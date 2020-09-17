Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.    9284   JP3048590008

CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.

(9284)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice concerning the Current Situation of S-12/CS Kannami-cho Power Plant (follow-up for previous notice)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 02:05am EDT

September 17, 2020

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Representative: Tetsuya Nakamura

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 9284)

Asset Manager

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.

Representative:

Tetsuya Nakamura

CEO & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Yanagisawa

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-6279-0311

Notice concerning the Current Situation of S-12/CSKannami-cho Power Plant

(follow-up for previous notice)

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. ("CSIF") announces the details on a recovery work with regard to the damage at its power plant regarding the aftermath of the typhoon (19th, named "Hagibis") in October 2019, as was reported in the press release titled "Notice concerning the Current Situation of S-12/CSKannami-cho Power Plant" on January 10, 2020. The concrete purpose, period and cost of its recovery work are described below:

1 The Purpose, Period and Cost of Its Recovery Work

(1) Purpose

A land slide happened on the slope face of the Power Plant due to the typhoon, however, there have been no damages on the Power Plant itself and the generation of electrical power has been operated as usual. The recovery work will enhance the slope face in order to keep a further land slide and prevent occurrence of a secondary damage in the future.

  1. Period and Cost
  • Period

From September 23, 2020 to December 25, 2020 (Plan)

  • Cost

JPY 37 million (Plan)

2 Outlook

The recovery work will not affect the CSIF's Business Forecast. CSIF will announce the progress of the current situation when it is affected.

URL of CSIF:

https://www.canadiansolarinfra.com/en/

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Inc. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 06:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.
02:05aCANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Notice Concerning Revised Date of Domestic ..
PU
02:05aCANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Notice concerning the Current Situation of ..
PU
08/31CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Notice Concerning Postponement of Domestic ..
PU
08/14CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Per..
PU
08/14CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Notice Concerning Domestic Project Acquisit..
PU
08/07CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Receives “A-” Issuer Rating fro..
PU
07/31CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Upgrade of Credit Rating to “A“..
PU
07/31CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Notice concerning Filing of Revised Shelf R..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020
Net income 2020
Net Debt 2020
P/E ratio 2020
Yield 2020
Capitalization 27 373 M 261 M 261 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 118 400,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Handa Supervisory Officer
Tetsuya Nakamura Executive Officer
Eriko Ishii Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.-0.75%261
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-25.04%5 938
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-4.74%3 253
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.52%2 473
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-28.42%2 209
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.11%1 975
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group