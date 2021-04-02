Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice Concerning the Determination of the Number of New Investment Units to be Issued through Third-Party Allotment

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The investment units may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). If any public offering of securities is made in the United States, it will be made by means of an English language prospectus prepared in accordance with the Securities Act. The prospectus may be obtained from the issuer of such securities or any selling securities holder, and it will contain detailed information about the issuer and its management, as well as its financial statements. No offer or sale of securities will be made in the United States in connection with the above-mentioned transaction, and the investment units have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act.

Disclaimer: This announcement is prepared for the public disclosure of the number of new investment units to be issued through third- party allotment by CSIF and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investment.

together with the issuance of new investment units through the public and secondary offering of investment units

received today for a part of the new investment units to be issued through third-party allotment, which was resolved

1． The issuance of new investment units through third-party allotment was resolved at meetings of our board of

directors held on February 17, 2021 and March 1, 2021, together with the issuance of new investment units through public offering and secondary offering of investment units (secondary offering through over-allotment). For the content and other details of the concerned third-party allotment, please refer to the press releases, "Notice Concerning the Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" announced on February 17, 2021 and "Notice Concerning the Determination of Price and Other Conditions with regards to the Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" announced on March 1, 2021.

2． Change in the number of investment units issued associated with the third-party allotment Total number of investment units issued and outstanding as of today 382,690 units Increase in the number of investment units associated with the issuance of new 3,966 units investment units through the third-party allotment Total number of investment units issued and outstanding after the issuance of new 386,656 units investment units through the third-party allotment

3． Use of funds procured through the third-party allotment

The proceeds of ¥474,004,422 from the issuance of new investment units through the third-party allotment will be deposited to financial institutions until expenditure and shall be used for part of the fund for future acquisitions of Specified Assets (as defined in Article 2, Paragraph 1 (No. 198, 1951, including revisions thereafter) of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations) or partial repayments of borrowings.

End

URL of CSIF: https://www.canadiansolarinfra.com/en/

Disclaimer: This announcement is prepared for the public disclosure of the number of new investment units to be issued through third- party allotment by CSIF and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investment.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The investment units may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). If any public offering of securities is made in the United States, it will be made by means of an English language prospectus prepared in accordance with the Securities Act. The prospectus may be obtained from the issuer of such securities or any selling securities holder, and it will contain detailed information about the issuer and its management, as well as its financial statements. No offer or sale of securities will be made in the United States in connection with the above-mentioned transaction, and the investment units have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act.

2