    9284   JP3048590008

CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.

(9284)
  Report
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : The Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data

04/07/2022 | 02:13am EDT
April 7, 2022

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Representative:Hiroshi Yanagisawa Executive Officer (Securities Code: 9284)Asset Manager

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.

Representative:Hiroshi Yanagisawa

Inquiries:

CEO & Representative Director Keiichi Yoshida

Chief Financial Officer TEL: +81-3-6279-0311

The Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "The Fund" or "CSIF") hereby announce its Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction data for March 2022.

1. Monthly Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data

FY of June, 2022

Total

PV Facilities

Solar Module Output MW)

Forecast

Power Generation (kWh) (A)

(*1)

Actual Power Generation (kWh) (B)

(*2)

Difference

(kWh) (B) - (A)

CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2

(*3)

January

25

183.97

12,304,414

13,240,937

936,532

5,240,940

February

25

183.97

13,524,001

14,646,183

1,122,182

5,790,955

March

25

183.97

18,008,752

19,370,168

1,361,416

8,202,832

April

20,989,031

May

21,309,957

June

17,755,723

Total

-

-

103,891,878

  • (*1) Forecast Power Generation is based on the Forecast Power Generation (P50) provided in the independent technical report.

  • (*2) Actual Power Generation is based on SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system data generation.

  • (*3) CO2 reduction is calculated as based on adjusted emission coefficient by electric power companies. For more details, please refer to the link(https://www.env.go.jp/press/104919.html).

2. Solar Power Generation During the Month of March 2022

The Fund portfolio generated actual electricity production of 19,370,168kWh during the month of March 2022, equivalent to 107.56% of the forecasted electricity production although the lower power generation at CS Takayama-shi PV caused by damage to panels and mounts that was announced in the "Notice Concerning Suspension of Power Generation at Assets Under Management" on April 6, 2022.

Month of March 2022

PV Facility

Solar Module

Output MW)

Forecast Power

Generation (kWh) (A)

Actual Power Generation (kWh) (B)

Actual vs Forecast

(%) (B/A)

CS Shibushi-shi

1.22

118,702

103,961

87.58%

CS Isa-shi

0.93

98,738

86,200

87.30%

CS Kasama-shi

2.13

236,071

221,789

93.95%

CS Isa-shi Dai-ni

2.01

225,553

202,300

89.69%

CS Yusui-cho

1.75

204,391

161,370

78.95%

CS Isa-shi Dai-sand

2.23

240,986

220,795

91.62%

CS Kasama-shi Dai-ni

2.10

233,403

225,900

96.79%

CS Hiji-machi

2.57

280,170

288,760

103.07%

CS Ashikita-machi

2.35

247,895

224,010

90.36%

CS Minamishimabara-shi (East)(West)

3.93

432,324

390,466

90.32%

CS Minano-machi

2.45

309,058

261,191

84.51%

CS Kannami-cho

1.34

146,189

160,236

109.61%

CS Mashiki-machi

47.69

4,445,711

4,728,200

106.35%

CS Koriyama-shi

0.64

70,423

72,613

103.11%

CS Tsuyama-shi

1.93

204,049

204,298

100.12%

CS Ena-shi

2.12

226,339

233,160

103.01%

CS Daisen-cho(A)(B)

27.3

1,632,845

2,801,500

171.57%

CS Takayama-shi

0.96

87,609

31,708

36.19%

CS Misato-machi

1.08

134,493

138,898

103.27%

CS Marumori-machi

2.19

248,063

252,662

101.85%

CS Izu-shi

10.78

1,096,031

1,294,900

118.14%

CS Ishikari Shinshinotsu-mura

2.38

241,129

322,594

133.78%

CS Osaki-shi Kejonuma

0.95

90,659

97,777

107.85%

CS Hiji-machi No.2

53.4

5,825,375

5,761,300

98.90%

CS Ogawara-machi

7.51

932,545

883,580

94.75%

Portfolio Total

183.97

18,008,752

19,370,168

107.56%

3. Solar Power Generation During the Period from April 2021 to March 2022

The Fund portfolio generated actual electricity production of 205,426,681kWh during the period from April 2021 to March 2022, which is equivalent to 98.97% of the forecasted electricity production.

From April 2021 to March 2022

PV Facility

Forecast Power

Generation (kWh) (A)

Actual Power Generation (kWh) (B)

Actual vs Forecast

(%) (B/A)

CS Shibushi-shi

1,407,324

1,242,469

88.29%

CS Isa-shi

1,058,751

969,630

91.58%

CS Kasama-shi

2,405,418

2,309,629

96.02%

CS Isa-shi Dai-ni

2,427,267

2,208,884

91.00%

CS Yusui-cho

2,077,311

1,794,829

86.40%

CS Isa-shi Dai-san

2,622,093

2,405,234

91.73%

CS Kasama-shi Dai-ni

2,375,164

2,345,103

98.73%

CS Hiji-machi

3,115,347

3,078,780

98.83%

CS Ashikita-machi

2,708,526

2,560,036

94.52%

CS Minamishimabara-shi (East)(West)

4,795,359

4,646,755

96.90%

CS Minano-machi

3,075,636

2,790,120

90.72%

CS Kannami-cho

1,573,644

1,590,722

101.09%

CS Mashiki-machi

55,011,530

54,458,600

98.99%

CS Koriyama-shi

720,351

761,832

105.76%

CS Tsuyama-shi

2,124,594

2,072,857

97.56%

CS Ena-shi

2,391,503

2,470,380

103.30%

CS Daisen-cho(A)(B)

26,253,265

27,739,497

105.66%

CS Takayama-shi

956,343

783,804

81.96%

CS Misato-machi

1,304,828

1,359,487

104.19%

CS Marumori-machi

2,488,354

2,469,044

99.22%

CS Izu-shi

12,233,770

13,627,610

111.39%

CS Ishikari Shinshinotsu-mura

2,611,846

2,851,306

109.17%

CS Osaki-shi Kejonuma

923,130

969,323

105.00%

CS Hiji-machi No.2

62,135,024

59,218,600

95.31%

CS Ogawara-machi

8,764,694

8,702,150

99.29%

Portfolio Total

207,561,071

205,426,681

98.97%

EndURL of CSIF:

https://www.canadiansolarinfra.com/en/

Disclaimer

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Inc. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:12:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
