    9284   JP3048590008

CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.

(9284)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-07 am EDT
121400.00 JPY   -0.57%
CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : The Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data
PU
06/28Canadian Solar Infrastructure Halts Power Generation at Plant
MT
06/27CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Notice Concerning Suspension of Power Generation at the Asset Under Management
PU
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : The Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data

07/07/2022 | 02:34am EDT
July 7, 2022

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Representative: Hiroshi Yanagisawa

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 9284)

Asset Manager

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.

Representative:

Hiroshi Yanagisawa

CEO & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Keiichi Yoshida

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-6279-0311

The Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "The Fund" ) hereby announce its Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction data for June 2022.

1. Monthly Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data

FY of June, 2022

Solar

Forecast

Actual Power

CO2

Total

Power

Difference

Module

Generation

Reduction

PV

Generation

(kWh)

Output

(kWh) (B)

(kg-CO2

Facilities

(kWh) (A)

(B) - (A)

MW)

(*2)

(*3)

(*1)

January

25

183.97

12,304,414

13,240,937

936,532

5,240,940

February

25

183.97

13,524,001

14,646,183

1,122,182

5,790,955

March

25

183.97

18,008,752

19,370,168

1,361,416

8,202,832

April

25

183.97

20,989,031

21,562,479

573,447

9,139,882

May

25

183.97

21,309,957

23,377,260

2,067,303

9,898,559

June

25

183.97

17,755,723

20,246,156

2,490,433

8,694,520

Total

-

-

103,891,878

112,443,183

8,551,304

46,967,688

(*1) Forecast Power Generation is based on the Forecast Power Generation (P50) provided in the independent technical report.

(*2) Actual Power Generation is based on SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system data generation.

(*3) CO2 reduction is calculated as based on adjusted emission coefficient by electric power companies. For more details, please refer to the link (https://www.env.go.jp/press/104919.html).

2. Solar Power Generation During the Month of June 2022

The Fund portfolio generated actual electricity production of 20,246,156kWh during the month of June 2022, equivalent to 114.03% of the forecasted electricity production. The accumulated electricity production of 112,443,183kWh during period from January to June 2022, is equivalent to 108.23% of the forecasted electricity production.

Month of June 2022

Solar Module

Forecast Power

Actual Power

Actual vs Forecast

PV Facility

Output

Generation

Generation

(%) (B/A)

MW)

(kWh) (A)

(kWh) (B)

CS Shibushi-shi

1.22

105,304

109,750

104.22%

CS Isa-shi

0.93

80,759

89,280

110.55%

CS Kasama-shi

2.13

203,372

195,628

96.19%

CS Isa-shiDai-ni

2.01

185,475

201,800

108.80%

CS Yusui-cho

1.75

176,999

173,880

98.24%

CS Isa-shiDai-sand

2.23

195,873

229,063

116.94%

CS Kasama-shiDai-ni

2.10

202,842

223,992

110.43%

CS Hiji-machi

2.57

255,541

313,573

122.71%

CS Ashikita-machi

2.35

212,163

254,520

119.96%

CS Minamishimabara-

3.93

374,624

462,542

123.47%

shi (East)(West)

CS Minano-machi

2.45

228,294

241,023

105.58%

CS Kannami-cho

1.34

133,189

140,756

105.68%

CS Mashiki-machi

47.69

4,529,986

5,423,700

119.73%

CS Koriyama-shi

0.64

61,204

74,294

121.39%

CS Tsuyama-shi

1.93

190,845

202,134

105.92%

CS Ena-shi

2.12

205,384

74,041

36.05%

CS Daisen-cho(A)(B)

27.3

2,517,085

3,459,700

137.45%

CS Takayama-shi

0.96

98,425

44,290

45.00%

CS Misato-machi

1.08

101,186

111,737

110.43%

CS Marumori-machi

2.19

206,772

220,810

106.79%

CS Izu-shi

10.78

1,117,344

1,212,590

108.52%

CS Ishikari

2.38

291,685

330,975

113.47%

Shinshinotsu-mura

CS Osaki-shi

0.95

94,028

101,228

107.66%

Kejonuma

CS Hiji-machi No.2

53.4

5,198,630

5,543,800

106.64%

CS Ogawara-machi

7.51

788,717

811,050

102.83%

Portfolio Total

183.97

17,755,723

20,246,156

114.03%

3. Solar Power Generation During the Period from July 2021 to June 2022

The Fund portfolio generated actual electricity production of 211,920,359kWh during the period from July 2021 to June 2022, which is equivalent to 102.06% of the forecasted electricity production.

From July 2021 to June 2022

Forecast Power

Actual Power

Actual vs Forecast

PV Facility

Generation

Generation

(%) (B/A)

(kWh) (A)

(kWh) (B)

CS Shibushi-shi

1,405,363

1,321,433

94.03%

CS Isa-shi

1,057,241

1,029,000

97.33%

CS Kasama-shi

2,401,814

2,236,415

93.11%

CS Isa-shiDai-ni

2,423,806

2,334,657

96.32%

CS Yusui-cho

2,074,178

1,901,019

91.65%

CS Isa-shiDai-san

2,618,347

2,552,102

97.47%

CS Kasama-shiDai-ni

2,371,588

2,336,964

98.54%

CS Hiji-machi

3,110,841

3,296,091

105.95%

CS Ashikita-machi

2,704,697

2,690,247

99.47%

CS Minamishimabara-shi

4,788,644

4,728,643

98.75%

(East)(West)

CS Minano-machi

3,071,423

2,779,628

90.50%

CS Kannami-cho

1,571,337

1,552,253

98.79%

CS Mashiki-machi

54,933,168

56,113,900

102.15%

CS Koriyama-shi

719,261

752,430

104.61%

CS Tsuyama-shi

2,121,333

2,141,076

100.93%

CS Ena-shi

2,388,146

2,227,461

93.27%

CS Daisen-cho(A)(B)

26,210,682

28,659,497

109.34%

CS Takayama-shi

954,758

597,825

62.62%

CS Misato-machi

1,302,997

1,337,099

102.62%

CS Marumori-machi

2,484,762

2,236,957

90.03%

CS Izu-shi

12,214,951

13,487,340

110.42%

CS Ishikari Shinshinotsu-mura

2,607,018

3,080,854

118.18%

CS Osaki-shi Kejonuma

917,856

968,138

105.48%

CS Hiji-machi No.2

62,474,226

62,973,200

100.80%

CS Ogawara-machi

8,722,448

8,586,130

98.44%

Portfolio Total

207,650,883

211,920,359

102.06%

End

URL: https://www.canadiansolarinfra.com/en/

Disclaimer

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Inc. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 06:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
