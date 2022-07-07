Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : The Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data

2. Solar Power Generation During the Month of June 2022
The Fund portfolio generated actual electricity production of 20,246,156kWh during the month of June 2022, equivalent to 114.03% of the forecasted electricity production. The accumulated electricity production of 112,443,183kWh during period from January to June 2022, is equivalent to 108.23% of the forecasted electricity production.
Month of June 2022
Solar Module
Forecast Power
Actual Power
Actual vs Forecast
PV Facility
Output
Generation
Generation
(%) (B/A)
（MW)
(kWh) (A)
(kWh) (B)
CS Shibushi-shi
1.22
105,304
109,750
104.22%
CS Isa-shi
0.93
80,759
89,280
110.55%
CS Kasama-shi
2.13
203,372
195,628
96.19%
CS Isa-shiDai-ni
2.01
185,475
201,800
108.80%
CS Yusui-cho
1.75
176,999
173,880
98.24%
CS Isa-shiDai-sand
2.23
195,873
229,063
116.94%
CS Kasama-shiDai-ni
2.10
202,842
223,992
110.43%
CS Hiji-machi
2.57
255,541
313,573
122.71%
CS Ashikita-machi
2.35
212,163
254,520
119.96%
CS Minamishimabara-
3.93
374,624
462,542
123.47%
shi (East)(West)
CS Minano-machi
2.45
228,294
241,023
105.58%
CS Kannami-cho
1.34
133,189
140,756
105.68%
CS Mashiki-machi
47.69
4,529,986
5,423,700
119.73%
CS Koriyama-shi
0.64
61,204
74,294
121.39%
CS Tsuyama-shi
1.93
190,845
202,134
105.92%
CS Ena-shi
2.12
205,384
74,041
36.05%
CS Daisen-cho(A)(B)
27.3
2,517,085
3,459,700
137.45%
CS Takayama-shi
0.96
98,425
44,290
45.00%
CS Misato-machi
1.08
101,186
111,737
110.43%
CS Marumori-machi
2.19
206,772
220,810
106.79%
CS Izu-shi
10.78
1,117,344
1,212,590
108.52%
CS Ishikari
2.38
291,685
330,975
113.47%
Shinshinotsu-mura
CS Osaki-shi
0.95
94,028
101,228
107.66%
Kejonuma
CS Hiji-machi No.2
53.4
5,198,630
5,543,800
106.64%
CS Ogawara-machi
7.51
788,717
811,050
102.83%
Portfolio Total
183.97
17,755,723
20,246,156
114.03%
3. Solar Power Generation During the Period from July 2021 to June 2022
The Fund portfolio generated actual electricity production of 211,920,359kWh during the period from July 2021 to June 2022, which is equivalent to 102.06% of the forecasted electricity production.
