usual. The recovery work will enhance the slope face in order to keep a further land slide and prevent occurrence of a secondary damage in the future.

Period and Cost

Period

From September 23, 2020 to December 25, 2020 (Plan)

Cost

JPY 37 million (Plan)