Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : The Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data

October 7, 2021 For Immediate Release Investment Corporation Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Representative: Tetsuya Nakamura Executive Officer (Securities Code: 9284) Asset Manager Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K. Representative: Tetsuya Nakamura CEO & Representative Director Inquiries: Hiroshi Yanagisawa Chief Financial Officer TEL: +81-3-6279-0311 The Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the "Fund" or "CSIF") hereby report its Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction data for September 2021. 1. Monthly Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data FY of December, 2021 Solar Forecast Actual Power CO2 Total Power Difference Module Generation Reduction PV Generation (kWh) Output (kWh) (B) (kg-CO2） Facilities (kWh) (A) (B) - (A) （MW) (*2) (*3) (*1) July 25 183.97 19,945,070 21,019,751 1,074,681 8,847,419 August 25 183.97 21,895,467 17,318,577 -4,576,890 7,359,945 September 25 183.97 18,315,450 15,786,711 -2,528,739 6,652,115 October 17,561,405 November 13,968,908 December 12,072,703 Total - - 103,759,004 (*1) Forecast Power Generation is based on the Forecast Power Generation (P50) provided in the independent technical report. (*2) Actual Power Generation is based on SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system data generation. (*3) CO2 reduction is calculated as based on adjusted emission coefficient by electric power companies. For more details, please refer to the link (https://www.env.go.jp/press/104919.html).

2. Solar Power Generation During the Month of September 2021 The Fund portfolio generated actual electricity production of 15,786,711kWh during the month of September 2021, equivalent to 86.19% of the forecasted electricity production. The month of September produced lower irradiation in Kyushu area, especially across Oita prefecture, due to the effects of the weather conditions. Month of September 2021 Solar Module Forecast Power Actual Power Actual vs Forecast PV Facility Output Generation Generation (%) (B/A) （MW) (kWh) (A) (kWh) (B) CS Shibushi-shi 1.22 128,661 113,896 88.52% CS Isa-shi 0.93 97,811 91,250 93.29% CS Kasama-shi 2.13 184,004 151,660 82.42% CS Isa-shiDai-ni 2.01 223,403 186,701 83.57% CS Yusui-cho 1.75 165,601 167,920 101.40% CS Isa-shiDai-san 2.23 240,686 224,205 93.15% CS Kasama-shiDai-ni 2.10 181,894 153,839 84.58% CS Hiji-machi 2.57 278,313 204,302 73.41% CS Ashikita-machi 2.35 261,925 239,480 91.43% CS Minamishimabara- 3.93 443,171 393,868 88.88% shi (East)(West) CS Minano-machi 2.45 231,737 168,288 72.62% CS Kannami-cho 1.34 131,961 132,639 100.51% CS Mashiki-machi 47.69 5,017,875 4,786,800 95.39% CS Koriyama-shi 0.64 59,153 58,420 98.76% CS Tsuyama-shi 1.93 182,600 166,497 91.18% CS Ena-shi 2.12 206,159 193,250 93.74% CS Daisen-cho(A)(B) 27.30 2,628,229 2,180,500 82.96% CS Takayama-shi 0.96 80,582 81,615 101.28% CS Misato-machi 1.08 100,151 81,961 81.84% CS Marumori-machi 2.19 190,432 185,861 97.60% CS Izu-shi 10.78 998,296 1,100,770 110.26% CS Ishikari 2.38 256,462 311,636 121.51% Shinshinotsu-mura CS Osaki-shi 0.95 80,343 84,063 104.63% Kejonuma CS Hiji-machiDai-ni 53.40 5,254,407 3,675,200 69.95% CS Ogawara-machi 7.51 691,594 652,090 94.29% Portfolio Total 183.97 18,315,450 15,786,711 86.19%

3. Solar Power Generation During the Period from October 2020 to September 2021 The Fund portfolio generated actual electricity production of 206,472,967kWh during period from October 2020 to September 2021, equivalent to 99.16% of the forecasted electricity production. From October 2020 to September 2021 Forecast Power Actual Power Actual vs Forecast PV Facility Generation Generation (%) (B/A) (kWh) (A) (kWh) (B) CS Shibushi-shi 1,410,584 1,254,284 88.92% CS Isa-shi 1,061,158 992,100 93.49% CS Kasama-shi 2,410,960 2,262,677 93.85% CS Isa-shiDai-ni 2,432,792 2,202,220 90.52% CS Yusui-cho 2,082,014 1,835,390 88.15% CS Isa-shiDai-san 2,628,034 2,406,210 91.56% CS Kasama-shiDai-ni 2,380,593 2,280,772 95.81% CS Hiji-machi 3,122,215 3,025,427 96.90% CS Ashikita-machi 2,714,341 2,595,926 95.64% CS Minamishimabara-shi 4,805,971 4,832,386 100.55% (East)(West) CS Minano-machi 3,083,379 2,774,632 89.99% CS Kannami-cho 1,577,090 1,570,416 99.58% CS Mashiki-machi 55,131,722 55,849,000 101.30% CS Koriyama-shi 721,955 741,098 102.65% CS Tsuyama-shi 2,129,184 2,191,157 102.91% CS Ena-shi 2,396,833 2,457,690 102.54% CS Daisen-cho(A)(B) 26,300,276 28,344,098 107.77% CS Takayama-shi 958,155 894,682 93.38% CS Misato-machi 1,308,035 1,336,281 102.16% CS Marumori-machi 2,494,273 2,502,907 100.35% CS Izu-shi 12,258,699 13,474,360 109.92% CS Ishikari Shinshinotsu-mura 2,616,407 2,629,244 100.49% CS Osaki-shi Kejonuma 925,284 957,370 103.47% CS Hiji-machi No.2 62,492,925 58,455,200 93.54% CS Ogawara-machi 8,783,691 8,607,440 97.99% Portfolio Total 208,226,571 206,472,967 99.16% End URL of CSIF: https://www.canadiansolarinfra.com/en/