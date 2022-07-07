Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : The Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data

July 7, 2022

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Representative: Hiroshi Yanagisawa

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 9284)

Asset Manager

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.

Representative: Hiroshi Yanagisawa CEO & Representative Director Inquiries: Keiichi Yoshida Chief Financial Officer TEL: +81-3-6279-0311

The Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "The Fund" ) hereby announce its Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction data for June 2022.

1. Monthly Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data

FY of June, 2022

Solar Forecast Actual Power CO2 Total Power Difference Module Generation Reduction PV Generation (kWh) Output (kWh) (B) (kg-CO2） Facilities (kWh) (A) (B) - (A) （MW) (*2) (*3) (*1) January 25 183.97 12,304,414 13,240,937 936,532 5,240,940 February 25 183.97 13,524,001 14,646,183 1,122,182 5,790,955 March 25 183.97 18,008,752 19,370,168 1,361,416 8,202,832 April 25 183.97 20,989,031 21,562,479 573,447 9,139,882 May 25 183.97 21,309,957 23,377,260 2,067,303 9,898,559 June 25 183.97 17,755,723 20,246,156 2,490,433 8,694,520 Total - - 103,891,878 112,443,183 8,551,304 46,967,688

(*1) Forecast Power Generation is based on the Forecast Power Generation (P50) provided in the independent technical report.

(*2) Actual Power Generation is based on SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system data generation.

(*3) CO2 reduction is calculated as based on adjusted emission coefficient by electric power companies. For more details, please refer to the link (https://www.env.go.jp/press/104919.html).