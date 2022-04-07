Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : The Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data

2. Solar Power Generation During the Month of March 2022
The Fund portfolio generated actual electricity production of 19,370,168kWh during the month of March 2022, equivalent to 107.56% of the forecasted electricity production although the lower power generation at CS Takayama-shi PV caused by damage to panels and mounts that was announced in the "Notice Concerning Suspension of Power Generation at Assets Under Management" on April 6, 2022.
Month of March 2022
PV Facility
Solar Module
Output（MW)
Forecast Power
Generation (kWh) (A)
Actual Power Generation (kWh) (B)
Actual vs Forecast
(%) (B/A)
CS Shibushi-shi
1.22
118,702
103,961
87.58%
CS Isa-shi
0.93
98,738
86,200
87.30%
CS Kasama-shi
2.13
236,071
221,789
93.95%
CS Isa-shi Dai-ni
2.01
225,553
202,300
89.69%
CS Yusui-cho
1.75
204,391
161,370
78.95%
CS Isa-shi Dai-sand
2.23
240,986
220,795
91.62%
CS Kasama-shi Dai-ni
2.10
233,403
225,900
96.79%
CS Hiji-machi
2.57
280,170
288,760
103.07%
CS Ashikita-machi
2.35
247,895
224,010
90.36%
CS Minamishimabara-shi (East)(West)
3.93
432,324
390,466
90.32%
CS Minano-machi
2.45
309,058
261,191
84.51%
CS Kannami-cho
1.34
146,189
160,236
109.61%
CS Mashiki-machi
47.69
4,445,711
4,728,200
106.35%
CS Koriyama-shi
0.64
70,423
72,613
103.11%
CS Tsuyama-shi
1.93
204,049
204,298
100.12%
CS Ena-shi
2.12
226,339
233,160
103.01%
CS Daisen-cho(A)(B)
27.3
1,632,845
2,801,500
171.57%
CS Takayama-shi
0.96
87,609
31,708
36.19%
CS Misato-machi
1.08
134,493
138,898
103.27%
CS Marumori-machi
2.19
248,063
252,662
101.85%
CS Izu-shi
10.78
1,096,031
1,294,900
118.14%
CS IshikariShinshinotsu-mura
2.38
241,129
322,594
133.78%
CS Osaki-shi Kejonuma
0.95
90,659
97,777
107.85%
CS Hiji-machi No.2
53.4
5,825,375
5,761,300
98.90%
CS Ogawara-machi
7.51
932,545
883,580
94.75%
Portfolio Total
183.97
18,008,752
19,370,168
107.56%
3. Solar Power Generation During the Period from April 2021 to March 2022
The Fund portfolio generated actual electricity production of 205,426,681kWh during the period from April 2021 to March 2022, which is equivalent to 98.97% of the forecasted electricity production.
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Inc. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:12:15 UTC.