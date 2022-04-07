Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : The Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data

April 7, 2022

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Representative:Hiroshi Yanagisawa Executive Officer (Securities Code: 9284)Asset Manager

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.

Representative:Hiroshi Yanagisawa

Inquiries:

CEO & Representative Director Keiichi Yoshida

Chief Financial Officer TEL: +81-3-6279-0311

The Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "The Fund" or "CSIF") hereby announce its Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction data for March 2022.

1. Monthly Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data

FY of June, 2022 Total PV Facilities Solar Module Output （MW) Forecast Power Generation (kWh) (A) (*1) Actual Power Generation (kWh) (B) (*2) Difference (kWh) (B) - (A) CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2） (*3) January 25 183.97 12,304,414 13,240,937 936,532 5,240,940 February 25 183.97 13,524,001 14,646,183 1,122,182 5,790,955 March 25 183.97 18,008,752 19,370,168 1,361,416 8,202,832 April 20,989,031 May 21,309,957 June 17,755,723 Total - - 103,891,878

(*1) Forecast Power Generation is based on the Forecast Power Generation (P50) provided in the independent technical report.

(*2) Actual Power Generation is based on SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system data generation.

(*3) CO2 reduction is calculated as based on adjusted emission coefficient by electric power companies. For more details, please refer to the link(https://www.env.go.jp/press/104919.html).

2. Solar Power Generation During the Month of March 2022

The Fund portfolio generated actual electricity production of 19,370,168kWh during the month of March 2022, equivalent to 107.56% of the forecasted electricity production although the lower power generation at CS Takayama-shi PV caused by damage to panels and mounts that was announced in the "Notice Concerning Suspension of Power Generation at Assets Under Management" on April 6, 2022.

Month of March 2022 PV Facility Solar Module Output （MW) Forecast Power Generation (kWh) (A) Actual Power Generation (kWh) (B) Actual vs Forecast (%) (B/A) CS Shibushi-shi 1.22 118,702 103,961 87.58% CS Isa-shi 0.93 98,738 86,200 87.30% CS Kasama-shi 2.13 236,071 221,789 93.95% CS Isa-shi Dai-ni 2.01 225,553 202,300 89.69% CS Yusui-cho 1.75 204,391 161,370 78.95% CS Isa-shi Dai-sand 2.23 240,986 220,795 91.62% CS Kasama-shi Dai-ni 2.10 233,403 225,900 96.79% CS Hiji-machi 2.57 280,170 288,760 103.07% CS Ashikita-machi 2.35 247,895 224,010 90.36% CS Minamishimabara-shi (East)(West) 3.93 432,324 390,466 90.32% CS Minano-machi 2.45 309,058 261,191 84.51% CS Kannami-cho 1.34 146,189 160,236 109.61% CS Mashiki-machi 47.69 4,445,711 4,728,200 106.35% CS Koriyama-shi 0.64 70,423 72,613 103.11% CS Tsuyama-shi 1.93 204,049 204,298 100.12% CS Ena-shi 2.12 226,339 233,160 103.01% CS Daisen-cho(A)(B) 27.3 1,632,845 2,801,500 171.57% CS Takayama-shi 0.96 87,609 31,708 36.19% CS Misato-machi 1.08 134,493 138,898 103.27% CS Marumori-machi 2.19 248,063 252,662 101.85% CS Izu-shi 10.78 1,096,031 1,294,900 118.14% CS Ishikari Shinshinotsu-mura 2.38 241,129 322,594 133.78% CS Osaki-shi Kejonuma 0.95 90,659 97,777 107.85% CS Hiji-machi No.2 53.4 5,825,375 5,761,300 98.90% CS Ogawara-machi 7.51 932,545 883,580 94.75% Portfolio Total 183.97 18,008,752 19,370,168 107.56%

3. Solar Power Generation During the Period from April 2021 to March 2022

The Fund portfolio generated actual electricity production of 205,426,681kWh during the period from April 2021 to March 2022, which is equivalent to 98.97% of the forecasted electricity production.

From April 2021 to March 2022 PV Facility Forecast Power Generation (kWh) (A) Actual Power Generation (kWh) (B) Actual vs Forecast (%) (B/A) CS Shibushi-shi 1,407,324 1,242,469 88.29% CS Isa-shi 1,058,751 969,630 91.58% CS Kasama-shi 2,405,418 2,309,629 96.02% CS Isa-shi Dai-ni 2,427,267 2,208,884 91.00% CS Yusui-cho 2,077,311 1,794,829 86.40% CS Isa-shi Dai-san 2,622,093 2,405,234 91.73% CS Kasama-shi Dai-ni 2,375,164 2,345,103 98.73% CS Hiji-machi 3,115,347 3,078,780 98.83% CS Ashikita-machi 2,708,526 2,560,036 94.52% CS Minamishimabara-shi (East)(West) 4,795,359 4,646,755 96.90% CS Minano-machi 3,075,636 2,790,120 90.72% CS Kannami-cho 1,573,644 1,590,722 101.09% CS Mashiki-machi 55,011,530 54,458,600 98.99% CS Koriyama-shi 720,351 761,832 105.76% CS Tsuyama-shi 2,124,594 2,072,857 97.56% CS Ena-shi 2,391,503 2,470,380 103.30% CS Daisen-cho(A)(B) 26,253,265 27,739,497 105.66% CS Takayama-shi 956,343 783,804 81.96% CS Misato-machi 1,304,828 1,359,487 104.19% CS Marumori-machi 2,488,354 2,469,044 99.22% CS Izu-shi 12,233,770 13,627,610 111.39% CS Ishikari Shinshinotsu-mura 2,611,846 2,851,306 109.17% CS Osaki-shi Kejonuma 923,130 969,323 105.00% CS Hiji-machi No.2 62,135,024 59,218,600 95.31% CS Ogawara-machi 8,764,694 8,702,150 99.29% Portfolio Total 207,561,071 205,426,681 98.97%

