Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : The Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data

10/07/2021 | 02:07am EDT
October 7, 2021

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Representative: Tetsuya Nakamura

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 9284)

Asset Manager

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.

Representative:

Tetsuya Nakamura

CEO & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Yanagisawa

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-6279-0311

The Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the "Fund" or "CSIF") hereby report its Solar Power Generation and

CO2 Reduction data for September 2021.

1. Monthly Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data

FY of December, 2021

Solar

Forecast

Actual Power

CO2

Total

Power

Difference

Module

Generation

Reduction

PV

Generation

(kWh)

Output

(kWh) (B)

(kg-CO2

Facilities

(kWh) (A)

(B) - (A)

MW)

(*2)

(*3)

(*1)

July

25

183.97

19,945,070

21,019,751

1,074,681

8,847,419

August

25

183.97

21,895,467

17,318,577

-4,576,890

7,359,945

September

25

183.97

18,315,450

15,786,711

-2,528,739

6,652,115

October

17,561,405

November

13,968,908

December

12,072,703

Total

-

-

103,759,004

(*1) Forecast Power Generation is based on the Forecast Power Generation (P50) provided in the independent technical report.

(*2) Actual Power Generation is based on SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system data generation.

(*3) CO2 reduction is calculated as based on adjusted emission coefficient by electric power companies. For more details, please refer to the link (https://www.env.go.jp/press/104919.html).

2. Solar Power Generation During the Month of September 2021

The Fund portfolio generated actual electricity production of 15,786,711kWh during the month of September 2021, equivalent to 86.19% of the forecasted electricity production. The month of September produced lower irradiation in Kyushu area, especially across Oita prefecture, due to the effects of the weather conditions.

Month of September 2021

Solar Module

Forecast Power

Actual Power

Actual vs Forecast

PV Facility

Output

Generation

Generation

(%) (B/A)

MW)

(kWh) (A)

(kWh) (B)

CS Shibushi-shi

1.22

128,661

113,896

88.52%

CS Isa-shi

0.93

97,811

91,250

93.29%

CS Kasama-shi

2.13

184,004

151,660

82.42%

CS Isa-shiDai-ni

2.01

223,403

186,701

83.57%

CS Yusui-cho

1.75

165,601

167,920

101.40%

CS Isa-shiDai-san

2.23

240,686

224,205

93.15%

CS Kasama-shiDai-ni

2.10

181,894

153,839

84.58%

CS Hiji-machi

2.57

278,313

204,302

73.41%

CS Ashikita-machi

2.35

261,925

239,480

91.43%

CS Minamishimabara-

3.93

443,171

393,868

88.88%

shi (East)(West)

CS Minano-machi

2.45

231,737

168,288

72.62%

CS Kannami-cho

1.34

131,961

132,639

100.51%

CS Mashiki-machi

47.69

5,017,875

4,786,800

95.39%

CS Koriyama-shi

0.64

59,153

58,420

98.76%

CS Tsuyama-shi

1.93

182,600

166,497

91.18%

CS Ena-shi

2.12

206,159

193,250

93.74%

CS Daisen-cho(A)(B)

27.30

2,628,229

2,180,500

82.96%

CS Takayama-shi

0.96

80,582

81,615

101.28%

CS Misato-machi

1.08

100,151

81,961

81.84%

CS Marumori-machi

2.19

190,432

185,861

97.60%

CS Izu-shi

10.78

998,296

1,100,770

110.26%

CS Ishikari

2.38

256,462

311,636

121.51%

Shinshinotsu-mura

CS Osaki-shi

0.95

80,343

84,063

104.63%

Kejonuma

CS Hiji-machiDai-ni

53.40

5,254,407

3,675,200

69.95%

CS Ogawara-machi

7.51

691,594

652,090

94.29%

Portfolio Total

183.97

18,315,450

15,786,711

86.19%

3. Solar Power Generation During the Period from October 2020 to September 2021

The Fund portfolio generated actual electricity production of 206,472,967kWh during period from October 2020 to September 2021, equivalent to 99.16% of the forecasted electricity production.

From October 2020 to September 2021

Forecast Power

Actual Power

Actual vs Forecast

PV Facility

Generation

Generation

(%) (B/A)

(kWh) (A)

(kWh) (B)

CS Shibushi-shi

1,410,584

1,254,284

88.92%

CS Isa-shi

1,061,158

992,100

93.49%

CS Kasama-shi

2,410,960

2,262,677

93.85%

CS Isa-shiDai-ni

2,432,792

2,202,220

90.52%

CS Yusui-cho

2,082,014

1,835,390

88.15%

CS Isa-shiDai-san

2,628,034

2,406,210

91.56%

CS Kasama-shiDai-ni

2,380,593

2,280,772

95.81%

CS Hiji-machi

3,122,215

3,025,427

96.90%

CS Ashikita-machi

2,714,341

2,595,926

95.64%

CS Minamishimabara-shi

4,805,971

4,832,386

100.55%

(East)(West)

CS Minano-machi

3,083,379

2,774,632

89.99%

CS Kannami-cho

1,577,090

1,570,416

99.58%

CS Mashiki-machi

55,131,722

55,849,000

101.30%

CS Koriyama-shi

721,955

741,098

102.65%

CS Tsuyama-shi

2,129,184

2,191,157

102.91%

CS Ena-shi

2,396,833

2,457,690

102.54%

CS Daisen-cho(A)(B)

26,300,276

28,344,098

107.77%

CS Takayama-shi

958,155

894,682

93.38%

CS Misato-machi

1,308,035

1,336,281

102.16%

CS Marumori-machi

2,494,273

2,502,907

100.35%

CS Izu-shi

12,258,699

13,474,360

109.92%

CS Ishikari Shinshinotsu-mura

2,616,407

2,629,244

100.49%

CS Osaki-shi Kejonuma

925,284

957,370

103.47%

CS Hiji-machi No.2

62,492,925

58,455,200

93.54%

CS Ogawara-machi

8,783,691

8,607,440

97.99%

Portfolio Total

208,226,571

206,472,967

99.16%

End

URL of CSIF: https://www.canadiansolarinfra.com/en/

Disclaimer

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 06:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
