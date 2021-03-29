Log in
CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.

CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.

(9284)
  Report
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice Concerning the Temporary Output Curtailment by Kyushu Electric Power

03/29/2021 | 02:02am EDT
March 29, 2021

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Representative:Tetsuya Nakamura Executive Officer (Securities Code: 9284)Asset Manager

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.

Representative:Tetsuya Nakamura

Inquiries:

CEO & Representative Director Hiroshi Yanagisawa

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-6279-0311

Notice Concerning the Temporary Output Curtailment by Kyushu Electric Power

During the period from March 22 and March 28, 2021, the Kyushu Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Co., Inc. ("Kyushu Electric") conducted its temporary curtailment on renewable energy output in Kyushu under the Renewable Energy Act, pursuant to which electric utility operators are able to suspend energy procurement without compensation for a certain period. Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the "Fund" or "CSIF") hereby provides further update on the impact to the Fund's assets in Kyushu during this period.

1. CSIF PV Plant affected by this Curtailment

Based on the Kyushu Electric notification, energy generation from the Fund's PV Power Plant was temporarily suspended from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm for those power plants for which remote-controlled curtailment (Note) devices has not been installed yet ("Not-installed Power Plant") and for certain time slots Kyushu Electric designated for those power plants for which such devices has already been installed ("Installed Power Plant") on the date provided above.

The following PV Plant was affected by the Curtailment by Kyushu Electric.

PV Facility

(* for Not-installed Power Plant)

Solar Module Output

(MW)

Date of Temporary Curtailment Suspension

S-01_CS Shibushi-shi (*)

1.22

March 23, 26 and 27, 2021

S-02_CS Isa-shi (*)

0.93

March 23, 26 and 27, 2021

S-04_CS Isa-shi Dai-ni (*)

2.01

March 22, 26 and 27, 2021

S-05_CS Yusui-cho (*)

1.74

March 23, 26 and 27, 2021

S-06_CS Isa-shi Dai-san (*)

2.23

March 22, 26 and 27, 2021

S-08_CS Hiji-machi (*)

2.57

March 23, 26 and 27, 2021

S-09_CS Ashikita-cho (*)

2.34

March 23, 26 and 27, 2021

S-10E_CS Minami shimabara-shi East

2.23

March 23 and 25, 2021

S-10W_CSMinami shimabara-shi West

1.69

March 23 and 25, 2021

S-13 CS Mashiki-machi

47.69

March 24 and 27, 2021

S-24_CS Hiji-machi Dai-ni (*)

53.4

March 22, 25, 26 and 27, 2021

(Note) Fund shifts from curtailing output for an entire day to curtailing output in increments and only at peak hours

for those power plants with remote-controlled curtailment devices.

2. The Financial Impact of the Curtailment

The financial impact of this Curtailment is to be provided in the middle of April together with the impact announced in "Notice Concerning the Temporary Output Curtailment by Kyushu Electric Power" released on March 15, 2021 and other potential curtailments in this month.

3. Disclosure timing of the Temporary Output Curtailment

Although disclosures for the temporary output curtailment had been made together with the financial impact on the next Monday (next business day if it is not a business day) if the temporary output curtailment is conducted from Monday to next Sunday from the disclosure "Impact of the Temporary Output Curtailment by Kyushu Electric Power" released on May 7, 2019, after "Notice Concerning the Temporary Output Curtailment by Kyushu Electric Power" released on February 22, 2021, the disclosure for the combined fact that the temporary output curtailment has been conducted will be made next Monday (next business day if it is not a business day) if the temporary output curtailment is conducted from Monday to next Sunday and the financial impact will be disclosed monthly basis in the middle of next month so that Canadian Solar O&M Japan K.K., the O&M operator for CSIF, aggregates detailed data on the time slots the curtailment conducted for the Installed Power Plant and the substantial suspended energy output for those power plant to disclose more accurate information.

EndURL of CSIF:

https://www.canadiansolarinfra.com/en/

Disclaimer

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Inc. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 06:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
