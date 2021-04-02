Log in
CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.

(9284)
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice Concerning the Determination of the Number of New Investment Units to be Issued through Third-Party Allotment

04/02/2021 | 03:26am EDT
April 2, 2021

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Representative: Tetsuya Nakamura

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 9284)

Asset Manager

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.

Representative:

Tetsuya Nakamura

CEO & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Yanagisawa

Head of Financial Planning Department

TEL: +81-3-6279-0311

Notice Concerning the Determination of the Number of New Investment Units

to be Issued through Third-Party Allotment

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. ("CSIF") hereby announces that a subscription notice from the allottee was

received today for a part of the new investment units to be issued through third-party allotment, which was resolved

together with the issuance of new investment units through the public and secondary offering of investment units

(secondary offering through over-allotment) at our board of directors' meetings held on February 17, 2021 and March

1, 2021.

  1. Number of units to be issued
  2. Total amount to be paid in (Total Issue Value)
  3. Subscription period (Subscription Date)
  4. Payment date
  5. Allottee

3,966 units

(Number of investment units scheduled to be issued: 7,575 units)

¥474,004,422

(¥119,517 per unit)

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

A domestic underwriter

Disclaimer: This announcement is prepared for the public disclosure of the number of new investment units to be issued through third- party allotment by CSIF and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investment.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The investment units may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). If any public offering of securities is made in the United States, it will be made by means of an English language prospectus prepared in accordance with the Securities Act. The prospectus may be obtained from the issuer of such securities or any selling securities holder, and it will contain detailed information about the issuer and its management, as well as its financial statements. No offer or sale of securities will be made in the United States in connection with the above-mentioned transaction, and the investment units have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act.

1 The issuance of new investment units through third-party allotment was resolved at meetings of our board of

directors held on February 17, 2021 and March 1, 2021, together with the issuance of new investment units through public offering and secondary offering of investment units (secondary offering through over-allotment). For the content and other details of the concerned third-party allotment, please refer to the press releases, "Notice Concerning the Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" announced on February 17, 2021 and "Notice Concerning the Determination of Price and Other Conditions with regards to the Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" announced on March 1, 2021.

2 Change in the number of investment units issued associated with the third-party allotment

Total number of investment units issued and outstanding as of today

382,690 units

Increase in the number of investment units associated with the issuance of new

3,966 units

investment units through the third-party allotment

Total number of investment units issued and outstanding after the issuance of new

386,656 units

investment units through the third-party allotment

3 Use of funds procured through the third-party allotment

The proceeds of ¥474,004,422 from the issuance of new investment units through the third-party allotment will be deposited to financial institutions until expenditure and shall be used for part of the fund for future acquisitions of Specified Assets (as defined in Article 2, Paragraph 1 (No. 198, 1951, including revisions thereafter) of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations) or partial repayments of borrowings.

End

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Inc. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5 490 M 49,6 M 49,6 M
Net income 2020 1 695 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 5,88%
Capitalization 48 219 M 436 M 436 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,78x
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takashi Handa Supervisory Officer
Tetsuya Nakamura Executive Officer
Eriko Ishii Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.-5.55%436
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION10.78%8 270
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND10.80%3 890
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION43.99%3 015
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.6.65%2 522
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.21.98%2 500
