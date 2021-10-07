Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : The Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data

2. Solar Power Generation During the Month of September 2021
The Fund portfolio generated actual electricity production of 15,786,711kWh during the month of September 2021, equivalent to 86.19% of the forecasted electricity production. The month of September produced lower irradiation in Kyushu area, especially across Oita prefecture, due to the effects of the weather conditions.
Month of September 2021
Solar Module
Forecast Power
Actual Power
Actual vs Forecast
PV Facility
Output
Generation
Generation
(%) (B/A)
（MW)
(kWh) (A)
(kWh) (B)
CS Shibushi-shi
1.22
128,661
113,896
88.52%
CS Isa-shi
0.93
97,811
91,250
93.29%
CS Kasama-shi
2.13
184,004
151,660
82.42%
CS Isa-shiDai-ni
2.01
223,403
186,701
83.57%
CS Yusui-cho
1.75
165,601
167,920
101.40%
CS Isa-shiDai-san
2.23
240,686
224,205
93.15%
CS Kasama-shiDai-ni
2.10
181,894
153,839
84.58%
CS Hiji-machi
2.57
278,313
204,302
73.41%
CS Ashikita-machi
2.35
261,925
239,480
91.43%
CS Minamishimabara-
3.93
443,171
393,868
88.88%
shi (East)(West)
CS Minano-machi
2.45
231,737
168,288
72.62%
CS Kannami-cho
1.34
131,961
132,639
100.51%
CS Mashiki-machi
47.69
5,017,875
4,786,800
95.39%
CS Koriyama-shi
0.64
59,153
58,420
98.76%
CS Tsuyama-shi
1.93
182,600
166,497
91.18%
CS Ena-shi
2.12
206,159
193,250
93.74%
CS Daisen-cho(A)(B)
27.30
2,628,229
2,180,500
82.96%
CS Takayama-shi
0.96
80,582
81,615
101.28%
CS Misato-machi
1.08
100,151
81,961
81.84%
CS Marumori-machi
2.19
190,432
185,861
97.60%
CS Izu-shi
10.78
998,296
1,100,770
110.26%
CS Ishikari
2.38
256,462
311,636
121.51%
Shinshinotsu-mura
CS Osaki-shi
0.95
80,343
84,063
104.63%
Kejonuma
CS Hiji-machiDai-ni
53.40
5,254,407
3,675,200
69.95%
CS Ogawara-machi
7.51
691,594
652,090
94.29%
Portfolio Total
183.97
18,315,450
15,786,711
86.19%
3. Solar Power Generation During the Period from October 2020 to September 2021
The Fund portfolio generated actual electricity production of 206,472,967kWh during period from October 2020 to September 2021, equivalent to 99.16% of the forecasted electricity production.
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 06:06:09 UTC.